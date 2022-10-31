ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Comments / 0

Related
WVNews

WVU downs Horns, advances to Big 12 Championship final

After struggling to find offense in the non-conference portion of the season, and playing to four draws during its conference slate, West Virginia's women's soccer team has found a groove at just the right time. The Mountaineers won their fourth consecutive game on Thursday evening, knocking off top-seeded Texas in...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Huggins looking forward to the start of basketball season

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The regular season opener for the West Virginia men’s basketball team is fast approaching as it hosts Mount St. Mary’s on Monday at 7 p.m. in a contest that will be streamed on ESPN+. While WVU coach Bob Huggins has said his Mountaineers are...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Trips to Ames have rarely been easy for West Virginia

This week West Virginia will hit the road to take on Iowa State in what appears to be the most winnable contest left on the Mountaineers’ schedule. The Cyclones have struggled to find their footing since Big 12 Conference play began, particularly on the offensive side of the ball. Prior to this past week’s match-up with Oklahoma, ISU was averaging just a shade over 16 points per game in Big 12 contests and ranked dead last in the league in total offense (369.6 ypg).
AMES, IA
WVNews

Pain part of Smith's gain

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — If West Virginia was going to beat No. 7 TCU last Saturday afternoon in Milan Puskar Stadium, it would only be with the help of a miracle. Reese Smith provided the miracle, but it wasn’t enough and therefore forever is relegated to just being in the discussions among Mountaineer fans of the best catches they’ve ever seen.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Fearless Picks: West Virginia Mountaineers - Iowa State Cyclones

There were some stellar results from our panel last week, but they unfortunately came at the expense of the Mountaineers, whose inability to prevent big plays rolled up major points for TCU and made a reality of the predicted high-scoring affair from our panel. Michael and Jeff led the charge...
AMES, IA
WVNews

Mountaineers top Texas, advance to Big 12 final

ROUND ROCK, Texas — The fourth-seeded West Virginia women’s soccer team advanced to the Big 12 Championship Final after earning a hard-fought, 1-0 win over No. 1 seed Texas in the semifinals at Round Rock Multipurpose Complex on Thursday. Fifth-year senior forward Lauren Segalla’s fifth goal of the...
ROUND ROCK, TX
WVNews

South Harrison drops sectional final to Clay-Battelle

BLACKSVILLE, W.Va. (WV News) — Despite what had happened the night before and the fact the South Harrison volleyball team was clinging to a 13-point first-set lead, coach Tom Sears knew the Cee Bees could rally. He was right. Clay-Battelle rebounded from a 25-19 loss in the opening set...
LOST CREEK, WV
WVNews

Wilma Mae Barth

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Wilma Mae Barth, 69, of Clarksburg, passed away on Sunday, Oct…
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Morgantown City Council moves to remove Robert's Rules of Order

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — In a split vote, the Morgantown City Council passed the first reading of an ordinance that would change the rules under which its meetings are run. City Manager Kim Haws explained that “the intent of this as council knows, is simply to apply the...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Clarksburg City Council meets for regular session on Thursday evening

Clarksburg City Council met on Thursday evening for a regular session. During the meeting, council voted to contribute to a pilot addiction program through the Clarksburg Mission and the WVU Office of Health Affairs. Council also voted to abandon three sections of property in the city.
WVNews

Calendar of Events for Friday

First Friday celebration, 4:30-8 p.m., downtown Clarksburg. Firepit, ghost stories, S’mores station at Caperton Center. Cemetery tours of former Odd Fellows Cemetery, 4:30 & 7 p.m., Chestnut Street. Clarksburg’s Got Talent contest, 5:45-6:45 p.m. Orpheum Park. Children’s activities & book sale at library; art show, food trucks, vendors, art exhibit at Hart Kitchen 5:30-7 p.m.; extended hours for businesses, restaurants, museum & model railroad club. Rain or shine. Clarksburg Visitors Bureau, 304-622-2157.
CLARKSBURG, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy