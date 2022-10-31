ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

nbc15.com

Evers’ campaign outspends Michels by $12.5 million

Both the boys and girls volleyball teams of Middleton High School play in the state tournament this week in Green Bay. Verona Area High School reached the WIAA Division 1 Boys State Soccer Tournament and will play in Milwaukee on Thursday evening. Patrons evacuated after fire at Fish Tales Restaurant...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Schools on the ballot: Breaking down district referenda

A crash involving a Madison Police Department cruiser, a Wisconsin State Patrol cruiser, and a driver allegedly fleeing from a traffic stop Thursday afternoon caused major delays on the Beltline, the police department reports. Neighborhood Politics: Beaver Dam street has a history of 'big sign wars'.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Town of Madison absorbed into neighboring Madison and Fitchburg

Wohler injured his leg during the Badgers first game against Illinois State. The crazy concoction stirred up a lot of controversy when it debuted last fall in Madison. DOJ names Dane Co. detective who shot and killed suspect in Oregon.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Neighborhood Politics: Beaver Dam street has a history of ‘big sign wars’

A crash involving a Madison Police Department cruiser, a Wisconsin State Patrol cruiser, and a driver allegedly fleeing from a traffic stop Thursday afternoon caused major delays on the Beltline, the police department reports.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Fatal Oregon shooting

Gubernatorial candidates tour statewide ahead of the election. A Republican governor hopeful and a Democratic incumbent are touring Wisconsin in the last leg of their campaigns. Town of Madison merges with City of Madison and Fitchburg.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

"Madison on Tap" encourages people to explore city's vibrant craft beer scene

A crash involving a Madison Police Department cruiser, a Wisconsin State Patrol cruiser, and a driver allegedly fleeing from a traffic stop Thursday afternoon caused major delays on the Beltline, the police department reports.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Grand Lighted Holiday Parade returns to Beloit

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Grand Lighted Holiday Parade is returning to downtown Beloit this holiday season. The Downtown Beloit Association said the fan-favorite event will return to downtown Beloit on Friday, Nov. 25. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, in 2020 and 2021 the parade was offered in reverse, with...
BELOIT, WI
nbc15.com

Madison leaders, community members bring awareness to homeless crisis

Both the boys and girls volleyball teams of Middleton High School play in the state tournament this week in Green Bay. Verona Area High School reached the WIAA Division 1 Boys State Soccer Tournament and will play in Milwaukee on Thursday evening. Patrons evacuated after fire at Fish Tales Restaurant...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

An 82-year-old priest from Princeton gearing up for 86th marathon

A restaurant in Madison honors their loved ones for Día de los Muertos. The staff at the restaurant say they are hopeful this is a start to adding more cultural traditions. Sun Prairie Area School District working to fight student homelessness.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Second Harvest Implements Farm to Foodbank Initiative

A crash involving a Madison Police Department cruiser, a Wisconsin State Patrol cruiser, and a driver allegedly fleeing from a traffic stop Thursday afternoon caused major delays on the Beltline, the police department reports.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Madison police introduce new hire for recently created data-driven role

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -The Madison Police Department welcomed a new employee this week. His civilian role was created within the last city budget for the police department. Dr. Eleazer (Lee) Hunt is now the Police Director of Data, Reform, and Innovation. “He is going to take over our record section,...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Madison area police departments shed light on recent run of break-ins

Both the boys and girls volleyball teams of Middleton High School play in the state tournament this week in Green Bay. Verona Area High School reached the WIAA Division 1 Boys State Soccer Tournament and will play in Milwaukee on Thursday evening. Patrons evacuated after fire at Fish Tales Restaurant...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Oregon showcases effects of post-pandemic grants on small businesses

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An event in Oregon Tuesday showcased the impact of investment into small businesses post-pandemic. State Department of Administration Secretary Kathy Blumenfeld toured Main Street in the Village of Oregon Tuesday. Blumenfeld saw firsthand the Main Street Bounceback Grant Program impacted local small businesses. Evers invested nearly...
OREGON, WI
nbc15.com

Gas prices really jumped in the past day, AAA numbers show

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - You’re not imagining things when you pass the gas station. Prices have gone up in the past several days and they’ve gone up fast. Just waiting an extra day to fill the tank may have cost you a couple dollars at the pump. AAA...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

City of Madison says add your pumpkins to your leaf piles for collection

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With spooky season ending, the City of Madison is encouraging residents to toss their pumpkins into their leaf piles for collection. Once you’re finished jumping in the leaves, the City Streets Division said pumpkins and other compostable decorations like corn stalks and hay can be added to leaf and yard waste piles.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Second Harvest Foodbank fights hunger with Farm to Foodbank Initiative

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin will formally launch the Farm to Foodbank Initiative in January to fight food insecurity in Southern Wisconsin. Crossroads Community Farm co-owner Cassie Wyss said locally harvested fresh produce is not always an option for people because it’s too expensive.
MADISON, WI
fox47.com

Halderson case to be featured on 48 Hours this weekend

MADISON, Wis. — The disappearance of Bart and Krista Halderson — and the conviction of their son, Chandler, for their deaths — will be covered in this weekend’s episode of 48 Hours on CBS. About eight months after Chandler Halderson was sentenced to life in prison...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

MPD: Two vehicles struck by BB guns on East Washington

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two vehicles believed to be damaged by a BB gun are being investigated by the Madison Police Department. Just after 11 p.m. Tuesday, officers received a call that a vehicle had been struck by a BB gun on East Washington Ave. Just a few minutes later, officers received a second call about another vehicle being struck, according to MPD.
MADISON, WI

