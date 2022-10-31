ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

The Gainesville Sun

Callers comment on GRU rates, a substitute teacher shortage and more in the last Sound Off

This will be the last edition of Sound Off. Thanks to callers for all the comments they have provided.  • GRU just came to my house to turn my electricity off because I had only paid $300 on a bill that was $500. I’ve lived in Gainesville almost 50 years, and this is double what I’ve ever paid before. So, needless to say, I paid it, but $500 is half of my total monthly income from Social...
GAINESVILLE, FL
The Independent

Trump news – live: Trump tells Iowa rally he will ‘very, very, very probably’ run for president in 2024

Donald Trump last night told a rally crowd in Sioux City, Iowa, that he is likelier than ever to run for president in 2024 – but stopped short of making a cast-iron commitment to do so.“In order to make our country successful and safe and glorious, I will very, very, very probably do it again,” he said. “Get ready, that’s all I’m telling you – very soon. Get ready.” Among those warming up the crowd before the former president spoke was extremist Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene who goaded the crowd into booing Paul Pelosi saying he should have...
SIOUX CITY, IA
KPLC TV

Sunrise Interview: U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy is in the Lake Area today, making several stops at places like the LNG and Gas Summit at the Golden Nugget, the re-opening of the Bio-Lab facility, and the North Lake Charles Kiwanis Club luncheon. Rhonda Hardin sat down with Sen....
LAKE CHARLES, LA

