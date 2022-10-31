Love Is Blind Season 3 is fully underway, and so far, the season has had its fair share of drama. Cole and Zanab had several ups and downs, especially after Cole mentioned that Colleen fits his usual type. And speaking of Colleen, she faced a couple of major arguments with her fiance Matt, who didn’t like how she responded to Cole’s comments about her being his type. But while you all wait with bated breath to see who says “I do,” one thing that has become apparent over the last two seasons is how the show might be better at producing memorable personalities than it is at creating lasting relationships. Nowhere is that more evident than during the Love Is Blind reunion episode.

1 DAY AGO