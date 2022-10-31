Read full article on original website
A Young Man Is Shot Months After His Sister DisappearsStill UnsolvedDoswell, VA
Richmond Chief of Police Gerald Smith resigns after two yearsMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond, Virginia launches its own beerMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Celebrating Halloween in VirginiaMargaret MinnicksVirginia State
The movie 'Raymond & Ray' was filmed in Richmond, VirginiaMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Man injured in early morning shooting in Richmond
A man was injured in a reported shooting near Hull Street Road in Richmond on Thursday morning.
The father killed on I-95 was 'one of the good ones'
Brent Szarzynski, 36, of Chesterfield County, was killed Wednesday afternoon in a crash on I-95 in Richmond, Va.
Richmond Police Arrest Juvenile in 23rd Street Homicide
Student wanted in shooting caught with gun at Highland Springs H.S., police say
A gun was recovered from a Highland Springs student who was taken into custody at school on Thursday for a shooting incident that happened last month.
NBC12
Henrico school bus driver charged after crash sends 2 people to hospital
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A Henrico school bus driver has been charged after a crash sends two people, including a child to the hospital Thursday morning. At around 8:20 a.m., Henrico Police and Fire responded to the intersection of Harvie Road and Reynolds Road for the report of a crash involving a school bus and a minivan.
‘A horrible accident’: 36-year-old killed in septic truck fire on I-95 in Richmond
An investigation revealed that a 2020 Cascadia Freightliner had been driving on I-95 with a load of I-beams that, according to police, were over-height. The I-beams reportedly struck the Belvidere Road overpass at high speed before striking the septic truck. The collision of the I-beams and the septic truck caused an explosion and forced the vehicle to overturn before becoming engulfed in flames.
NBC12
Man shot multiple times in deadly Petersburg shooting
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Petersburg police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead. The shooting happened just before 9 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of Cameron Street. When police arrived, they found a man who had been shot multiple times. Dantryl Lamar Ingram, 33, of Petersburg, was...
NBC12
Auto body shop reports multiple deer-vehicle collisions in Henrico
According to AAA, the frequency of vehicle crashes with deer is at an all-time high for the year -- as deer habits change in accordance with the fall breeding season.
NBC12
Suspects wanted after several items were stolen from Richmond business
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police are asking for the public’s help in finding suspects they believe were involved in a Richmond burglary. On Oct. 18, officers responded to the 6300 block of Jahnke Road for the report of a commercial burglary at around 8:16 a.m. Police say the suspects...
Fatal tanker truck fire closes I-95, Belvidere Street overpass in Richmond
According to 511Virginia, the fire is at mile marker 76.4, near the bridge that takes Chamberlayne Avenue over I-95. All southbound lanes of I-95 are closed.
Police: Pedestrian hit on Richmond’s Orcutt Lane critically injured
A man suffered life-threatening injuries after being hit by a car Saturday while walking on Orcutt Lane in Richmond, police said.
NBC12
Police: Woman faces multiple charges after I-95 pursuit
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Maryland woman faces multiple charges after police say refused to stop on I-95 on Thursday morning. Virginia State Police troopers were alerted to a stolen vehicle traveling south in Henrico County at 6:49 a.m. Police say the woman - identified as Tyler Mason Smith Andrews, 31 - refused to stop and a pursuit was initiated.
Two men injured in Halloween shooting in Richmond’s Southside
Two men have non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting on Halloween night in the Hillside Court area of Richmond's Southside.
NBC12
Chesterfield dad who died in I-95 crash remembered as a ‘wonderful man’
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Brent Szarzynski, the man who died in a crash on I-95 on Wednesday, is being remembered for his impact on others. Szarzynski, who was from Chesterfield, leaves behind a wife and three boys, including a newborn. “Words can’t describe sometimes how you feel. Crying all day,...
NBC12
Man identified in deadly, fiery crash that shut down I-95 in Richmond
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Parts of Interstate 95 have reopened several hours after a deadly, fiery crash. The crash shut down all lanes of I-95 in Richmond on Wednesday afternoon. Virginia State Police say the crash happened around noon near the Chamberlayne Avenue exit. The incident also closed the Belvidere...
NBC12
2 people suffer gunshot wounds in Richmond overnight
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are investigating multiple shootings that happened early Tuesday morning. The first happened just before 3:30 a.m. when officers were called to reports of shots fired on the 300 block of North Adams Street. When police arrived, they found a woman suffering from a gunshot...
Woman shot near Richmond Police Department headquarters downtown
Officers the Virginia Commonwealth University Police Department also responded to the scene, which was roughly five blocks away from campus.
NBC12
Incident on I-95 in Richmond causing heavy delays
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - An incident on Interstate 95 is causing heavy delays for drivers in Richmond. VDOT says the incident is located on I-95 south near the Belvidere exit (mile marker 76). Virginia State Police says it’s not related to Wednesday’s deadly crash. NBC12 is working to...
NBC12
Pedestrian suffers life-threatening injuries after collision in Richmond
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Police department is investigating following a crash that occurred Saturday, Oct.29. Shortly before 10:30 p.m. officers were called to the 4800 block of Orcutt Lane due to reports of a car accident. When officers arrived they found a man who was injured laying in...
