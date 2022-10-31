ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

WRIC - ABC 8News

‘A horrible accident’: 36-year-old killed in septic truck fire on I-95 in Richmond

An investigation revealed that a 2020 Cascadia Freightliner had been driving on I-95 with a load of I-beams that, according to police, were over-height. The I-beams reportedly struck the Belvidere Road overpass at high speed before striking the septic truck. The collision of the I-beams and the septic truck caused an explosion and forced the vehicle to overturn before becoming engulfed in flames.
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Man shot multiple times in deadly Petersburg shooting

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Petersburg police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead. The shooting happened just before 9 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of Cameron Street. When police arrived, they found a man who had been shot multiple times. Dantryl Lamar Ingram, 33, of Petersburg, was...
PETERSBURG, VA
NBC12

Petersburg police investigating deadly shooting

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Petersburg police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead. The shooting happened just before 9 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of Cameron Street. When police arrived, they found a man who had been shot multiple times. He was taken to the hospital where...
PETERSBURG, VA
NBC12

Police: Woman faces multiple charges after I-95 pursuit

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Maryland woman faces multiple charges after police say refused to stop on I-95 on Thursday morning. Virginia State Police troopers were alerted to a stolen vehicle traveling south in Henrico County at 6:49 a.m. Police say the woman - identified as Tyler Mason Smith Andrews, 31 - refused to stop and a pursuit was initiated.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
NBC12

Man identified in deadly, fiery crash that shut down I-95 in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Parts of Interstate 95 have reopened several hours after a deadly, fiery crash. The crash shut down all lanes of I-95 in Richmond on Wednesday afternoon. Virginia State Police say the crash happened around noon near the Chamberlayne Avenue exit. The incident also closed the Belvidere...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

2 people suffer gunshot wounds in Richmond overnight

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are investigating multiple shootings that happened early Tuesday morning. The first happened just before 3:30 a.m. when officers were called to reports of shots fired on the 300 block of North Adams Street. When police arrived, they found a woman suffering from a gunshot...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Incident on I-95 in Richmond causing heavy delays

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - An incident on Interstate 95 is causing heavy delays for drivers in Richmond. VDOT says the incident is located on I-95 south near the Belvidere exit (mile marker 76). Virginia State Police says it’s not related to Wednesday’s deadly crash. NBC12 is working to...
RICHMOND, VA

