Read full article on original website
Related
fox34.com
Amarillo man killed in Crosby County crash
CROSBY COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - An Amarillo man was killed in a crash in Crosby County early Wednesday morning. Investigators say 46-year-old Scott Moore was driving a tractor trailer on FM 193 and drove straight through a curve in the roadway and overcorrected. The vehicle went over several drainage barriers...
APD saw ‘abnormal’ number of shootings on Saturday
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Police responded to four unrelated shootings across the city on Saturday, which left one person dead and five others injured. Cpl. Jeb Hilton with APD said on Tuesday that is an abnormal number of shootings for a Saturday. So far, only one arrest has been made from these incidents. APD […]
Amarillo police warn about dangers of stopping on roadways
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — As Thanksgiving approaches, many families are planning their trips around the state and the Amarillo Police Department recently warned drivers about the dangers of stopping in the roadway for any reason. APD said that there is an increase in people asking for donations at intersections, along with an increase in pedestrians […]
abc7amarillo.com
Man indicted for murder of ex-girlfriend
RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KVII) — A Randall County Grand Jury has indicted the man accused of killing Shereena Webster in August on his murder charge. According to court documents filed on Wednesday, Erik Mitchell Rivas was indicted for the murder of his ex-girlfriend. Rivas is accused of shooting and...
15-year-old hospitalized after Saturday Avondale shooting
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Officials with the Amarillo Police Department released information on a Saturday evening shooting that injured a 15-year-old in the 1500 block of Avondale Street. According to the department, officers responded to a school park in the 1500 block of Avondale Street at around 6:52 p.m. on Saturday on a report of […]
kgncnewsnow.com
ACS – Dark Colored Vehicle Shooting
Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking the public for assistance in an aggravated assault case. On October 29th, the Amarillo Police Department was called to the intersection of Northeast 15th and North Cleveland because a man was reported to have been shot. A witness saw a dark-colored vehicle in an accident...
kgncnewsnow.com
Man Killed In NW Amarillo
A 19-year-old Amarillo man was killed over the weekend. Police were sent to a home in the 1900 block of Northwest 18th Street about multiple gunshot victims, and once there they found 2 males inside and a female in the backyard. Police say one of the men and the woman...
abc7amarillo.com
Family wakes up to find their pickup truck on fire, flames threatening home
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — An Amarillo family woke up Tuesday morning to find their pickup truck on fire and the flames threatening their home. Around 6 a.m., the Potter County Sheriff's Office and Potter County Fire Rescue responded to a home on 8800 Adair Drive. Deputies got the family...
abc7amarillo.com
Suspects from Texas accused of attempting to cash fake checks in Clovis
CLOVIS, N.M. (KVII) — Several banks in Clovis have reported people from Texas attempting to cash forged checks over the past couple of weeks, the Clovis Police Department said Thursday. According to Clovis PD, these fake checks have real local businesses listed on them and the businesses' account numbers.
KFDA
‘He didn’t deserve this at all’: APD continues to search for suspect after man was shot in the neck
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The family of a man, who got shot in the neck right after a car accident over the weekend, are asking for justice in finding the person responsible. Late Saturday night in the area of 15th and Cleveland in north Amarillo, Jesus Gonzalez got into a car accident. When he got out of his car, he was shot in the neck, Amarillo Police Department said.
KFDA
Texas Rangers: McLean woman’s death confirmed to be animal attack
GRAY COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Law Enforcement are investigating after a McLean woman died from a confirmed animal attack this weekend. According to officials, on Saturday, Oct. 29, Gray County deputies were called to the area of Kingsley and Heasley in McLean about a body. Officials say someone found the...
abc7amarillo.com
Amarillo police investigating deadly crash that killed motorcyclist
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The Amarillo Police Department is investigating a deadly crash between an SUV and a motorcycle. The crash happened around 4:20 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of S. Washington Street and Canyon Drive. According to police,42-year-old Ronald Walter Barnes was traveling south on his Harley Davidson...
KFDA
Police: 3 Amarillo males using fake checks at banks in Clovis
CLOVIS, New Mexico (KFDA) - Police are investigating fake checks that some Amarillo males have tried to use at banks in Clovis. Clovis Police Department said over the past couple of weeks, several Clovis banks reported individuals from Texas are trying to cash forged checks. The fake checks have real...
abc7amarillo.com
Amarillo police arrest man accused of shooting 3 people, killing at least 1 of them
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo police arrested a man accused of shooting three people over the weekend, killing at least one of them. Bol Deng, 23, is charged with murder. He was arrested after being located by SWAT. According to police, Deng shot three people around 10:30 p.m. Saturday...
abc7amarillo.com
Amarillo Crime Stoppers offers reward for tips regarding shooting near Palo Duro HS
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information related to a shooting following a road rage incident near Palo Duro High School on Saturday, Oct. 29. According to the Amarillo Police Department, the shooting happened at about 11 p.m. near...
1 killed, 2 injured in shooting in north Amarillo Saturday
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to the Amarillo Police Department, officers responded to a home in the 1900 block of NW 18 on a report of multiple gunshot victims on Saturday night. According to an APD press release, at around 10:28 p.m. on Oct. 29, officers arrived at the home and found two male victims […]
The Amarillo Murder Count for 2022 Continues to Rise
Another weekend another murder. Or, I should say another day another murder in Amarillo. Amarillo Police Department received a call on Saturday, October 29th, at 10:28 pm. Officers arrived at a house on the 1900 Block of NW 18th and found multiple gunshot victims. Two males were found inside the home, and according to an APD press release a female victim was found in the backyard. One man and the woman were transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. Lawrence Hart, a 19-year-old male was deceased.
KFDA
Amarillo Police investigating shooting on the block of Avondale
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Police are investigating a shooting. Officers were called to the 1500 block of Avondale at 6:52 p.m. The victim was transported to an area hospital. No arrests have been made.
KFDA
Amarillo police looking for suspect after man was shot multiple times at gas station
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are looking for a suspect who shot a man multiple times at a gas station. According to officials, on Saturday at around 3:13 p.m., officers were called to a home on NW 19th about a man who had been shot. The shooting happened at...
AFD responds to an abandoned mobile home fire in North Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KMAR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Fire Department released information regarding a fire at a mobile home located, at 2013 N Arthur on Sunday night. According to AFD, after receiving multiple calls for a fire near Family Dollar at 900 NE 24th crews were dispatched at 8:19 p.m. and arrived at 8:23 p.m. and found […]
Comments / 0