Traverse City DDA Looks for Input on Vision for Downtown District

Traverse City’s Downtown Development Authority wants your opinion on the best way to move the downtown district forward into the future.

The DDA is looking at priorities for the downtown area for the next 10 to 20 years, and they want the public’s input. Feedback so far is pointing them to projects that keep the environment and sustainability in mind. And they also want to focus on growing and retaining independent businesses.

But they want to hear more opinions. That’s why they’ll be holding a joint meeting with the city commission this week, and then two public open houses to share ideas and take feedback.

“We will be presenting the priorities and goals and objectives. And then be able to get feedback. Did we hear them right? And how does that combine with both the national trends and best practices?” Downtown Development Authority CEO Jean Derenzy says.

“There are the priorities, the guiding principles, then we’ll take this final report and get input from the community, from the City Commission, and the DDA Board,’ says Derenzy. “This is really the strategies on moving forward in a proactive way. Working on the services side for the DDA as well as the infrastructure side.”

The DDA will be meeting in joint session with the City Commission at the Timothy J. Nelson Innovation Center on the NMC campus. That meeting will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 2 at 7 p.m.

And then the DDA will host public open houses on Thursday. Those sessions will be held at 12:00 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. at the Delamar Hotel.