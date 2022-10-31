Read full article on original website
fox32chicago.com
'We will bring an army': Danny Golden supporters show up to hearing after suspect requests bond review
CHICAGO - A suspect involved in the shooting of off-duty Chicago police officer Danny Golden asked a judge Thursday to be released from jail as he awaits trial. Bryant Hayes, 22, is facing attempted murder charges, and is among three suspects charged in the shooting and paralyzing of Golden. Golden...
fox32chicago.com
4 men wounded, 1 critically, in Humboldt Park shooting
CHICAGO - Four men were wounded, one critically, in a shooting in Humboldt Park Thursday night. At about 6:44 p.m., four men were near the street in the 3700 block of West Chicago when they were approached by four male offenders who produced handguns and fired shots, police said. A...
fox32chicago.com
Suburban woman faces reckless homicide charge for causing 6-vehicle crash, resulting in death of 73-year-old
GLENVIEW, Ill. - A Prospect Heights woman faces a reckless homicide charge after causing a six-vehicle crash, resulting in the death of a 73-year-old man. Alina Jacek, 55, was charged with reckless homicide, speeding (35+), failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash, too fast for condition and following too closely.
fox32chicago.com
Vigil held on Chicago's West Side for victims wounded in Halloween mass shooting
CHICAGO - A vigil was held in Garfield Park Wednesday night for the victims wounded in Monday night's mass shooting. The victims, 14 total, are three children — ages 3, 11, and 13 — and 11 adults, who were gathered at California and Polk mourning a loved one who passed away when an SUV pulled up and two shooters aimed at the crowd.
fox32chicago.com
Man robbed, stabbed on CTA Red Line train near North and Clyborn station
CHICAGO - A man was robbed and stabbed early Thursday on a CTA Red Line train near the North and Clybourn station. The man, 40, was riding on the train in the 1500 block of North Clybourn Avenue about 5:20 a.m. when he was attacked, Chicago police said. He was...
fox32chicago.com
South Side shooting leaves woman critically injured: police
CHICAGO - A woman was shot in the chest Wednesday night on Chicago's South Side. Police say the victim, 24, was standing on the sidewalk in the 9000 block of South Laflin Street in the Brainerd area when someone opened fire. The incident happened around 11:45 p.m., and the victim...
fox32chicago.com
Community leaders gather to address East Garfield Park mass shooting
Three children were among 14 people wounded in a drive-by shooting on Chicago's West Side Monday night. Community leaders gathered Wednesday to say gun violence does not represent who they are.
fox32chicago.com
Citing state law, judge reduces bail for pregnant Chicago woman charged with murder
CHICAGO - A Cook County judge on Thursday reduced bail for a pregnant woman charged with first-degree murder so she won’t have to give birth behind bars. The decision got no argument from prosecutors, even though just last week they asked a different judge to hold Keshia Golden without bail.
fox32chicago.com
Man, 49, shot while riding in car in Little Village
CHICAGO - A man was shot while riding in a vehicle Thursday morning in the Little Village neighborhood. The 49-year-old was in the car traveling westbound around 6:42 a.m. in the 2400 block of West 26th Street, according to police. He suffered a gunshot wound to the shoulder and was...
fox32chicago.com
Woman, 25, wounded when gunfire breaks out in Austin
CHICAGO - A woman was shot and wounded early Friday in the Austin neighborhood on Chicago's West Side. The 25-year-old was walking on the sidewalk around 1:24 a.m. when gunfire broke out in the 5400 block of West Madison Street, police said. She suffered gunshot wounds to the right arm...
fox32chicago.com
Woman, 41, shot during attempted carjacking on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - A woman was grazed by gunfire after three people tried to take her car by force Wednesday night in the East Garfield Park neighborhood. The 41-year-old was riding in a vehicle around 10:53 p.m. in the 2900 block of West Madison Street when a blue sedan approached and three males armed with guns got out, police said.
fox32chicago.com
17-year-old shot in neck on Chicago's Northwest Side
CHICAGO - A teenager was shot several times and hospitalized early Wednesday in the Cragin neighborhood. The 17-year-old was walking around 3:24 a.m. in the 2500 block of North Laramie Avenue when someone inside a passing red vehicle started shooting, police said. The victim suffered gunshot wounds to the neck...
fox32chicago.com
Video shows moments before Chicago cop fatally shoots man in Old Town
CHICAGO - A video released by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability shows a Chicago Police officer fatally shoot a man in his early twenties last month in Old Town. At about 5:04 a.m. on Oct. 2, a man flagged down an officer on patrol in the 400 block of West Blackhawk Street. The man said someone just pointed a gun at them.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man charged in Fernwood shooting
CHICAGO - A man has been charged in connection with a shooting last month in the Fernwood neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. Corey Monegain, 25, is accused of shooting a 22-year-old man on Oct. 14 in the 10200 block of South LaSalle Street, according to Chicago police. Monegain was arrested...
fox32chicago.com
Woman, 58, shot while on the sidewalk in West Ridge
CHICAGO - A woman was shot while on a sidewalk in West Ridge Tuesday night. At about 7:18 p.m., a 58-year-old woman was on the sidewalk in the 3100 block of West Touhy Avenue when she was shot in the right leg, police said. The victim was transported to an...
fox32chicago.com
Boy, 16, found dead with gunshot wound to the head in Cook County forest preserve; death ruled homicide
COOK COUNTY, Ill. - The body of a boy was found Tuesday afternoon in the Cook County forest preserve. Jaiden Howard, 16, was found dead around 3:53 p.m. at Dixmoor Playfield in the Cook County forest preserve near Dixmoor and Harvey, according police. The Cook County Medical Examiner's office said...
fox32chicago.com
Lawyers for accused cop killers want to question former CPD Superintendent Garry McCarthy
CHICAGO - Lawyers for three men charged in the decade-old murder of a Chicago police officer want to put former CPD Supt. Garry McCarthy on the witness stand to answer questions about the monthslong dragnet that led to the trio’s arrests. A trove of 35,000 pages of emails recently...
fox32chicago.com
Video shows suspects wanted for stealing $6,500 worth of merchandise at Orland Park Apple store: police
ORLAND PARK, Ill. - Orland Park police are searching for five suspects who were involved in a theft at a local Apple store recently. Police said some of the individuals kept watch, while the others grabbed merchandise and hid the items in their coats. A total of five iPhones and...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man charged with threatening to 'mutilate and kill' Darren Bailey
CHICAGO - Prosecutors say anger over a political television ad at a bar led a Chicago man to send Republican gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey a voicemail threatening to mutilate and kill him and his family — a threat that also prompted a lockdown of schools associated with the state senator and his family.
fox32chicago.com
CPD vehicles, police station shot with paintballs: officials
CHICAGO - Multiple Chicago police vehicles were shot with paintballs early Tuesday in the South Loop. The vehicles were parked in front of the 1st District Police Station, located in the 1700 block of South State Street, when they were struck around 2:20 a.m. with what appeared to be paintballs, Chicago police said.
