AEW Rampage ratings down, falls below 400,000 viewers

Rampage was down more than 20 percent in viewership from the previous episode.

Friday night's episode of AEW Rampage averaged 378,000 viewers on TNT, down 21.3 percent from the previous week. It's the lowest audience total for the show since July 29.

In the 18-49 demo, Rampage finished 27th on the cable charts with a 0.12 rating, down 7.7 percent from last week. That's Rampage's lowest rating in that category since August 26.

The show went head-to-head with game one of the MLB World Series on Fox, which averaged 11.5 million viewers. Rampage also faced competition from an NBA game on ESPN that averaged one million viewers.

Rampage actually did well with younger viewers as the males 12-34 and people 18-34 demos doubled their audiences from the previous episode. The main reason for the overall decline was a 29.2 percent drop with people over 50.

As compared to the same week in 2021, when Rampage also aired against the World Series, the show was down 39.3 percent in overall viewers and down 52 percent in 18-49.

Listed below are the last 11 weeks of overall viewership and individual demo ratings for Rampage, as well as the 10-week averages in all categories. This week's show was down 18.5 percent in overall viewers and down 14.3 percent in 18-49 as compared to the recent averages.