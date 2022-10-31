ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
fox32chicago.com

4 men wounded, 1 critically, in Humboldt Park shooting

CHICAGO - Four men were wounded, one critically, in a shooting in Humboldt Park Thursday night. At about 6:44 p.m., four men were near the street in the 3700 block of West Chicago when they were approached by four male offenders who produced handguns and fired shots, police said. A...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Vigil held on Chicago's West Side for victims wounded in Halloween mass shooting

CHICAGO - A vigil was held in Garfield Park Wednesday night for the victims wounded in Monday night's mass shooting. The victims, 14 total, are three children — ages 3, 11, and 13 — and 11 adults, who were gathered at California and Polk mourning a loved one who passed away when an SUV pulled up and two shooters aimed at the crowd.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

South Side shooting leaves woman critically injured: police

CHICAGO - A woman was shot in the chest Wednesday night on Chicago's South Side. Police say the victim, 24, was standing on the sidewalk in the 9000 block of South Laflin Street in the Brainerd area when someone opened fire. The incident happened around 11:45 p.m., and the victim...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man, 49, shot while riding in car in Little Village

CHICAGO - A man was shot while riding in a vehicle Thursday morning in the Little Village neighborhood. The 49-year-old was in the car traveling westbound around 6:42 a.m. in the 2400 block of West 26th Street, according to police. He suffered a gunshot wound to the shoulder and was...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Woman, 25, wounded when gunfire breaks out in Austin

CHICAGO - A woman was shot and wounded early Friday in the Austin neighborhood on Chicago's West Side. The 25-year-old was walking on the sidewalk around 1:24 a.m. when gunfire broke out in the 5400 block of West Madison Street, police said. She suffered gunshot wounds to the right arm...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Woman, 41, shot during attempted carjacking on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO - A woman was grazed by gunfire after three people tried to take her car by force Wednesday night in the East Garfield Park neighborhood. The 41-year-old was riding in a vehicle around 10:53 p.m. in the 2900 block of West Madison Street when a blue sedan approached and three males armed with guns got out, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

17-year-old shot in neck on Chicago's Northwest Side

CHICAGO - A teenager was shot several times and hospitalized early Wednesday in the Cragin neighborhood. The 17-year-old was walking around 3:24 a.m. in the 2500 block of North Laramie Avenue when someone inside a passing red vehicle started shooting, police said. The victim suffered gunshot wounds to the neck...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Video shows moments before Chicago cop fatally shoots man in Old Town

CHICAGO - A video released by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability shows a Chicago Police officer fatally shoot a man in his early twenties last month in Old Town. At about 5:04 a.m. on Oct. 2, a man flagged down an officer on patrol in the 400 block of West Blackhawk Street. The man said someone just pointed a gun at them.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man charged in Fernwood shooting

CHICAGO - A man has been charged in connection with a shooting last month in the Fernwood neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. Corey Monegain, 25, is accused of shooting a 22-year-old man on Oct. 14 in the 10200 block of South LaSalle Street, according to Chicago police. Monegain was arrested...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Woman, 58, shot while on the sidewalk in West Ridge

CHICAGO - A woman was shot while on a sidewalk in West Ridge Tuesday night. At about 7:18 p.m., a 58-year-old woman was on the sidewalk in the 3100 block of West Touhy Avenue when she was shot in the right leg, police said. The victim was transported to an...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man charged with threatening to 'mutilate and kill' Darren Bailey

CHICAGO - Prosecutors say anger over a political television ad at a bar led a Chicago man to send Republican gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey a voicemail threatening to mutilate and kill him and his family — a threat that also prompted a lockdown of schools associated with the state senator and his family.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

CPD vehicles, police station shot with paintballs: officials

CHICAGO - Multiple Chicago police vehicles were shot with paintballs early Tuesday in the South Loop. The vehicles were parked in front of the 1st District Police Station, located in the 1700 block of South State Street, when they were struck around 2:20 a.m. with what appeared to be paintballs, Chicago police said.
