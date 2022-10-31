ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Drink up & check out the highest rated beer in Texas

By Stacker
KDAF
KDAF
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZdIfJ_0itYunyp00

If you drink beer—any beer—you’ve likely heard of the craft beer revolution, and you likely fall into one of two camps: IPA warrior or lager loyalist. The great thing about a beer-related revolution is that there is no wrong side. Whatever your preference, cheers to you.

The burgeoning brewery business is indeed a revolution by many counts. According to the Brewers Association, the number of breweries in the United States grew 390% from 2010 to 2020 —all while beer consumption, on average, was declining.

Like all revolutions, this, too, began as a desire for change—as an overthrow of the old and the monopolistic. In 2010, Anheuser-Busch InBev and Molson Coors (formerly MillerCoors), two of the largest beer companies in the world, comprised roughly 77% of total beer sales in the U.S. In 2020, that share was 60%, with smaller brewers claiming a larger share toward the end of the decade.

With a taste of the innovations and variety coming out of craft breweries, consumers are demanding a higher quality product, and are willing to pay more for it. Over the last decade, beer prices have increased by 33% .

If you’ve ever been curious about which beers are most popular in your home state, we have the answer. Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated beer in Texas using ratings from BeerAdvocate . A maximum of 5 beers per brewery were included.

You may also like: Highest rated IPAs in Texas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Bjs0C_0itYunyp00

1 / 30BeerAdvocate

#30. (512) Whiskey Barrel Aged Double Pecan Porter

– Rating: 4.14 (460 ratings)
– Type: Imperial Porter
– ABV: 9.50%
– Brewery: (512) Brewing Company
Read more on BeerAdvocate

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rjT8h_0itYunyp00

2 / 30BeerAdvocate

#29. Sasquatch – Birthday

– Rating: 4.23 (27 ratings)
– Type: Sweet / Milk Stout
– ABV: 10.00%
– Brewery: 903 Brewers
Read more on BeerAdvocate

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JxrI1_0itYunyp00

3 / 30BeerAdvocate

#28. (512) Pecan Porter

– Rating: 4.14 (824 ratings)
– Type: American Porter
– ABV: 6.20%
– Brewery: (512) Brewing Company
Read more on BeerAdvocate

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KasIT_0itYunyp00

4 / 30BeerAdvocate

#27. Mosaic IPA

– Rating: 4.17 (802 ratings)
– Type: American IPA
– ABV: 8.60%
– Brewery: Community Beer Company
Read more on BeerAdvocate

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Kb6IP_0itYunyp00

5 / 30BeerAdvocate

#26. Sin Mint Temptress

– Rating: 4.2 (151 ratings)
– Type: Sweet / Milk Stout
– ABV: 9.10%
– Brewery: Lakewood Brewing Company
Read more on BeerAdvocate

You may also like: Most diverse counties in Texas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZuOyf_0itYunyp00

6 / 30BeerAdvocate

#25. A Nu Start DDH Triple IPA

– Rating: 4.3 (28 ratings)
– Type: New England IPA
– ABV: 10.00%
– Brewery: Turning Point Beer
Read more on BeerAdvocate

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u5cUW_0itYunyp00

7 / 30BeerAdvocate

#24. Heavy Hands

– Rating: 4.24 (98 ratings)
– Type: New England IPA
– ABV: 8.00%
– Brewery: Spindletap Brewery
Read more on BeerAdvocate

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pWDVw_0itYunyp00

8 / 30BeerAdvocate

#23. Faded

– Rating: 4.3 (39 ratings)
– Type: New England IPA
– ABV: 8.00%
– Brewery: Spindletap Brewery
Read more on BeerAdvocate

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TvD10_0itYunyp00

9 / 30BeerAdvocate

#22. Old Treehugger Barleywine

– Rating: 4.26 (105 ratings)
– Type: American Barleywine
– ABV: 11.50%
– Brewery: Live Oak Brewing Company
Read more on BeerAdvocate

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07Pqdm_0itYunyp00

10 / 30BeerAdvocate

#21. Primus Weizenbock

– Rating: 4.24 (306 ratings)
– Type: Weizenbock
– ABV: 8.00%
– Brewery: Live Oak Brewing Company
Read more on BeerAdvocate

You may also like: Where people in Texas are moving to most

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4b0TuY_0itYunyp00

11 / 30BeerAdvocate

#20. Kokytus

– Rating: 4.31 (46 ratings)
– Type: American Imperial Stout
– ABV: 13.80%
– Brewery: Martin House Brewing Company
Read more on BeerAdvocate

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ES4G5_0itYunyp00

12 / 30BeerAdvocate

#19. DDH Dinglebop

– Rating: 4.41 (21 ratings)
– Type: New England IPA
– ABV: 8.20%
– Brewery: Turning Point Beer
Read more on BeerAdvocate

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rjfON_0itYunyp00

13 / 30BeerAdvocate

#18. Pumpkinator (Bourbon Barrel Aged)

– Rating: 4.29 (73 ratings)
– Type: Pumpkin Beer
– ABV: 12.50%
– Brewery: Saint Arnold Brewing Company
Read more on BeerAdvocate

