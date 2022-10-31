ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Littleton’s ‘Sugaring Me Pretty’ Focuses on Advanced Hair Removal called ‘Sugaring’

By Sponsored Segment by Sugaring Me Pretty
FOX31 Denver
Sponsored Content by Sugaring Me Pretty

It’s time to talk about hair removal that’s good for your skin and will leave you feeling better than ever! ‘Sugaring’ is an advanced type of hair removal that is growing in popularity across the globe. GDC teamed up with the owner of ‘Sugaring Me Pretty,’ Leslie Sutherland, to learn more about the technique that is changing the game when it comes to hair removal.

If you want to learn more about ‘Sugaring Me Pretty,’ located in Littleton, Colorado, click here .

FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

