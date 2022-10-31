Read full article on original website
Related
ELLE DECOR
This Colorful Wallpaper from Lake August Is Everywhere This Season
Looking to update your four walls? Florals are always a safe, timeless option—and one in particular has been crossing our desk more than usual lately: Nasturtium, a bright, whimsical print from wallpaper and textile manufacturer Lake August. Like much of the brand’s ouevre, Nasturtium takes inspiration from the natural...
Dom Maker of Mount Kimbie’s listening diary: ‘I honestly think Liv.e is the next Beyoncé’
9am I woke up fairly early and was out of the house by 8.30am. I’m in London at the moment, which is quite rare because I live in Los Angeles, but we’re working on the next record. I’m staying in an Airbnb in Clapton and the studio is in Tottenham, so I cycle along the River Lea. This morning was a very sunny day, and cold – which is something I’m not really used to any more so it was actually quite refreshing.
ELLE DECOR
This Brand-New Collection from Ruggable and Iris Apfel Is a Maximalist’s Dream
If there’s one thing we know for sure, it’s that rugs are nonnegotiable when it comes to home decor. A good rug can add a bright and cheery pop of color to your space while pulling the whole room together. And if you live in an apartment building, getting a rug is just the nice thing to do so your neighbors on the floor below you don’t hear you thumping around every time you do an at-home workout, you know? Anyway, if your home needs a new rug, you’re in luck because Ruggable just dropped a collaboration with fashion icon Iris Apfel.
Wedding Dress Trends For 2023: 6 Looks That Prove You Can Be Both Timeless & Trendy
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. Once upon a time, wedding season was a term designated to describe the temperate weekends from May through September. For bridal parties and wedding guests, a four-month time period was expected to be spent interpreting dress codes, navigating gift etiquette, and hoping the chicken option on the menu wouldn’t be too dry. Lately, however, it seems like the fairytale season has been extended to an ongoing year-long occurrence. Winter and “off-season” weddings are becoming increasingly popular (likely a result of...
ELLE DECOR
‘The White Lotus,’ Season 2’s Wild Opening Credits Explained
You only need to watch the 90-second opening credits of season 2 of The White Lotus to realize you’re in for a wild ride. Couples flirt, fountains erupt, monkeys deliver some serious side-eye—and, wait, is that two fishermen in flagrante back there?—all within a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it succession of intricate trompe l’oeil frescoes. Of course, we wouldn’t expect anything less of the creators, the Seattle-based studio Plains of Yonder, who also created the deliciously vivid wallpaper intro for the series’ first season. And remarkably, they were given essentially a carte blanche from the show’s director, Mike White. “We were told it was a ‘bedroom farce with teeth,’” says Katrina Crawford, who heads the studio with her husband, Mark Bashore. And from the script, “we could see that it was more about sexual politics this time, instead of race and colonization like in season 1.”
ELLE DECOR
Louis Vuitton’s Cult Capucines Handbag Gets a Museum-Worthy Update
Above: Artycapucines handbag by Ugo Rondinone. Anyone who has been to an art fair knows that the fashions worn by the attendees can be as eye-grabbing as the works on display. Louis Vuitton’s limited-edition Artycapucines handbag collection blurs that line even further with wearable art that pairs some of the world’s greatest creatives with an iconic design; this fall sees the release of the latest group of handbags, reimagined by six global names with vastly different practices.
Comments / 0