Citrus County Chronicle
Colts, Patriots meet again with season at crossroads
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts and New England Patriots meet for the second straight year with their seasons at a crossroads. Last year, both were coming off bye-week breaks entering Week 15 when the Colts — 7-6 at the time — hosted a Patriots squad that was 9-4 and riding a seven-game winning streak. The Colts rallied behind a 170-yard rushing performance from Jonathan Taylor to pull out a 27-17 win.
Citrus County Chronicle
Cooks inactive against Eagles but expected to return Friday
HOUSTON (AP) — Houston coach Lovie Smith spent most of his postgame news conference after his team lost to the Philadelphia Eagles fielding questions about a player who wasn’t on the field. Smith was peppered with questions about the status of veteran receiver Brandin Cooks after he was...
Citrus County Chronicle
Quite the catch: WR Cooper has been everything Browns hoped
CLEVELAND (AP) — Amari Cooper has been everything the Cleveland Browns hoped, providing leadership and high-quality play from the moment he arrived via trade from Dallas. He has been a standard of unquestioned excellence. Except for about eight seconds.
Citrus County Chronicle
Brady, Buccaneers look to end skid against SB champion Rams
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — When Tom Brady ended his brief retirement, citing “unfinished business” as motivation for continuing his record-breaking football career, losing to the Los Angeles Rams in last season’s playoffs was still fresh on the Tampa Bay quarterback’s mind. The last two Super...
Citrus County Chronicle
Hurts, Eagles beat Texans 29-17 for their first 8-0 start
HOUSTON (AP) — Jalen Hurts didn't make too much of the Philadelphia Eagles improving to 8-0 for the first time in franchise history. Instead he reminisced on his freshman year at Alabama in 2016 when his team won its first eight games during a 14-0 start, but came short of the ultimate goal.
Citrus County Chronicle
Seahawks believe successful shift on defense is permanent
RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Shelby Harris was in a footrace, which usually is not what the Seattle Seahawks want one of their burly defensive linemen to be doing. In this case, though, that moment of Harris chasing down New York Giants QB Daniel Jones and stopping him from reaching the first down was a perfect example of the effort that’s led an drastic turnaround for the Seahawks defense.
Citrus County Chronicle
Dolphins look to keep good vibes going when they meet Bears
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins boast the highest-rated passer in the NFL and the most productive pair of receivers. They're stringing together wins and have reinforcements after making some trades before the deadline they hope will help them make a deep playoff run.
Citrus County Chronicle
Union hoping to do their part for Philadelphia on Saturday
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Philadelphia sports fans came up empty the last time two teams from the City of Brotherly Love competed for a title at the same time. Andre Blake and the Philadelphia Union are hoping history doesn't repeat itself. The Union will be participating in their first...
