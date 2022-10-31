ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Seth Curry's Injury Status For Pacers-Nets Game

By Ben Stinar
FastBreak on FanNation
FastBreak on FanNation
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HwWTq_0itYtXqI00

Seth Curry has been ruled out for Monday's game between the Indiana Pacers and Brooklyn Nets.

View the original article to see embedded media.

On Monday, the Brooklyn Nets are once again hosting the Indiana Pacers at Barclays Center in New York, but for the game they will be without one of their key role players.

Seth Curry has been ruled out as relayed by Underdog NBA.

Underdog NBA: "Seth Curry (injury management) ruled out Monday."

The former Duke star has only played in one game so far this season because after the Nets' 2021-22 season ended, he had surgery on his ankle.

He made his season debut on Saturday evening against the Pacers and had 0 points, two rebounds, six assists, one steal and one block.

Last season, he was traded from the Philadelphia 76ers to the Nets in the blockbuster deal that landed the 76ers with James Harden.

In his brief time with the Nets, he played exceptionally well.

He averaged 14.9 points per contest on 46.8% shooting from the three-point range in 19 regular season games.

The Nets come into the game on Monday night struggling in a big way.

They are just 1-5 on the season in the six games that they have played and are currently in the middle of a four-game losing streak.

The Pacers beat the Nets on Saturday night 125-116, which is a game the Nets are supposed to win.

With Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons on the roster, they have one of the most talented rosters in the league.

Meanwhile, the Pacers are in rebuilding mode and just 3-4 in their first seven games.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Shaquille O'Neal Uses 1 Word To Describe Kyrie Irving

Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving made headlines last week when he published antisemitic content to his social media. Irving tweeted a link to a 2018 movie based on a book that features antisemitic tropes. The post called six million Jewish people dying in the Holocaust one of "five major falsehoods" created by the "Jewish controlled media."
IRVING, NY
hotnewhiphop.com

Dwight Howard Has A Message For The Warriors

Dwight Howard wants to play another year. Dwight Howard was a force to be reckoned with during the early stages of his career. Of course, everyone is familiar with how he was able to carry the Orlando Magic to the NBA Finals back in 2009. Unfortunately, from there on out, Howard struggled to really find a permanent home in the NBA.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To The Reggie Miller Unhappy News

Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving made headlines last week when he published antisemitic content to his social media. Irving tweeted a link to a 2018 movie based on a book that features antisemitic tropes. Former NBA star Reggie Miller made it clear he's not happy with how the rest of the league has handled his comments.
BROOKLYN, NY
Yardbarker

Scottie Pippen Said Dennis Rodman Was A Professional On The Court But Wild And Without Control Off The Court: “Dennis Was Living Two Different Lives."

The Chicago Bulls have won six NBA Championships in their history, and unsurprisingly they won all of them during Michael Jordan's era. In the 1990s, the Bulls were undoubtedly the best team in the world, and they proved it by winning three consecutive NBA titles. However, MJ decided to retire for the first time in his career despite Phil Jackson trying his best to stop him.
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Amar'e Stoudemire Unhappy News

Last week, Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving made unfortunate headlines when published antisemitic content to his social media. Irving tweeted a link to a 2018 movie based on a book that features antisemitic tropes. Former NBA star Amar'e Stoudemire was a guest on ESPN's Get Up and was asked about Irving's comments.
BROOKLYN, NY
ESPN

Deion Sanders bans team from leaving hotel after rapper's death

Jackson State football coach Deion Sanders said he will not allow his players to leave their hotel this weekend when they face Texas Southern in Houston, where rapper Takeoff, 28, was shot and killed at a bowling alley early Tuesday morning. Sanders said family members and friends who want to...
JACKSON, MS
NBC Sports

Steph upset over 'awful' overturned foul call vs. Heat

Steph Curry believes the refs in the Warriors' 116-109 loss to the Miami Heat on Tuesday night at FTX Arena robbed him of three free throws that potentially could have tied the game late in the fourth quarter. "It's an awful call," Curry told reporters after the game. "What do...
MIAMI, FL
The Commercial Appeal

Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Portland Trail Blazers: live updates

The Memphis Grizzlies have one more stop to make before they head back home after a four-game trip. The Grizzlies (4-3)will play the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center. Blazers coach Chauncey Billups has made some defensive changes that have helped the Blazers (5-1) become one of the league's biggest early season surprises. A season ago, the Grizzlies were sixth in defensive rating and Portland ranked 29th. Now they've essentially swapped spots, with Memphis currently 28th and Portland ninth.
PORTLAND, OR
FastBreak on FanNation

FastBreak on FanNation

New York, NY
42K+
Followers
6K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of all things NBA

 https://www.si.com/fannation/nba/fastbreak

Comments / 0

Community Policy