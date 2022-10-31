Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Ohio State loses 3-2 to Wisconsin, no longer a contender for Big Ten regular season championshipThe LanternColumbus, OH
Visit Wisconsin's Largest Antique StoreTravel MavenColumbus, WI
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 14 Ohio State completes comeback, beats Wisconsin 4-3The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 14 Ohio State opens Big Ten play against WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
nbc15.com
Clerk’s office to implement Badger Books at all Janesville polling places
Both the boys and girls volleyball teams of Middleton High School play in the state tournament this week in Green Bay. Verona Area High School reached the WIAA Division 1 Boys State Soccer Tournament and will play in Milwaukee on Thursday evening. Patrons evacuated after fire at Fish Tales Restaurant...
nbc15.com
Evers’ campaign outspends Michels by $12.5 million
Both the boys and girls volleyball teams of Middleton High School play in the state tournament this week in Green Bay. Verona Area High School reached the WIAA Division 1 Boys State Soccer Tournament and will play in Milwaukee on Thursday evening. Patrons evacuated after fire at Fish Tales Restaurant...
nbc15.com
Schools on the ballot: Breaking down district referenda
A crash involving a Madison Police Department cruiser, a Wisconsin State Patrol cruiser, and a driver allegedly fleeing from a traffic stop Thursday afternoon caused major delays on the Beltline, the police department reports. Neighborhood Politics: Beaver Dam street has a history of ‘big sign wars’. Updated: 5 hours...
nbc15.com
Town of Madison absorbed into neighboring Madison and Fitchburg
Wohler injured his leg during the Badgers first game against Illinois State. The crazy concoction stirred up a lot of controversy when it debuted last fall in Madison. DOJ names Dane Co. detective who shot and killed suspect in Oregon. Updated: 19 hours ago. |. The detective who fatally shot...
nbc15.com
Neighborhood Politics: Beaver Dam street has a history of ‘big sign wars’
A crash involving a Madison Police Department cruiser, a Wisconsin State Patrol cruiser, and a driver allegedly fleeing from a traffic stop Thursday afternoon caused major delays on the Beltline, the police department reports. |. Middleton-Cross Plains Area School District Superintendent Dr. Dana Monogue sat down with NBC15 on Thursday...
nbc15.com
Fatal Oregon shooting
Gubernatorial candidates tour statewide ahead of the election. A Republican governor hopeful and a Democratic incumbent are touring Wisconsin in the last leg of their campaigns. Town of Madison merges with City of Madison and Fitchburg. Updated: 9 hours ago. The dissolution of the Town of Madison merges the remaining...
nbc15.com
"Madison on Tap" encourages people to explore city's vibrant craft beer scene
A crash involving a Madison Police Department cruiser, a Wisconsin State Patrol cruiser, and a driver allegedly fleeing from a traffic stop Thursday afternoon caused major delays on the Beltline, the police department reports. |. Middleton-Cross Plains Area School District Superintendent Dr. Dana Monogue sat down with NBC15 on Thursday...
nbc15.com
Grand Lighted Holiday Parade returns to Beloit
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Grand Lighted Holiday Parade is returning to downtown Beloit this holiday season. The Downtown Beloit Association said the fan-favorite event will return to downtown Beloit on Friday, Nov. 25. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, in 2020 and 2021 the parade was offered in reverse, with...
nbc15.com
Madison leaders, community members bring awareness to homeless crisis
Both the boys and girls volleyball teams of Middleton High School play in the state tournament this week in Green Bay. Verona Area High School reached the WIAA Division 1 Boys State Soccer Tournament and will play in Milwaukee on Thursday evening. Patrons evacuated after fire at Fish Tales Restaurant...
nbc15.com
An 82-year-old priest from Princeton gearing up for 86th marathon
A restaurant in Madison honors their loved ones for Día de los Muertos. The staff at the restaurant say they are hopeful this is a start to adding more cultural traditions. Sun Prairie Area School District working to fight student homelessness. Updated: 14 hours ago. |. The Sun Prairie...
nbc15.com
Second Harvest Implements Farm to Foodbank Initiative
A crash involving a Madison Police Department cruiser, a Wisconsin State Patrol cruiser, and a driver allegedly fleeing from a traffic stop Thursday afternoon caused major delays on the Beltline, the police department reports. |. Middleton-Cross Plains Area School District Superintendent Dr. Dana Monogue sat down with NBC15 on Thursday...
nbc15.com
Madison police introduce new hire for recently created data-driven role
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -The Madison Police Department welcomed a new employee this week. His civilian role was created within the last city budget for the police department. Dr. Eleazer (Lee) Hunt is now the Police Director of Data, Reform, and Innovation. “He is going to take over our record section,...
nbc15.com
Madison area police departments shed light on recent run of break-ins
Both the boys and girls volleyball teams of Middleton High School play in the state tournament this week in Green Bay. Verona Area High School reached the WIAA Division 1 Boys State Soccer Tournament and will play in Milwaukee on Thursday evening. Patrons evacuated after fire at Fish Tales Restaurant...
nbc15.com
Oregon showcases effects of post-pandemic grants on small businesses
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An event in Oregon Tuesday showcased the impact of investment into small businesses post-pandemic. State Department of Administration Secretary Kathy Blumenfeld toured Main Street in the Village of Oregon Tuesday. Blumenfeld saw firsthand the Main Street Bounceback Grant Program impacted local small businesses. Evers invested nearly...
nbc15.com
Gas prices really jumped in the past day, AAA numbers show
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - You’re not imagining things when you pass the gas station. Prices have gone up in the past several days and they’ve gone up fast. Just waiting an extra day to fill the tank may have cost you a couple dollars at the pump. AAA...
Dairy Drive tiny home campsite resident raises concerns
MADISON, Wis. — Last December, the Dairy Drive campground’s first residents moved into their very own tiny homes. Almost a year later, the encampment has housed 52 people and helped 18 of them move into permanent housing. The city sees this as a success, but some residents say it has issues that are becoming hard to ignore. RELATED: Dairy Drive...
nbc15.com
City of Madison says add your pumpkins to your leaf piles for collection
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With spooky season ending, the City of Madison is encouraging residents to toss their pumpkins into their leaf piles for collection. Once you’re finished jumping in the leaves, the City Streets Division said pumpkins and other compostable decorations like corn stalks and hay can be added to leaf and yard waste piles.
nbc15.com
Second Harvest Foodbank fights hunger with Farm to Foodbank Initiative
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin will formally launch the Farm to Foodbank Initiative in January to fight food insecurity in Southern Wisconsin. Crossroads Community Farm co-owner Cassie Wyss said locally harvested fresh produce is not always an option for people because it’s too expensive.
fox47.com
Halderson case to be featured on 48 Hours this weekend
MADISON, Wis. — The disappearance of Bart and Krista Halderson — and the conviction of their son, Chandler, for their deaths — will be covered in this weekend’s episode of 48 Hours on CBS. About eight months after Chandler Halderson was sentenced to life in prison...
nbc15.com
MPD: Two vehicles struck by BB guns on East Washington
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two vehicles believed to be damaged by a BB gun are being investigated by the Madison Police Department. Just after 11 p.m. Tuesday, officers received a call that a vehicle had been struck by a BB gun on East Washington Ave. Just a few minutes later, officers received a second call about another vehicle being struck, according to MPD.
Comments / 0