Days before election, Shapiro makes final push to become Pennsylvania's next governor
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Recent polling data shows a comfortable lead for Attorney General Josh Shapiro in the Gubernatorial race. On Thursday evening, Shapiro rallied supporters in Harrisburg, along with Mayor Wanda Williams and other political hopefuls. Shapiro was greeted by a raucous ovation from those supporters. While...
York and Cumberland Counties say they feel confident in safe election
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The election is only five days away and as people start heading to the polls, they may be concerned with several issues like voter integrity and voter intimidation. CBS 21 News reached out to several counties to see if any had a poll worker...
How is inflation impacting the election?
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Federal Reserve ordered another interest rate hike. This time 3/4 of a percentage point. The rate was near zero in March and has jumped 3.75 percentage points in the last eight months. It’s the most interest rates have been increased in decades, but Americans are still feeling the effects of inflation.
Voters say environment a key issue in deciding who to cast vote for
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — There are many issues driving voters to the polls, but the one taking the spotlight is the environment. According to the Pew Research Center, in the 2020 election, about 42% of voters said climate change was very important in deciding who they will vote for.
Oz holds campaign rally in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — New polling data shows a dead heat in the tightly contested race for US Senate. Some polls show Lt. Governor John Fetterman slightly ahead, others showing Dr. Mehmet Oz with a slim lead. On Wednesday night, Dr. Mehmet Oz was in Lancaster County to hold...
Here are Harrisburg’s closest House and Senate races to watch on Tuesday
The nation’s eyes may be on the commonwealth’s U.S. Senate and gubernatorial races, but those aren’t the only pivotal matchups on Tuesday’s ballot. As both parties jockey for control of the General Assembly, some down ballot races could have huge implications for the makeup of the legislature and its relationship with a new governor.
University makes new review of Mastriano's doctoral research
HARRISBURG, Pa. (Associated Press) — A Canadian university that granted a doctorate in history to Doug Mastriano nearly a decade before he became the Republican nominee for governor of Pennsylvania is investigating a fresh complaint about his work that makes multiple allegations of academic fraud in his recently public dissertation.
Consumer Alert: AG Shapiro alerts Pennsylvanians to the closure of Thrifty Propane
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Attorney General Josh Shapiro is notifying Pennsylvania consumers that Thrifty Propane - a propane supplier based in Ohio and serving consumers throughout Pennsylvania - filed for Chapter 7 Bankruptcy in Ohio last week, closing its doors and ceasing operations. Consumers with Thrifty Propane were...
$13M towards Harrisburg park improvements announced by State Rep. Patty Kim
HARRISBURG, Pa. — On November 1, State Rep. Patty Kim announced over $13 million has been allocated to go towards the renovation and overhaul for multiple parks and green areas in Harrisburg. “This is a monumental undertaking for our city,” Kim said. “Four public use areas will be revitalized...
14 Great Day Trips For Couples Around Pennsylvania
The state of Pennsylvania is a wonderful place to visit with your significant other. Here’s what you need to know about day trips in PA for couples. Pennsylvania is a place bordered by New York, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, and West Virginia. The state has a rich history; it was one of the thirteen colonies that made the United States. Pennsylvania is also home to several important.
Why are undated mail ballots such a big deal in Pennsylvania?
The Pennsylvania Supreme Court has been asked to determine whether mail ballots that a voter failed to date should be thrown out or counted on Nov. 8.
These are the 10 highest paying jobs in the Harrisburg area
The top five highest paying jobs and six of the top seven in the Harrisburg-Carlisle metropolitan area are all medically related, according to the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics. To help us determine what the highest-paying occupations in the area, we used the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics’...
Harrisburg woman agrees to repay over $1 million in avoided taxes
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A Harrisburg woman pleaded guilty to failing to collect and pay employment taxes after an investigation by the Internal Revenue Service. Dary T. Son, 36, of Harrisburg, now owes the IRS $1,183,646.25 in unpaid federal taxes. She has agreed to pay this sum in restitution as part of her plea agreement.
Electricity prices in Lancaster County rising
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Electricity prices in Lancaster County are set to get more expensive. According to abc27 media partner LNP/LancasterOnline, the county’s primary electricity provider, PPL, will increase rates by 18% starting Dec. 1. This will affect about 227,000 customers in the county. The county’s secondary provider, Met-Ed, is also increasing rates by […]
Care instead of incarceration: New police ride-along program aims to do just that
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A new ride-along program within the Lancaster City Bureau of Police is working to provide care, instead of incarceration for those struggling with addiction. Since September, Certified Recovery Specialists (CRS) from Blueprints for Addiction Recovery ride with officers in Lancaster City twice each week...
York County announces property tax-refund program for first-responders
YORK, Pa. — A new property tax-refund program has been announced for some first responders in York County. The Board of Commissioners of York County announced Wednesday the approval of a property tax-refund program for members of fire companies and non-profit emergency medical service providers. The program is designed...
Pennsylvania House candidate describes being attacked outside home
Assembly candidate Richard Ringer says he was injured in an attack at his home that may have been politically motivated. WPXI's Melanie Gillespie reports.Nov. 2, 2022.
This Is The Best Truck Stop Restaurant In Pennsylvania
Love Food compiled a list of the best truck stop eats in every US state. Here's the top choice for Pennsylvania.
Annual Capitol Complex Crow Dispersal Program starts November 7
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Beginning on Monday, November 7, the Department of General Services will begin the 25th Annual State Capitol Complex Crow Dispersal Program. The program will continue throughout the next few months daily between 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. until the crows have been effectively dispersed.
Woman agrees to pay over $1M in unpaid federal taxes, U.S. Attorney's Office says
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The United States Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced on November 1, Dary T. Son, 36-year-old of Harrisburg pleaded guilty to failing to collect and pay over employment taxes to the Internal Revenue Service. Son, the owner of a Pennsylvania-based temporary staffing company...