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xc4uv_0itYunyp00

14 / 30BeerAdvocate

#17. Electric Jellyfish

– Rating: 4.26 (220 ratings)
– Type: New England IPA
– ABV: 6.50%
– Brewery: Pinthouse Pizza Craft Brewpub
Read more on BeerAdvocate

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WNz9P_0itYunyp00

15 / 30BeerAdvocate

#16. Houston Haze

– Rating: 4.28 (177 ratings)
– Type: New England IPA
– ABV: 6.50%
– Brewery: Spindletap Brewery
Read more on BeerAdvocate

You may also like: Counties with the most renters in Texas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YsVRq_0itYunyp00

16 / 30BeerAdvocate

#15. Acheron

– Rating: 4.32 (70 ratings)
– Type: American Imperial Stout
– ABV: 12.00%
– Brewery: Martin House Brewing Company
Read more on BeerAdvocate

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J7Y8h_0itYunyp00

17 / 30BeerAdvocate

#14. Pumpkinator

– Rating: 4.28 (1,017 ratings)
– Type: Pumpkin Beer
– ABV: 10.00%
– Brewery: Saint Arnold Brewing Company
Read more on BeerAdvocate

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qFRzt_0itYunyp00

18 / 30BeerAdvocate

#13. French Quarter Temptress

– Rating: 4.3 (233 ratings)
– Type: Sweet / Milk Stout
– ABV: 9.10%
– Brewery: Lakewood Brewing Company
Read more on BeerAdvocate

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jfpsc_0itYunyp00

19 / 30BeerAdvocate

#12. Diamonds In My Mouth

– Rating: 4.36 (65 ratings)
– Type: New England IPA
– ABV: 8.00%
– Brewery: Spindletap Brewery
Read more on BeerAdvocate

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49DF2a_0itYunyp00

20 / 30BeerAdvocate

#11. Barrel-Aged Legion

– Rating: 4.32 (434 ratings)
– Type: Russian Imperial Stout
– ABV: 11.60%
– Brewery: Community Beer Company
Read more on BeerAdvocate

You may also like: Counties with the most super commuters in Texas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kRbNw_0itYunyp00

21 / 30BeerAdvocate

#10. Houston Hazier

– Rating: 4.42 (43 ratings)
– Type: New England IPA
– ABV: 9.00%
– Brewery: Spindletap Brewery
Read more on BeerAdvocate

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1snOng_0itYunyp00

22 / 30BeerAdvocate

#9. HefeWeizen

– Rating: 4.34 (1,826 ratings)
– Type: Hefeweizen
– ABV: 5.30%
– Brewery: Live Oak Brewing Company
Read more on BeerAdvocate

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QXAQl_0itYunyp00

23 / 30BeerAdvocate

#8. Milk The Venom

– Rating: 4.42 (64 ratings)
– Type: American Imperial Stout
– ABV: 9.00%
– Brewery: Brash Brewing Company
Read more on BeerAdvocate

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06GoGd_0itYunyp00

24 / 30BeerAdvocate

#7. Bourbon Barrel Temptress

– Rating: 4.37 (302 ratings)
– Type: Sweet / Milk Stout
– ABV: 11.30%
– Brewery: Lakewood Brewing Company
Read more on BeerAdvocate

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YhNLf_0itYunyp00

25 / 30BeerAdvocate

#6. Yellow Rose

– Rating: 4.41 (1,991 ratings)
– Type: American IPA
– ABV: 6.80%
– Brewery: The Lone Pint Brewery
Read more on BeerAdvocate

You may also like: Counties with the highest rate of food insecurity in Texas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=237dpA_0itYunyp00

26 / 30BeerAdvocate

#5. Bière De Syrah

– Rating: 4.45 (165 ratings)
– Type: Wild Ale
– ABV: 7.30%
– Brewery: Jester King Brewery
Read more on BeerAdvocate

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tIfMz_0itYunyp00

27 / 30BeerAdvocate

#4. Bière De Blanc Du Bois

– Rating: 4.45 (300 ratings)
– Type: Wild Ale
– ABV: 6.70%
– Brewery: Jester King Brewery
Read more on BeerAdvocate

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C3iep_0itYunyp00

28 / 30BeerAdvocate

#3. Aurelian Lure

– Rating: 4.49 (773 ratings)
– Type: Wild Ale
– ABV: 5.40%
– Brewery: Jester King Brewery
Read more on BeerAdvocate

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ag08c_0itYunyp00

29 / 30BeerAdvocate

#2. Montmorency Vs Balaton

– Rating: 4.51 (938 ratings)
– Type: Wild Ale
– ABV: 6.10%
– Brewery: Jester King Brewery
Read more on BeerAdvocate

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YrlOm_0itYunyp00

30 / 30BeerAdvocate

#1. Atrial Rubicite

– Rating: 4.59 (2,004 ratings)
– Type: Wild Ale
– ABV: 5.80%
– Brewery: Jester King Brewery
Read more on BeerAdvocate

You may also like: Famous actresses from Texas

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CW33 Dallas / Ft. Worth.

Comments / 0

Related
KDAF

KDAF

14K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KDAF CW33 produces fun, informative lifestyle content that spans the Lone Star State, with a focus on covering events and happenings across North Texas and the DFW Metroplex

 https://cw33.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy