Bustle
Who Voices Bernie In Big Mouth Season 6?
One of the most fun elements of Big Mouth is its ever-expanding lineup of voice actors portraying the highs and lows of puberty. While the Big Mouth Season 6 cast includes some new characters (including Jeff Goldblum as the Apple Brooch and Tyler, The Creator as Jesus), it also brings back recent favorites you may remember meeting in Season 5. One such character is Bernadette “Bernie” Sanders. Like the senator she hilariously shares a name with, Bernie lives in Vermont and met Andrew on his ski vacation.
Bustle
Here’s Why Matthew Perry Was The Last Friends Star To Be Cast
Throughout Friends’ 10-season tenure and its ’90s nostalgia juggernaut status, fans have wondered what the show would have been like without certain actors. Many celebrities were considered for the iconic roles of Monica, Chandler, Joey, Ross, Rachel, and Phoebe. However, one of the now-household names almost didn’t get cast. Matthew Perry reveals in his new book Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing that he was the last actor to join the cast of Friends.
Son of Famed Actor Dies at 25
The son of famed actor Tim Roth, has died at 25, according to Variety. The younger Roth’s cause of death was cancer. Cormac was a musician, and Variety notes that he was “talented guitarist, composer and producer.”
Christina Applegate says she walks with a cane and gained 40 pounds since her multiple sclerosis diagnosis and she can't control if it affects the final season of 'Dead To Me'
Christina Applegate says she won't be watching the final season of 'Dead To Me' because reminders of her multiple sclerosis are too painful.
Daniel Radcliffe Says Speaking Out Against J.K. Rowling Was ‘Important’: ‘Not Everybody in the Franchise’ Shares Her Beliefs
At the height of backlash against J.K. Rowling over her views on the transgender community, “Harry Potter” star Daniel Radcliffe published an open letter in which he proclaimed, “Transgender women are women.” In a new interview with IndieWire, Radcliffe opened up about why he decided to speak out publicly against the author who essentially gave him his acting career. “The reason I felt very, very much as though I needed to say something when I did was because, particularly since finishing ‘Potter,’ I’ve met so many queer and trans kids and young people who had a huge amount of identification with...
Bustle
Lisa Kudrow Reveals Why The Friends Cast Is Laughing In The Opening Credits
Trigger Warning: This piece contains mentions of substance use disorders. In the foreword of Matthew Perry’s Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing memoir, Friends star Lisa Kudrow speaks highly of her co-star, recalling a moment from filming the sitcom’s opening credits scene in 1994. Kudrow writes that filming the nighttime fountain scene at the Warner Bros. lot in Burbank, Calif., was “grueling” — but Perry made it all worth it.
Bustle
Grey's Anatomy Fans Worry Meredith Is About To Suffer Yet Another Tragedy
Spoilers ahead for Grey’s Anatomy Season 19, Episode 5. Over the past nearly two decades, Grey’s Anatomy has put Meredith Grey through the wringer, to say the least. She’s survived everything from a near-drowning, a plane crash, the grief of Derek’s death, and, most recently, a COVID-induced coma. Now that the Nov. 3 episode confirmed that Meredith is moving to Boston, fans on Twitter think she has at least one more disaster in store before leaving Seattle. After all, the cryptic Season 19 fall finale promo teased that tragedy will strike “one of our own” amid a catastrophic lightning storm.
Bustle
Blockbuster
When Netflix announced its comedy series Blockbuster, it unsurprisingly earned a huge reaction. Weeks after Twitter was left reeling over the irony of the announcement, the streamer dropped the first season, starring Fresh Off The Boat’s Randall Park and Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s Melissa Fumero, on Nov. 3. The new series follows the employees of the last Blockbuster store in America as it attempts to avoid the fate of the franchise’s other brick-and-mortar locations. Much like the store, the series itself has an uncertain future, considering that Netflix hasn’t renewed it for another season yet. Whether this show will be a blockbuster success remains to be seen, but in the meantime, let’s speculate on what could happen next in a potential Blockbuster Season 2.
Bustle
Love Is Blind
Love Is Blind Season 3 is fully underway, and so far, the season has had its fair share of drama. Cole and Zanab had several ups and downs, especially after Cole mentioned that Colleen fits his usual type. And speaking of Colleen, she faced a couple of major arguments with her fiance Matt, who didn’t like how she responded to Cole’s comments about her being his type. But while you all wait with bated breath to see who says “I do,” one thing that has become apparent over the last two seasons is how the show might be better at producing memorable personalities than it is at creating lasting relationships. Nowhere is that more evident than during the Love Is Blind reunion episode.
