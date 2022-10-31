Read full article on original website
Related
KBTX.com
Treat of the Day: Two Navasota businesses recognized by Texas Downtown
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - Texas Downtown recognizes outstanding downtown projects and initiatives across the state. The City of Navasota was proud to nominate two Navasota businesses. The P.A. Smith Navasota won the President’s Award and Rail & Rye won the People’s Choice Award in the Best Commercial Interior for Populations...
KBTX.com
Classroom Champion: Londyn Singleton from Rudder High School
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Londyn Singleton is this week’s KBTX and American Momentum Bank Classroom Champion. The Rudder High School senior has a 4.05 grade point average and ranks 23rd in her class. Londyn is a Bryan ISD student ambassador, a member of the National Honor Society, and she is constantly participating in volunteer opportunities in the community. As a soon-to-be first generation college student, Londyn says making her family proud is what drives her to be successful.
KBTX.com
A&M Garden Club holding annual Arbor Day celebration
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -The A&M Garden Club is holding its annual Arbor Day this Friday, Nov. 4. “Arbor Day actually was started by a man who was interested in making sure that more trees were planted as they were making westward expansion, particularly in the Midwest, it was very vacant of trees, and it’s come now to be a way to help reforest and to improve the problems we have with heat islands and cities and to promote reducing the carbon footprint, so we’re very much encouraged to plant trees,” said Heather White, A&M Garden Club President.
KBTX.com
Brazos Valley Worldfest to feature cultures from around the world
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos Valley Worldfest is the celebration of the international diversity and heritage of the Brazos Valley. Festival Manager Kim Fox joined News 3 at Noon on Thursday to talk about the free event. The festival includes a variety of cultural performances, dances and children’s crafts from...
wtaw.com
Bryan Animal Center Update on WTAW
Ashley Rodriguez from the Bryan Animal Center visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about the need for adoptions, benefits of adopting, holiday adoption specials, and more during her appearance on The Infomaniacs on Thursday, November 3, 2022. Listen to “Bryan Animal Center Update on The Infomaniacs” on Spreaker.
KBTX.com
Celebrate the holidays at Lake Walk
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Prepare for an unforgettable month at Lake Walk as it hosts two nights of fun for you and the little ones. Lake Walk will host its Little Wonders event and holiday Night Bazaar next month. The night of Little Wonders will consist of professional pictures with...
KBTX.com
Texas A&M leads national conference on agriculture for health
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M AgriLife Institute for Advancing Health Through Agriculture (IHA) hosted a conference on Thursday to strengthen the role agriculture plays in reducing chronic diseases. The Texas A&M IHA partnered with the U.S Department of Agriculture and the Chicago Council on Global Affairs to...
KBTX.com
Momentum Church BCS, Bryan Housing Authority host blanket, care package drive
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Momentum Church BCS and the Bryan Housing Authority are teaming up for a donation drive this holiday season. Both organizations are accepting blankets and care packages for the elderly and the NICU at Baylor Scott & White. They’re asking for blankets, hats, socks, and mittens for...
KBTX.com
Restaurant Report Card, November 3, 2022
BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Health Department makes available to all media each week the results of inspections at local businesses. Restaurant Report Card, November 3, 2022 by KBTX on Scribd. A “No Score” (N/S) can be given at restaurant openings, field or complaint investigations, and follow-up...
KBTX.com
New food, retail, entertainment businesses finding homes in College Station
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A number of new businesses have come to College Station within the past few months. Restaurants like Capriotti’s and Shawarma Factory have already opened while Dave’s Hot Chicken, Nick The Greek, Le Petit Cochon and Casa Mangiare are still preparing to serve the College Station community.
KBTX.com
Treat of the Day: Atmos Energy Donates $26,500 to Salvation Army of BCS
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Atmos Energy donated $26,500 to support the services of the Salvation Army of Bryan/College Station. The donation mainly went towards energy bills, with $25,000 going towards helping clients apply for Atmos Energy Assistance and $1,500 will benefit the Pathway of Hope program. This is the largest...
KBTX.com
Allen Academy hosting Conroe Covenant to see who will be the two seed out of their district
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Conroe Covenant Cougars pick out Allen in their district, with a 46-0 lead in the first quarter leading up to a landslide win of 106-56. In the first minute of the game, Conroe’s Jackson Rudy lobs a 30 yard pass to wide receiver Nate Eickenhorst. He catches the ball right into the end zone, earning the first touchdown of the game, despite the tough wall made by Allen’s defense.
KBTX.com
Arts & crafts can help improve child’s tactile, motor skills
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Librarian Jennifer Stadler said arts and crafts can help children develop their tactile and motor skills. Using scissors to cut out a shape, peeling stickers from a sheet, motions like that help finetune these skills. Stadler stopped by The Three to show parents an easy fall...
KBTX.com
Meet the Candidates: College Station ISD School Board Place 5
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - It’s a three-way race to see who’ll take the Place 5 seat on the College Station ISD school board. Two first-time candidates are hoping to unseat the incumbent Kimberly McAdams, who’s served two terms on the school board. Although this is Michael...
kwhi.com
FIRST FRIDAY MARKET IN DOWNTOWN BRENHAM CANCELLED
Update @ 2:30 p.m.: Due to a strong chance of severe thunderstorms tomorrow (Friday), the First Friday Farmer and Artisan Market in downtown Brenham has been cancelled. Original Story @ 9:30 a.m.: Tomorrow (Friday) marks the return of the monthly Farmer and Artisan Market in downtown Brenham, but this month’s event will see some changes.
KBTX.com
College Station rolls past Hendrickson in season finale
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - College Station improved to 8-2 (6-1) with a 42-14 win over Pflugerville Hendrickson Thursday night. The Cougars clinched part of the district title and home field advantage in the first round of the playoffs next week with the victory.
KBTX.com
Try the coolest sport in town for free
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Have your kids ever wanted to play hockey? Now is their chance to try it out for free. Try Hockey for Free is for kids ages 4 to 12, according to Amanda Dominguez and Mellissa Roy with the Brazos Valley Hockey Club. Participants need to bring a bike helmet and wear gloves. No previous hockey or skating experience is necessary.
Regional Amber Alert issued for College Station teen
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – The Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley has issued a regional Amber Alert for 14-year-old Lauren Isabell Gutierrez, on behalf of the College Station Police Department. This comes due to ongoing developments in the investigation. Gutierrez is 5’4”, weighs 150 pounds, and has brown hair with blue eyes. She was last […]
KBTX.com
Retailers recommend shopping early as the holiday season approaches
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The holiday season is quickly approaching and businesses across the Brazos Valley are preparing to see an increase in shoppers. With the country going through supply chain issues and rising costs because of inflation, The Texas A&M Center Of Retailing Studies says stores are combating this issue by making the shopping period longer than usual.
KBTX.com
Brazos County Volunteer Fire Department win $5,000 donation
KURTEN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos County Volunteer Fire Department in Precinct Two received a $5,000 donation from Daniel Stark Injury Lawyers ‘Jaws of Life’ campaign. The mission was to help under-funded fire departments across the state of Texas raise much needed funding for equipment vital for saving lives.
Comments / 0