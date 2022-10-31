Read full article on original website
Wildfire near Duff burns at least 65 acres
The fire in Campbell County is under control, according to dispatchers.
WATE
Crews battling wildfire in Roane County
Tennessee Division of Forestry crews are fighting a wildland fire in Roane County Thursday that was initially reported in the early morning hours.
WATE
Crews work to contain Rockwood Wildfire
Fire crews continue to work to contain a wildfire burning in Rockwood, right off I-40. Flames were spotted overnight, and pictures shared with us by Christopher Barger show an orange glow and a long line of fire.
WATE
1 dead, 2 in custody after standoff in Knox County
One person is dead and two people are in custody following a standoff at a store Tuesday afternoon in the Heiskell community, according to Knox County Sheriff Tom Spangler.
WATE
School bus driver accused of driving under the influence of meth
The contracted driver of a Sullivan County school bus faces several charges after police reported that they found a substance believed to be meth, pipes and other drug paraphernalia on bus 415.
WATE
More than 200 animals on Monroe County Animal Shelter's waitlist
The staff at the Monroe County Animal Shelter is very busy. Like hundreds of shelters across the country, Monroe County's is over capacity and currently, more than 200 animals are on the intake waitlist.
WATE
Crime Stoppers Spotlight: Looking for fugitive wanted on numerous charges
In today's Crime Stoppers Spotlight, authorities express urgency in the search for a man wanted on numerous charges after a domestic incident on Halloween in Knoxville.
Student detained after ‘unfounded’ threat to Lenoir City High School posted online
A student was taken into custody on Thursday after a threat was made to Lenoir City High School on social media, the Loudon County Sheriff's Office said.
Dirty floors, shelving & ceilings found at Knoxville restaurant
The low health inspection grade is found in Knoxville. There were more than half a dozen risk factor violations checked off in the report.
WATE
Identities released in Dollar General store standoff
Suspects and deceased person are named by law enforcement after a police chase and a standoff at Heiskell dollar store.
WATE
Double homicide victim's family remembers loved one
One Knox County woman is fighting for justice two years after her daughter was killed in what police say is a double homicide that happened on Ben Hur Rd.
COVID long-hauler approved for rent relief after being evicted
A single mom who had COVID received news late Monday that her application for rental relief was approved. Unfortunately, the approval notice came too late because in mid-August Kimberly Boliver was evicted. She couldn't work because of the lingering impacts of the virus.
Investigation underway after skull found in Monroe County
An investigation is underway after a skull was found in a heavily wooded area of Monroe County.
WATE
Jeep crashes near Carter Elementary School
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An investigation is underway after a Jeep overturned following a collision near Carter Elementary School in East Knox County during school drop-off time Wednesday morning. The incident occurred near the front entrance of Carter Elementary School on Strawberry Plains Pike. Authorities including the Tennessee Highway...
wvlt.tv
Police searching for missing Madisonville woman
MONROE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A search is underway for a missing Madisonville woman last seen on Saturday. Chelsie Autum Walker, 24, was reported missing on Oct. 29 after being last seen at the Walmart in Madisonville, according to the police department. She is white with brown eyes and brown...
University of Tennessee Medical Center joins study to improve trauma care
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Researchers at the University of Tennessee Medical Center are joining with researchers at the University of Pittsburg for a trial hoping to improve trauma patient outcomes. The TOWAR clinical trial will be conducted with UT Lifestar trauma patients according to UTMC. TOWAR stands for the Type O whole blood and assessment […]
WATE
Dashcam video of Dollar General Standoff
Dashcam video of the armed standoff at a store Tuesday afternoon in the Heiskell community. The video was taken by Frank Ruiz and shared with WATE News.
wvlt.tv
Dollywood offers Sevier Co. residents, workers $5 admission to Smoky Mountain Christmas
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - As leaves begin to change and temperatures drop, Dollywood has announced the return of a popular promotion. Those who live or work in Sevier County will have the opportunity to enjoy Dollywood’s Smoky Mountain Christmas with just a $5 donation on November 5 to 13.
DA: Knoxville man sentenced for stealing thousands in sports cards, merchandise
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Knoxville man was sentenced in federal court on Monday to five years in prison for conspiring to transport stolen sports cards and other sports merchandise across state lines, according to the Eastern Kentucky District of the U.S. Attorney's Office. 38-year-old Jason Cates burglarized multiple sports...
wvlt.tv
Mother considers taking her son out of high school after a shooter threat
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dozens of parents drove to Lenoir City High School on Thursday morning to pick up their kids after a social media threat prompted a lockdown. Two students were detained, according to officials. Andrea Packett, a mother of a ninth-grade student, said she has had enough of
