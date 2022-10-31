ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mclean, TX

Amarillo man killed in Crosby County crash

CROSBY COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - An Amarillo man was killed in a crash in Crosby County early Wednesday morning. Investigators say 46-year-old Scott Moore was driving a tractor trailer on FM 193 and drove straight through a curve in the roadway and overcorrected. The vehicle went over several drainage barriers...
Man indicted for murder of ex-girlfriend

RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KVII) — A Randall County Grand Jury has indicted the man accused of killing Shereena Webster in August on his murder charge. According to court documents filed on Wednesday, Erik Mitchell Rivas was indicted for the murder of his ex-girlfriend. Rivas is accused of shooting and...
ACS – Dark Colored Vehicle Shooting

Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking the public for assistance in an aggravated assault case. On October 29th, the Amarillo Police Department was called to the intersection of Northeast 15th and North Cleveland because a man was reported to have been shot. A witness saw a dark-colored vehicle in an accident...
Man Killed In NW Amarillo

A 19-year-old Amarillo man was killed over the weekend. Police were sent to a home in the 1900 block of Northwest 18th Street about multiple gunshot victims, and once there they found 2 males inside and a female in the backyard. Police say one of the men and the woman...
Suspects from Texas accused of attempting to cash fake checks in Clovis

CLOVIS, N.M. (KVII) — Several banks in Clovis have reported people from Texas attempting to cash forged checks over the past couple of weeks, the Clovis Police Department said Thursday. According to Clovis PD, these fake checks have real local businesses listed on them and the businesses' account numbers.
‘He didn’t deserve this at all’: APD continues to search for suspect after man was shot in the neck

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The family of a man, who got shot in the neck right after a car accident over the weekend, are asking for justice in finding the person responsible. Late Saturday night in the area of 15th and Cleveland in north Amarillo, Jesus Gonzalez got into a car accident. When he got out of his car, he was shot in the neck, Amarillo Police Department said.
Texas Rangers: McLean woman’s death confirmed to be animal attack

GRAY COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Law Enforcement are investigating after a McLean woman died from a confirmed animal attack this weekend. According to officials, on Saturday, Oct. 29, Gray County deputies were called to the area of Kingsley and Heasley in McLean about a body. Officials say someone found the...
Amarillo police investigating deadly crash that killed motorcyclist

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The Amarillo Police Department is investigating a deadly crash between an SUV and a motorcycle. The crash happened around 4:20 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of S. Washington Street and Canyon Drive. According to police,42-year-old Ronald Walter Barnes was traveling south on his Harley Davidson...
Police: 3 Amarillo males using fake checks at banks in Clovis

CLOVIS, New Mexico (KFDA) - Police are investigating fake checks that some Amarillo males have tried to use at banks in Clovis. Clovis Police Department said over the past couple of weeks, several Clovis banks reported individuals from Texas are trying to cash forged checks. The fake checks have real...
The Amarillo Murder Count for 2022 Continues to Rise

Another weekend another murder. Or, I should say another day another murder in Amarillo. Amarillo Police Department received a call on Saturday, October 29th, at 10:28 pm. Officers arrived at a house on the 1900 Block of NW 18th and found multiple gunshot victims. Two males were found inside the home, and according to an APD press release a female victim was found in the backyard. One man and the woman were transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. Lawrence Hart, a 19-year-old male was deceased.
