ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traverse City, MI

Traverse City DDA Looks for Input on Vision for Downtown District

By Bill Froehlich
9&10 News
9&10 News
 3 days ago

Traverse City’s Downtown Development Authority wants your opinion on the best way to move the downtown district forward into the future.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D8s5i_0itYtSQf00

The DDA is looking at priorities for the downtown area for the next 10 to 20 years, and they want the public’s input. Feedback so far is pointing them to projects that keep the environment and sustainability in mind. And they also want to focus on growing and retaining independent businesses.

But they want to hear more opinions. That’s why they’ll be holding a joint meeting with the city commission this week, and then two public open houses to share ideas and take feedback.

“We will be presenting the priorities and goals and objectives. And then be able to get feedback. Did we hear them right? And how does that combine with both the national trends and best practices?” Downtown Development Authority CEO Jean Derenzy says.

“There are the priorities, the guiding principles, then we’ll take this final report and get input from the community, from the City Commission, and the DDA Board,’ says Derenzy. “This is really the strategies on moving forward in a proactive way. Working on the services side for the DDA as well as the infrastructure side.”

The DDA will be meeting in joint session with the City Commission at the Timothy J. Nelson Innovation Center on the NMC campus. That meeting will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 2 at 7 p.m.

And then the DDA will host public open houses on Thursday. Those sessions will be held at 12:00 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. at the Delamar Hotel.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
9&10 News

Food Bank Council of Michigan Visits Traverse City Food Rescue

Food banks across the state are looking to provide healthier, and more local, options. And they’re hoping state lawmakers can help. The Food Bank Council of Michigan made a stop in Traverse City on Thursday, to talk about millions of dollars in potential funding for food pantries. A proposed bill in the Michigan Senate contains a line item that would provide an extra $15 million for food banks throughout the state.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Highway project in Grand Traverse County on track, lanes reopen

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- Construction along a busy stretch of US-31/M-72 in Grand Traverse County is wrapping up on schedule and on budget. A center median was constructed between Holiday Road and Five Mile Road in East Bay and Acme townships. The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) invested...
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI
interlochenpublicradio.org

Gaylord community leaders give updates on economy, tornado recovery

It’s been almost six months since Gaylord endured a devastating EF-3 tornado. While the immediate danger is long past, recovery is ongoing for many families and businesses. Local leaders met Wednesday at the Otsego Resort for the Gaylord Chamber of Commerce annual State of the Community Breakfast. They mostly focused on good news relating to tourism growth and infrastructure projects.
GAYLORD, MI
9&10 News

Traverse City Light & Power Surveying Residents, Businesses For Climate Action Plan

Traverse City Light and Power is creating a Climate Action Plan and their asking residents for their input. TCLP sent out surveys to residents and businesses seeing what programs or solutions they would be willing to participate in in order to lower carbon emissions. TCLP’s Executive Director, Brandie Ekren, says they want to bring stakeholders in on their plan to lower emissions.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
9&10 News

Gaylord Continues to Rebuild After Tornado

Businesses and homeowners in Gaylord are still picking up the pieces from the devastating tornado that hit back in May and organizations are stepping up and doing what they can to help rebuild the community. “We did a call out even just like via social media and a lot of...
GAYLORD, MI
9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
13K+
Followers
14K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy