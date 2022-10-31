ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 0

Related
abc27.com

November weather records for Pennsylvania

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — November is considered by many to be the peak of fall throughout most of the country, with Harrisburg being no exception. But sometimes, it can feel like summer or winter. Before talking about the extremes, let’s talk about averages for the Harrisburg area. According to...
HARRISBURG, PA
WOLF

Push for Avelo Airlines direct to Florida from AVP

AVOCA, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Its been 5 years since direct flights to Florida have been offered by AVP. The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport is looking to change that. Conversations have started with Avelo Airlines to once again have direct Florida flights. The airline says it's open to adding AVP...
FLORIDA STATE
PhillyBite

What is Pennsylvania State Food?

- What is the state food of Pennsylvania? While Pennsylvania does not officially have state food, there are several options available in the state. The most famous of these is scrapple, which is a meatloaf made from leftover pork. The Pennsylvania state food also features a drink named for a golfer, Arnold Palmer (from Latrobe, PA.). It is a blend of half lemonade and half iced tea, and it's been a summer staple at many country clubs. A second option is Pennsylvania Dutch chicken stew, which features egg noodles and vegetables.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WOLF

Cold water life jacket mandate now in effect in Pennsylvania

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — The cold water life jacket mandate goes into effect Tuesday. That means, through April 30, anyone on boats less than 16 feet in length and in any canoe, kayak or paddleboard are required to wear a U.S. Coastguard approved life jacket at all times while on the water.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Life jackets mandatory in Pennsylvania starting November 1

(WHTM) – A mandatory cold weather life jacket order is in place for many boaters in Pennsylvania starting November 1. Since 2012, a person in Pennsylvania is required to wear a Coast Guard-approved PFD from November 1 through April 30 while underway or at anchor on boats less than 16 feet in length. The order also applies to any canoe, paddleboard, or kayak.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

Hit a deer? Now what? PA Game Commission gives advice

Deer are active this time of year, and drivers are likely to encounter them on the road. The Pennsylvania Game Commission give tips to avoid collision and breaks down your options if you hit one. Avoiding Collision Daylight-savings time will soon put more vehicles on the road during the hours when deer move most, the Game Commission warns. ...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Restaurant closure; prison health concerns; Capitol crows: Good Morning, Pennsylvania

What you need to know today, Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022. High: 70; Low: 46. Mostlly sunny. Prison health care: More than 125 people, some in their 20s, others in the middle of their lives, have died of natural causes in jails across Pennsylvania since 2018. Would better health care have saved them? Studies have found more people die from lack of adequate medical care in prisons than are executed.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WOLF

Hops & Vines for Hunger November 2022

PA (WOLF) — This November, Feeding Pennsylvania, PA Eats, and Breweries in PA are joining forces with 46 local breweries and wineries across Pennsylvania for Hops & Vines For Hunger – a fundraising campaign to support hunger relief and nutrition education resources for Pennsylvania’s charitable food network.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WETM 18 News

This Pennsylvania city ranks 1st nationwide to retire in

PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – According to research done by the U.S. News & World Report, 5 Pennsylvanian cities claimed spots in the top 10 list for best cities to retire in. Researchers evaluated 150 metro areas and based their scores on a weighted average of points that they earned in six categories. Housing affordability (24%) Resident […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Wolf signs bill making switchblades legal in Pa.

Knife enthusiasts are now able to enjoy switchblade knives in Pennsylvania, since Gov. Tom Wolf has signed a bill that removes the prohibition on them. “This change in law will benefit the Commonwealth’s outdoor enthusiasts and tradespeople who find automatic knives helpful in their work and activities,” Rep. Martin Causer of Cameron/McKean/Potter, the bill’s sponsor, said.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

Shapiro files suit against New York company allegedly causing robocalls in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Thursday, Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced in a press release that his office filed a lawsuit against a New York-based company that allegedly caused hundreds of thousands of unwanted robocalls to Pennsylvania consumers. Fluent, Inc., a New York-based company, connects advertisers to potential new customers using the customers’ personal data. […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy