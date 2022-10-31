ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

local21news.com

How is inflation impacting the election?

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Federal Reserve ordered another interest rate hike. This time 3/4 of a percentage point. The rate was near zero in March and has jumped 3.75 percentage points in the last eight months. It’s the most interest rates have been increased in decades, but Americans are still feeling the effects of inflation.
local21news.com

Oz holds campaign rally in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — New polling data shows a dead heat in the tightly contested race for US Senate. Some polls show Lt. Governor John Fetterman slightly ahead, others showing Dr. Mehmet Oz with a slim lead. On Wednesday night, Dr. Mehmet Oz was in Lancaster County to hold...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
cityandstatepa.com

Here are Harrisburg’s closest House and Senate races to watch on Tuesday

The nation’s eyes may be on the commonwealth’s U.S. Senate and gubernatorial races, but those aren’t the only pivotal matchups on Tuesday’s ballot. As both parties jockey for control of the General Assembly, some down ballot races could have huge implications for the makeup of the legislature and its relationship with a new governor.
HARRISBURG, PA
local21news.com

University makes new review of Mastriano's doctoral research

HARRISBURG, Pa. (Associated Press) — A Canadian university that granted a doctorate in history to Doug Mastriano nearly a decade before he became the Republican nominee for governor of Pennsylvania is investigating a fresh complaint about his work that makes multiple allegations of academic fraud in his recently public dissertation.
HARRISBURG, PA
addictedtovacation.com

14 Great Day Trips For Couples Around Pennsylvania

The state of Pennsylvania is a wonderful place to visit with your significant other. Here’s what you need to know about day trips in PA for couples. Pennsylvania is a place bordered by New York, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, and West Virginia. The state has a rich history; it was one of the thirteen colonies that made the United States. Pennsylvania is also home to several important.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 43

Harrisburg woman agrees to repay over $1 million in avoided taxes

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A Harrisburg woman pleaded guilty to failing to collect and pay employment taxes after an investigation by the Internal Revenue Service. Dary T. Son, 36, of Harrisburg, now owes the IRS $1,183,646.25 in unpaid federal taxes. She has agreed to pay this sum in restitution as part of her plea agreement.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27 News

Electricity prices in Lancaster County rising

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Electricity prices in Lancaster County are set to get more expensive. According to abc27 media partner LNP/LancasterOnline, the county’s primary electricity provider, PPL, will increase rates by 18% starting Dec. 1. This will affect about 227,000 customers in the county. The county’s secondary provider, Met-Ed, is also increasing rates by […]
local21news.com

Care instead of incarceration: New police ride-along program aims to do just that

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A new ride-along program within the Lancaster City Bureau of Police is working to provide care, instead of incarceration for those struggling with addiction. Since September, Certified Recovery Specialists (CRS) from Blueprints for Addiction Recovery ride with officers in Lancaster City twice each week...
local21news.com

Annual Capitol Complex Crow Dispersal Program starts November 7

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Beginning on Monday, November 7, the Department of General Services will begin the 25th Annual State Capitol Complex Crow Dispersal Program. The program will continue throughout the next few months daily between 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. until the crows have been effectively dispersed.