Bustle
Kendall Jenner’s Hilarious Cucumber Costume Doesn’t Disappoint
Halloween 2022 delivered in terms of celebrity costume content, with the stars pulling out all the stops. Sports presenter Alex Scott paid tribute to TLC with a leather ensemble, while Kerry Washington dressed up as Lionel Richie. Others, such as Kendall Jenner, delivered not one, but two winning costumes for the spooky season. The model first dressed up as Toy Story cowgirl Jessie, but it was her second outfit which truly grabbed fans’ attention. Jenner dressed up as a cucumber slice, poking fun at the moment earlier this year when she went viral for struggling to slice a cucumber.
Bustle
Teyana Taylor On Injectables, Defining Beauty, & Black Girl Magic
Women of color are often told that they’re lucky they don’t appear to age. While there is absolutely nothing wrong with getting older, the misconceptions and stigmas around BIPOC wanting to get injectables is something R&B singer and actor Teyana Taylor wants to change the conversation around. “[Getting...
Bustle
Fans Are Divided Over Fate: The Winx Saga Being Cancelled
Based on the animated series Winx Club, Netflix’s fantastical coming-of-age drama Fate: The Winx Saga centres on six fairies who attend the magical Otherworld boarding school, Alfea. The show debuted on Netflix back in 2021, and due to its popularity on the streaming platform, was renewed for a second season that was released in Sept. 2022. However, just over a month later, Netflix announced that Fate: The Winx Saga has been cancelled and will not return for Season 3.
Bustle
Mariah Carey’s Net Worth Is All We’d Want For Christmas
One of the most successful singers in the world, there’s really no end to Mariah Carey’s talents. From effortlessly deployed whistle notes and cutting one-liners to one of the greatest Christmas singles of all time, Carey’s mastered the lot. And don’t even get us started on the flawlessness of singles like “Fantasy,” “We Belong Together,” and “Always Be My Baby.” With Christmas rolling around again, Carey’s annual pay-day for “All I Want For Christmas Is You” is growing ever-closer, but the question is, just how does the artist make her millions, and what is her net worth?
Bustle
Sarah Jessica Parker’s Fendi Baguette Collab Drops Just In Time For The Holidays
Fendi’s signature Baguette bag is iconic — thanks in large part to its perpetual appearance on the stylish arm of Carrie Bradshaw in Sex and the City. Loyal fans of the show will recognize the rectangular, sequined bag, which a mugger infamously stole from Carrie in season three.
Bustle
Dove Cameron Is Still Learning To Express Herself Through Fashion
Forget her time as a young actor on family-friendly television, Dove Cameron is carving out a new identity for herself. The “Boyfriend” singer has become a queer icon and fashion star (I mean, that Iris Van Herpen dress at the Met Gala?!) over the past few years, and as Savage X Fenty’s new brand ambassador, this only adds to her growing list of accolades.
21 Photos From The 1990s That Would Confuse The Heck Out Of Gen Alpha Today
The world has changed quite a bit in a span of three decades
Bustle
Here's Where You Can Find The World’s Last Blockbuster Store
Netflix’s ironic new comedy series, Blockbuster, kindly rewinds to the nostalgic era of Friday night video rentals. But when “analog dreamer” Timmy Yoon (Randall Park) learns that he is operating the last Blockbuster Video in America, he has to fight to stay relevant. The one thing they can provide that big corporations can’t: human connection. Though the series is fictional, there really is only one Blockbuster left in the world — located in Bend, Oregon — and the store’s success strategy similarly plays to a customer’s sense of nostalgia.
Bustle
The Good Nurse Revisits The Takedown Of A Prolific Serial Killer
Currently the number one movie on Netflix UK, The Good Nurse tells the terrifying tale of nurse Amy Loughren, who discovers her colleague Charles Cullen is killing patients in cold blood. Featuring Oscar winners Jessica Chastain (Loughren) and Eddie Redmayne (Cullen), the well-received film is based on the book of the same name, penned by journalist Charles Graeber. But is The Good Nurse based on a true story?
