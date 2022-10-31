Houston’s oldest hospital for Black patients to be renovated, re-opened as county health facility

Read full article on original website
Sorry, Austin. A new study called this Texas town the best place in America for remote workers.Ellen EastwoodAustin, TX
H-E-B continues to expand in Texas. Where would you like them to open next?Ash JurbergTexas State
Detailed Results of a Houston Poll on Who They Would Vote for Texas Governor.Tom HandyTexas State
Op-Ed: Takeoff’s Death Reflects the Danger of Texas’ Gun LawsGenius TurnerHouston, TX
Takeoff from Migos murdered Tuesday morningAdrian HolmanHouston, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org
Houston area to receive $1 million in air monitoring grants
Two recipients in the Houston area will receive almost $500,000 each to work on projects relating to air monitoring. The City of Houston will use the money to monitor four hazardous air pollutants in neighborhoods in Southeast Houston — Meadowbrook, Allendale, Pecan Park and Park Place. This area is home to industrial facilities like Texas Petrochemical and Goodyear.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Houston voters to decide on $47 million bond for BARC amidst ‘crisis’ at local animal shelters
The numbers of stray dogs and cats being euthanized have increased in recent months at animal shelters operated by the City of Houston and Harris County, which are coping with capacity issues related to staffing shortages and declines in pet adoptions. There have been increases in the numbers of stray...
houstonpublicmedia.org
Immigrant voters in Texas, and how a book sparked the environmental movement of the ’60s (Nov. 4, 2022)
Houston Matters begins at 9 a.m. CT on 88.7FM or listen online. Join the discussion at 713-440-8870, talk@houstonmatters.org or @HoustonMatters. On Friday’s show: Statistics show that immigrant voters now represent 11 percent of the electorate in Texas, and the state has 1.7 million more eligible voters because of that. We learn more and discuss how the electorate has changed in Texas over the last decade.
Lodging
The Tremont House, Galveston, a Tribute Portfolio Hotel, Completes Renovation
GALVESTON, Texas—The Tremont House, Galveston, a Tribute Portfolio Hotel, in downtown Galveston, Texas, has completed its renovation. The updates include redesigns to all 135 guestrooms and suites, lobby, public spaces, meeting and event spaces, and food and beverage outlets. All guestrooms, including 27 suites, unveil their updates with traditional...
Former Houston Health Department worker admits taking part in kickback scheme
Barry Barnes, 62, admitted to accepting bribes from businesses in exchange for using his influence to have them selected to work on projects.
MySanAntonio
Houston mayor discloses that he had cancer surgery, therapy
HOUSTON (AP) — Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner revealed Wednesday that he underwent surgery and six weeks of radiation therapy during the summer for bone cancer in his jaw. Turner made the disclosure during a question-and-answer session after he delivered his annual State of the City address, the Houston Chronicle reported. Turner said he underwent nine hours of surgery on July 30 to remove the osteosarcoma.
bluebonnetnews.com
Cleveland native leading Latin dance classes in Beaumont
Salsa At Cotton Creek Winery, a Latin Dance event, returns to Beaumont on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022 at Cotton Creek Winery, 6755 Phelan Blvd #10, Beaumont, TX 77706 at 7:00 pm for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic. Cleveland native and host/instructor at Salsa At Cotton Creek...
forwardtimes.com
Don Smith, Former Missouri City Councilmember and Founder of Missouri City Juneteenth Celebration Foundation, Laid to Rest
ABOVE: Former Missouri City Councilmember and Founder of Missouri City Juneteenth Celebration Foundation Don Smith. Former Missouri City Councilmember and Founder of Missouri City Juneteenth Celebration Foundation, Don Smith, was laid to rest on Saturday, October 29th at First United Methodist Church in Missouri City, TX. Don passed away on...
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County based AIM Adoptions expands to help give older children a home
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. It was through the sacrifice of three other mothers that Denise Sowders became a mother herself. Sowders and her husband, David, adopted twins from Nicaragua when they struggled to have children as a young couple. Later they added to their family with two daughters from an adoption agency then in North Houston.
Click2Houston.com
L’Oreal cosmetics sued by Houston attorney on behalf of Black woman citing health diagnosis caused by their chemicals
A Houston attorney is helping to bring charges against a major cosmetic company after their client stated a serious, negative health diagnosis caused by their products. California resident Rugieyatu Bhonopha and Houston attorney Larry Taylor of The Cochran Firm allege that Bhonopha’s fibroids diagnosis was directly caused by exposure to chemicals found in several popular L’Oreal hair care products including Just for Me, Dark & Lovely, Olive Oil Relaxer and Organic Root Stimulator, a news release stated.
houstonpublicmedia.org
New city initiative aims to provide free meals during housing process for homeless population
Mayor Sylvester Turner announced a new initiative that will provide the city’s homeless community with 100 hot meals a day, four days a week outside the Central Library in Downtown Houston. Turner made the announcement during his State of the City address this week as he discussed future plans...
H-E-B Announces 3 New Stores In Texas
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Winsight and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Homicide investigators called to SE Houston wooded area where skeletal remains located
Workers in the area made the gruesome discovery at about 2:45 p.m. on Wednesday, police said.
Click2Houston.com
Harris County Commissioner Ellis, Mayor Turner announce new plans for historic Riverside General Hospital site
HOUSTON – Harris County Commissioner Rodney Ellis, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, Qatar Harvey Fund (QHF) officials and health experts provided updates on the multimillion-dollar renovation project at the historic Riverside General Hospital, which will reportedly house Harris Public Health and other vital health-related services. According to a news release,...
CASA of Galveston County has moved into our new home
· EXCITING NEWS! CASA of Galveston County has moved into our new home and we'd love for you to come to visit!. We're hosting an Open House and Ribbon Cutting with the Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce on 11/17 from 4-6 pm. We'll have small bites, sips, and a chance for everyone to mix and mingle.
theleadernews.com
New weapon detection technology includes part of area
Representatives from the Houston Police Department are hopeful that a controversial new technology might tamp down on violence in the area, but at least some residents are concerned it might cause more issues that it solves. Wyatt Martin, assistant police chief for Houston, spoke late last month at the North...
MySanAntonio
Texas restaurant serves one of the best bread in the country
The best thing about a bread joke? It never grows old. Texans loaf this staple carb and eat it in a variety of ways. Knead a pick-me-up? Grab some Texas toast. Hosting a barbecue? Butter have some white bread ready. One restaurant in Texas has been on a roll lately...
theleadernews.com
Heights feed store staple moving after 94 years
Quality Feed and Garden’s trademark red and white checkerboard style-painted building with blue trim has sat unchanged and unmoved off North Main Street for nearly a century, providing the Greater Heights area and Houston region with lawn and garden services. But amid the store’s landowner passing away two years...
targetedonc.com
Health Derailed in Houston After Authorities Confirm Liver Cancer Cluster
Considering the higher-than-average rate of liver cancer in Texas as a whole, it was unexpected that the Kashmere Gardens neighborhood cluster would be linked to environmental issues. Texas Department of State Health Services and the City of Houston confirm the cluster exists and is caused by toxins polluted into the soil by The Union Pacific Railroad.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Mayor Sylvester Turner says he was diagnosed with cancer, underwent radiation treatment over summer
Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said Wednesday that he was treated for osteosarcoma – a type of bone cancer – in his jaw this summer. Turner told the audience gathered for the annual State of the City address that he had six weeks of radiation treatment from August to September.
