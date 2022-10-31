Read full article on original website
Related
abc27.com
November weather records for Pennsylvania
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — November is considered by many to be the peak of fall throughout most of the country, with Harrisburg being no exception. But sometimes, it can feel like summer or winter. Before talking about the extremes, let’s talk about averages for the Harrisburg area. According to...
Consumer Alert: Shapiro alerts Pennsylvanians to closure of propane business
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Attorney General Josh Shapiro issued a warning for customers of Thrifty Propane on Thursday. The propane supplier is based in Ohio, but served customers throughout Pennsylvania. The company filed for Chapter 7 Bankruptcy in Ohio last week, closing its doors and ceasing operations. Consumers with Thrifty...
Hey New Jersey and Pennsylvania! Get Your Headlights Fixed!
Is it just me, or are there more ding-dongs out there driving at night with broken headlights lately?. In the past two weeks or so during my nightly commute home from Central Jersey, into Philadelphia, and into South Jersey, I've noticed more drivers driving at night with broken/dimmed headlights. Which...
WOLF
Push for Avelo Airlines direct to Florida from AVP
AVOCA, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Its been 5 years since direct flights to Florida have been offered by AVP. The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport is looking to change that. Conversations have started with Avelo Airlines to once again have direct Florida flights. The airline says it's open to adding AVP...
This Is The Best Truck Stop Restaurant In Pennsylvania
Love Food compiled a list of the best truck stop eats in every US state. Here's the top choice for Pennsylvania.
PhillyBite
What is Pennsylvania State Food?
- What is the state food of Pennsylvania? While Pennsylvania does not officially have state food, there are several options available in the state. The most famous of these is scrapple, which is a meatloaf made from leftover pork. The Pennsylvania state food also features a drink named for a golfer, Arnold Palmer (from Latrobe, PA.). It is a blend of half lemonade and half iced tea, and it's been a summer staple at many country clubs. A second option is Pennsylvania Dutch chicken stew, which features egg noodles and vegetables.
WOLF
Cold water life jacket mandate now in effect in Pennsylvania
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — The cold water life jacket mandate goes into effect Tuesday. That means, through April 30, anyone on boats less than 16 feet in length and in any canoe, kayak or paddleboard are required to wear a U.S. Coastguard approved life jacket at all times while on the water.
Owe Pa. money for unpaid tolls? New law would suspend your registration
HARRISBURG — A measure to help the Pennsylvania Turnpike recover more unpaid tolls was signed into law Thursday, legislation that could trigger the suspension of thousands of vehicle registrations early next year. Gov. Tom Wolf gave final approval to legislation aimed at getting owners or operators of some 25,000...
Heating oil companies warn of a long, cold winter
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Area heating fuel companies are warning that it could be a cold winter for more than 1 million Pennsylvanians who depend on them to supply fuel to their homes. Owners of local heating oil companies say the biggest challenge they are facing now is not...
abc27.com
Life jackets mandatory in Pennsylvania starting November 1
(WHTM) – A mandatory cold weather life jacket order is in place for many boaters in Pennsylvania starting November 1. Since 2012, a person in Pennsylvania is required to wear a Coast Guard-approved PFD from November 1 through April 30 while underway or at anchor on boats less than 16 feet in length. The order also applies to any canoe, paddleboard, or kayak.
This Bucks County Town Has Been Voted One of the Coziest in Pennsylvania
A popular town in Bucks county recently made the list for being one of the coziest spots in Pennsylvania, a major title for the area. Staff writers for MyDatingAdviser wrote about the unique town. Doylestown is considered to be one of the most wonderful places to visit in the state....
Hit a deer? Now what? PA Game Commission gives advice
Deer are active this time of year, and drivers are likely to encounter them on the road. The Pennsylvania Game Commission give tips to avoid collision and breaks down your options if you hit one. Avoiding Collision Daylight-savings time will soon put more vehicles on the road during the hours when deer move most, the Game Commission warns. ...
Restaurant closure; prison health concerns; Capitol crows: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know today, Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022. High: 70; Low: 46. Mostlly sunny. Prison health care: More than 125 people, some in their 20s, others in the middle of their lives, have died of natural causes in jails across Pennsylvania since 2018. Would better health care have saved them? Studies have found more people die from lack of adequate medical care in prisons than are executed.
WOLF
Hops & Vines for Hunger November 2022
PA (WOLF) — This November, Feeding Pennsylvania, PA Eats, and Breweries in PA are joining forces with 46 local breweries and wineries across Pennsylvania for Hops & Vines For Hunger – a fundraising campaign to support hunger relief and nutrition education resources for Pennsylvania’s charitable food network.
Pennsylvania DMV Says Residents Have Until May 3 To Get a REAL ID Drivers License
Starting May 3, 2023, Pennsylvanians will need a REAL ID-compliant driver’s license/photo ID card in order to board a commercial flight. This is based on the Pennsylvania DMV REAL ID announcement.
This Pennsylvania city ranks 1st nationwide to retire in
PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – According to research done by the U.S. News & World Report, 5 Pennsylvanian cities claimed spots in the top 10 list for best cities to retire in. Researchers evaluated 150 metro areas and based their scores on a weighted average of points that they earned in six categories. Housing affordability (24%) Resident […]
Wolf signs bill making switchblades legal in Pa.
Knife enthusiasts are now able to enjoy switchblade knives in Pennsylvania, since Gov. Tom Wolf has signed a bill that removes the prohibition on them. “This change in law will benefit the Commonwealth’s outdoor enthusiasts and tradespeople who find automatic knives helpful in their work and activities,” Rep. Martin Causer of Cameron/McKean/Potter, the bill’s sponsor, said.
therecord-online.com
‘Sweetheart deal’ of $2B tax credit program rushed through Legislature
HARRISBURG, PA – A bill rushed through the Pennsylvania General Assembly and quickly approved by the governor grants $140 million in tax credits annually. In total, the program will offer $2 billion in tax credits over its lifetime. And some lawmakers are not happy. House Bill 1059, known as...
Shapiro files suit against New York company allegedly causing robocalls in Pennsylvania
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Thursday, Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced in a press release that his office filed a lawsuit against a New York-based company that allegedly caused hundreds of thousands of unwanted robocalls to Pennsylvania consumers. Fluent, Inc., a New York-based company, connects advertisers to potential new customers using the customers’ personal data. […]
MSNBC
To avoid conspiracies, should Pennsylvania count votes like Florida?
The Morning Joe panel discusses state election law in Pennsylvania and why election officials cannot process mail ballots before Election Day.Nov. 2, 2022.
Comments / 0