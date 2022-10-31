Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
North Carolina boasts 3 of the most remote work-friendly cities in America, according to studyEllen EastwoodCharlotte, NC
3 Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasHarrisburg, NC
2022 N.C. Music Hall of Fame induction Ceremony Features Grammy-winning artistsAlexus BrownKannapolis, NC
Duck Donuts opens 3rd location in Charlotte, NCTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Related
WBTV
Rainy weekend ahead: First Alert Weather Days issued
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - From Meteorologist Jason Myers: First Alert Weather Days have been issued for Saturday, November 5th, and Sunday, November 6th. What? Chance for scattered rain showers throughout this weekend could impact your upcoming plans. When? Saturday and Sunday. What we’re forecasting so far: The First Alert Weather...
WBTV
The weekend rain chance for Charlotte is lowering
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today will be pleasant with mostly sunny skies and warm afternoon readings back in the middle 70s. We’ll stay dry and mild tonight with overnight lows only falling back to near 60 degrees. FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS THIS WEEKEND: We’ll start mostly cloudy Saturday with...
I-85 to close in Belmont Tuesday night. Here's why
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — All lanes of Interstate 85 in Belmont will be closed for more than an hour Tuesday night for a construction project at the new CaroMont Regional Medical Center. Duke Energy will close all lanes of I-85 near Exit 27 to construct a new electric line...
WBTV
‘It’s going to be great’: Midnight Diner moves to Uptown Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Whether Charlotte is your new or long-time home, you know what Midnight Diner is. The Charlotte staple officially has a new location in Uptown and to say it caught people’s attention is an understatement. Excitement is growing for people passing by the corner of Caldwell...
76th annual Thanksgiving Parade set to return, will be held Wednesday night
CHARLOTTE — The Novant Health Thanksgiving Parade will return to light up the night on Tryon Street in Uptown Charlotte this year. According to organizers, the 2021 Thanksgiving Eve Parade was a huge success, with 100,000 people lining Tryon Street to take in the night’s festivities, so the 2022 parade will continue this tradition.
WBTV
3 hospitalized, multiple exposed as Charlotte Fire responds to carbon monoxide leak in south Charlotte
DILWORTH, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte Fire Department is evaluating a carbon monoxide leak in south Charlotte. Firefighters are evaluating the carbon monoxide levels on East Boulevard. Medic says 15 people were evaluated for exposure and that three of those people were transported to Novant Hospital. The mass casualty bus...
‘Very sad to see them go’: Island Grocery in east Charlotte closing
A cherished grocery store that serves Caribbean food and ingredients is closing its doors in east Charlotte.
All lanes of I-77 back open after crash in southwest Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — All northbound lanes of Interstate 77 are back open after a crash caused major delays in southwest Charlotte Tuesday morning. Multiple crews responded to a crash in the northbound lanes of I-77 near Arrowood Road (Exit 3) around 9:30 a.m. North Carolina DOT said the three left lanes of I-77 are closed due to the crash. One person was rushed to Atrium Health's Carolinas Medical Center with serious injuries, Medic confirmed. Two others suffered minor injuries in the crash.
WBTV
Arrowood Road reopens after deadly crash
It's the last major read of the economy ahead of the midterm elections. Matthews $35 million bond vote on the table for transportation, parks. The town of Matthews would like to split that money up - $21 million toward transportation and $14 million for parks and recreation.
WBTV
Dangerous Huntersville intersection under state investigation
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation is investigating the safety of the Hambright Road and Mt. Holly-Huntersville intersection because drivers say it’s not safe. “I’ve seen a lot of close calls, I’ve been a part of them at times,” said driver Tara Peace....
WBTV
Medic: 2 people shot in northwest Charlotte
The Charlotte Fire Department controlled a carbon monoxide leak that exposed 27 people in south Charlotte after four hours. Mother calls for safer gun measures after 4-year-old dies in Charlotte. Updated: 10 hours ago. It’s cases just like this, which is why the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office hands out free...
WBTV
New store combats food desert in Rowan County
The couple was back in court for the first time in over a year, where the two pleaded guilty to ALL charges. Authorities are investigating the cause of the gas leak. The North Carolina department of transportation is hoping to come up with a few solutions. Charlotte mom turns her...
WBTV
Deputies: Lake Wylie highway shut down due to police situation.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Highway. 274 in Lake Wylie from the BP gas station to Highway 49 is shut down due to a police situation Thursday afternoon. The York County Sheriff’s Office says a pursuit took place after an attempted traffic stop near the intersection of Highway 5 and Shiloh Road. The chase ended at the BP and the driver won’t get out of the vehicle.
WBTV
Police: Man shot several times in north Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are investigating an early morning shooting that left one man with serious injuries. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department tells WBTV an adult male was shot several times, leaving him with life-threatening injuries. The shooting happened near an Exxon station on West Sugar Creek Road. The area is...
wccbcharlotte.com
Should We Keep Daylight Saving Time Year-Round?
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The days are getting cooler. The nights are getting longer. And the clocks are falling back. Daylight saving time comes to an end on Sunday, and people are making their opinions known about it. Some are happy to see DST go, while others are pro-time-change. So,...
WBTV
Crash takes down power lines, shuts down busy northwest Charlotte intersection
The Charlotte Area Transit System is looking for your opinion on the plan to change the Lynx Silver Line route. Monday marked the first day of oral arguments in the case to decide whether affirmative action should be overruled. Passerby credited with alerting residents to house fire. Updated: 19 hours...
WBTV
11 hospitalized, dozens exposed after carbon monoxide leak in Dilworth
Mother calls for safer gun measures after 4-year-old dies in Charlotte. It’s cases just like this, which is why the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office hands out free gun locks. Justice denied for Mecklenburg crime victims after error. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. An all new WBTV investigation has...
Charlotte Stories
Charlotte’s 10 Worst Restaurant Health Scores in October 2022
Even though the Charlotte region’s restaurant selection continues to grow, so does our population, and some restaurants are taking advantage of this growing customer base by letting their health standards slide. Some of the most common reasons for low scores were food handlers not washing their hands properly, contaminated...
RSV expected to peak in Charlotte in ‘next several weeks,’ experts say
Even as many parents have relaxed about COVID-19, Charlotte-area doctors are seeing a surge in cases of respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV. The virus, which affects the lungs and breathing passages and often sickens children, is expected to peak in the next several weeks, local physicians said Tuesday. “What we’re...
WBTV
Arrowood Road crash kills one, seriously injures another
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person is dead and another seriously injured after a car appeared to have gone over a bridge on a busy interstate Friday morning. The crash happened around 2:40 a.m. on the northbound side of Interstate 77, near Arrowood Road. Lanes were shut down this morning...
Comments / 0