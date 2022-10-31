ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Yardbarker

Chris Bosh Got 120 Monthly Payments Of $868,786 After He Reached An Agreement With The Miami Heat About His $52.1 Million Payout

Chris Bosh was the third big piece of the Heatles era for the Miami Heat alongside LeBron James and Dwyane Wade. Together, they led the Heat to four consecutive NBA Finals and won two championships. There are mixed feelings among NBA fans when it comes to that superteam, but Bosh, for the most part, remains well-liked, someone that fans respect and admire.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Wizards' Bradley Beal: Strong shooting Wednesday

Beal ended with 29 points (11-17 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 6-7 FT), two rebounds and five assists over 36 minutes during Wednesday's 121-111 victory over Philadelphia. Beal started slowly Wednesday, going 3-for-8 from the field and scoring nine points in the first half. After halftime, he made all but one of his nine field-goal attempts, including his first five shots. He averaged 21.2 shots per game over the previous four seasons but has yet to take more than 18 attempts over the year's first eight contests.
CBS Sports

Bengals offensive analyst Adam Zimmer, son of longtime NFL coach Mike Zimmer, dies at 38

Cincinnati Bengals offensive analyst Adam Zimmer has died, his sister Corri announced Tuesday. Details around Zimmer's death are unclear at this time. Zimmer, 38, had been with the Bengals since late July. He was previously the co-defensive coordinator with the Minnesota Vikings. His NFL coaching career began in 2006 as an assistant linebackers coach with the Saints, with whom he won Super Bowl XLIV.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Bears' Cody Whitehair: Returns to practice Wednesday

Chicago designated Whitehair (knee) to return from injured reserve Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. Whitehair missed the minimum four games while on IR due to a knee injury and returned to practice Wednesday, opening a 21-day window for him to be added to the active roster. However, if he isn't activated within that timeframe, he'll revert back to IR for the remainder of the campaign.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Mavericks' Davis Bertans: Remains out Friday

Bertans (knee) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Raptors. Bertans continues to deal with a sore right knee that has kept him off the court to begin the regular season. His next chance to make his season debut will be Monday against the Nets.
CBS Sports

Rockets' Eric Gordon: Limited results in loss

Gordon chipped in zero points (0-4 FG, 0-3 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 109-101 loss to the Clippers. Gordon returned from a one-game absence Monday against the Clippers and posted 11 points, but he was held scoreless for the first time this year during Wednesday's rematch. While the 33-year-old has glimpses of production in secondary categories, that output usually isn't enough to garner much fantasy appeal if the scoring isn't there. Gordon had scored in double figures in his six appearances leading up to Wednesday's loss, and he'll have a chance to bounce back Saturday in Minnesota.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Vikings' Irv Smith: Set to miss 8-to-10 weeks

Smith is in line to miss 8-to-10 weeks as a result of the high-ankle sprain that he sustained during Sunday's win against the Cardinals, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. With such a lengthy recovery timeline, Smith inevitably will be placed on injured reserve by the Vikings, who replaced him by trading for T.J. Hockenson on Tuesday. The timing perhaps was fortuitous for the team, but Smith himself now will be hard-pressed to see action before the end of the regular season. While he is sidelined, Hockenson and Johnny Mundt will be Minnesota's tight ends for the foreseeable future, although the latter is primarily a blocker.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Probable Friday

Antetokounmpo is listed as probable Friday due to left knee soreness. Antetokounmpo's appearance on the injury report is likely cautionary, as the two-time MVP has dealt with minor knee issues over the last year or so. Because of this, it can be assumed that he will likely take the floor Friday night against the Timberwolves. Antetokounmpo has averaged 33.6 points, 12.7 rebounds and 5.0 assists in 33.4 minutes of action across seven games this season.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Rockets' Eric Gordon: Fares well in return

Gordon supplied 12 points (5-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks across 30 minutes in Monday's 95-93 loss to the Clippers. After resting during Sunday's loss to the Suns, Gordon returned to the starting five for the second half of the back-to-back set. The veteran wing produced well across the board once again and has put himself in consideration for a roster spot in most 12-team leagues at this point, though he'll likely continue to sit out one half of back-to-back sets moving forward. Through his six outings this season, Gordon is averaging 14.5 points, 3.3 assists, 2.3 rebounds, 2.0 three-pointers and 1.0 steals in 31.5 minutes per game while shooting 47.7 percent from the field and 81.3 percent from the charity stripe.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Vikings' Patrick Peterson details feud with Cardinals GM Steve Keim: 'Disrespect went to an all-time high'

When the Vikings beat the Cardinals on Sunday, the victory was especially important to one player in particular: Patrick Peterson. A 10-year veteran of Arizona's secondary before joining Minnesota in 2021, the Pro Bowl cornerback was seen after the game hollering for Cardinals general manager Steve Keim, who didn't re-sign Peterson two years earlier: "Stop running! You said you was gonna call me back!" Two days later, Peterson has detailed on CBS Sports' "All Things Covered" podcast the bumpy relationship that fueled those comments and gave him extra motivation on game day.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Browns' Amari Cooper calls his interception vs. Bengals 'an abomination,' says he'll 'stick to getting open'

Just about everything went right for the Cleveland Browns during their 32-13 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals on Halloween night, but not everything. On the Browns' second possession of the game, head coach Kevin Stefanski dialed up a trick-or-treat play, in which star wideout Amari Cooper would throw a pass off of a reverse. Instead of hitting his intended wideout, Michael Woods II, he threw the ball directly to Bengals safety Vonn Bell.
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS Sports

Brooklyn Nets and coach Steve Nash mutually agree to part ways

Steve Nash's time as the head coach of the Brooklyn Nets has come to an end. The Nets and Nash have mutually agreed to part ways after a 2-5 start to the 2022-23 NBA season, the team announced on Tuesday. "We want to thank Steve for everything he brought to...
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Kramer Robertson: Loses spot on 40-man roster

The Cardinals outrighted Robertson to Triple-A Memphis on Tuesday, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports. The 28-year-old was sent to Memphis after he was claimed off waivers by St. Louis in early August, but he won't retain his spot on the 40-man roster through the offseason. Robertson played in only two big-league games during 2022 and had a .239/.393/.363 slash line with 11 home runs, 47 RBI and 30 stolen bases in 116 contests at Triple-A.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Broncos' Latavius Murray: Role may shrink with Edmonds pickup

Murray and Melvin Gordon could see their opportunities out of the Denver backfield take a hit after the Broncos acquired Chase Edmonds from the Dolphins on Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Denver and Miami executed a blockbuster deal ahead of the trade deadline, with Edmonds, a 2023 first-round pick...
DENVER, CO

