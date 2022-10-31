ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WATE

Crews battling wildfire in Roane County

News Newsletters Weather Living East TN Sports Watch Community Jobs About Us. Tennessee Division of Forestry crews are fighting a wildland fire in Roane County Thursday that was initially reported in the early morning hours. WATE Midday News. Crews battling wildfire in Roane County. Tennessee Division of Forestry crews are...
ROANE COUNTY, TN
WATE

Crews work to contain Rockwood Wildfire

News Newsletters Weather Living East TN Sports Watch Community Jobs About Us. Fire crews continue to work to contain a wildfire burning in Rockwood, right off I-40. Flames were spotted overnight, and pictures shared with us by Christopher Barger show an orange glow and a long line of fire. Crews...
ROCKWOOD, TN
WATE

1 dead, 2 in custody after standoff in Knox County

One person is dead and two people are in custody following a standoff at a store Tuesday afternoon in the Heiskell community, according to Knox County Sheriff Tom Spangler. 1 dead, 2 in custody after standoff in Knox County. One person is dead and two people are in custody following...
KNOX COUNTY, TN
WATE

School bus driver accused of driving under the influence of meth

News Newsletters Weather Living East TN Sports Watch Community Jobs About Us. The contracted driver of a Sullivan County school bus faces several charges after police reported that they found a substance believed to be meth, pipes and other drug paraphernalia on bus 415. School bus driver accused of driving...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

More than 200 animals on Monroe County Animal Shelter's waitlist

News Newsletters Weather Living East TN Sports Watch Community Jobs About Us. The staff at the Monroe County Animal Shelter is very busy. Like hundreds of shelters across the country, Monroe County's is over capacity and currently, more than 200 animals are on the intake waitlist. More than 200 animals...
MONROE COUNTY, TN
WATE

Crime Stoppers Spotlight: Looking for fugitive wanted on numerous charges

In today's Crime Stoppers Spotlight, authorities express urgency in the search for a man wanted on numerous charges after a domestic incident on Halloween in Knoxville. WATE Midday News. Crime Stoppers Spotlight: Looking for fugitive wanted …. In today's Crime Stoppers Spotlight, authorities express urgency in the search for a...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Identities released in Dollar General store standoff

Suspects and deceased person are named by law enforcement after a police chase and a standoff at Heiskell dollar store. Identities released in Dollar General store standoff. Suspects and deceased person are named by law enforcement after a police chase and a standoff at Heiskell dollar store. Crews respond to...
MONROE COUNTY, TN
WATE

Double homicide victim's family remembers loved one

One Knox County woman is fighting for justice two years after her daughter was killed in what police say is a double homicide that happened on Ben Hur Rd. Double homicide victim’s family remembers loved one. One Knox County woman is fighting for justice two years after her daughter...
KNOX COUNTY, TN
WATE

Jeep crashes near Carter Elementary School

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An investigation is underway after a Jeep overturned following a collision near Carter Elementary School in East Knox County during school drop-off time Wednesday morning. The incident occurred near the front entrance of Carter Elementary School on Strawberry Plains Pike. Authorities including the Tennessee Highway...
KNOX COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Police searching for missing Madisonville woman

MONROE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A search is underway for a missing Madisonville woman last seen on Saturday. Chelsie Autum Walker, 24, was reported missing on Oct. 29 after being last seen at the Walmart in Madisonville, according to the police department. She is white with brown eyes and brown...
MADISONVILLE, TN
WATE

University of Tennessee Medical Center joins study to improve trauma care

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Researchers at the University of Tennessee Medical Center are joining with researchers at the University of Pittsburg for a trial hoping to improve trauma patient outcomes. The TOWAR clinical trial will be conducted with UT Lifestar trauma patients according to UTMC. TOWAR stands for the Type O whole blood and assessment […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Dashcam video of Dollar General Standoff

Dashcam video of the armed standoff at a store Tuesday afternoon in the Heiskell community. The video was taken by Frank Ruiz and shared with WATE News. Dashcam video of the armed standoff at a store Tuesday afternoon in the Heiskell community. The video was taken by Frank Ruiz and shared with WATE News.
HEISKELL, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy