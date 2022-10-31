Littleton’s ‘Sugaring Me Pretty’ Focuses on Advanced Hair Removal called ‘Sugaring’

Sponsored Content by Sugaring Me Pretty

It’s time to talk about hair removal that’s good for your skin and will leave you feeling better than ever! ‘Sugaring’ is an advanced type of hair removal that is growing in popularity across the globe. GDC teamed up with the owner of ‘Sugaring Me Pretty,’ Leslie Sutherland, to learn more about the technique that is changing the game when it comes to hair removal.

If you want to learn more about ‘Sugaring Me Pretty,’ located in Littleton, Colorado, click here .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.