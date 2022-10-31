You only need to watch the 90-second opening credits of season 2 of The White Lotus to realize you’re in for a wild ride. Couples flirt, fountains erupt, monkeys deliver some serious side-eye—and, wait, is that two fishermen in flagrante back there?—all within a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it succession of intricate trompe l’oeil frescoes. Of course, we wouldn’t expect anything less of the creators, the Seattle-based studio Plains of Yonder, who also created the deliciously vivid wallpaper intro for the series’ first season. And remarkably, they were given essentially a carte blanche from the show’s director, Mike White. “We were told it was a ‘bedroom farce with teeth,’” says Katrina Crawford, who heads the studio with her husband, Mark Bashore. And from the script, “we could see that it was more about sexual politics this time, instead of race and colonization like in season 1.”

23 HOURS AGO