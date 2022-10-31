Read full article on original website
Garth Brooks, Taylor Swift and the Richest Country Star From Each State
Nashville, Tennessee, is known as Music City, and it's the country music capital of the United States. Aspiring stars flock to Nashville, hoping to get their break in a city that the local chamber of...
50 Cent sends powerful message to Quavo following Takeoff death
It feels like every hip hop star has had something to say about the death of Migos’ Takeoff; that’s what happens when you’re one of the most popular rappers of your generation. While many went for simple tributes, including Tyler, the Creator, Gucci Mane and Ja Rule,...
Review: Glen Phillips is thoughtful and tuneful on new album
“There Is So Much Here,” Glen Phillips (Compass Records) The son of a physicist, Glen Phillips has always been a cerebral singer-songwriter, and his new solo album is a thoughtful, tuneful collection of contemplations on life’s simple charms. “There Is So Much Here” considers the pleasure derived from...
Shania Twain Looks Back on ‘Come On Over’ on 25th Anniversary of Iconic Album
Shania Twain‘s iconic 1997 album Come On Over turns 25, and I can’t believe 1997… The post Shania Twain Looks Back on ‘Come On Over’ on 25th Anniversary of Iconic Album appeared first on Outsider.
Lifetime has announced its 2022 Christmas movie roster
Lifetime will premiere 26 new Christmas movies this holiday season
“Weird: The Al Yankovic Story” treats the indulgent, clichéd rock biopic genre like the joke it is
Weird Al Yankovic probably suspects that some will sit down to watch "Weird: The Al Yankovic Story" with the belief that it's an honest biopic. Some folks clearly don't know enough about Yankovic's expertise as a satirist as well as parodist, alongside his world-class accordion-playing skills. He may be the biggest-selling comedy recording artist of all time, with hits in each of the last four decades, but Weird Al's genius extends beyond simply changing the lyrics of popular tunes to be funnier.
‘It gives off psycho vibes’: the sharehouse with a homebuilt shrine to Princess Diana
In a new series sharing stories of artwork in Australian homes, Kate McGuinness shows the homage she made to the people’s princess and an eBay seller
