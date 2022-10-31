ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

WBTV

Rainy weekend ahead: First Alert Weather Days issued

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - From Meteorologist Jason Myers: First Alert Weather Days have been issued for Saturday, November 5th, and Sunday, November 6th. What? Chance for scattered rain showers throughout this weekend could impact your upcoming plans. When? Saturday and Sunday. What we’re forecasting so far: The First Alert Weather...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

The weekend rain chance for Charlotte is lowering

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today will be pleasant with mostly sunny skies and warm afternoon readings back in the middle 70s. We’ll stay dry and mild tonight with overnight lows only falling back to near 60 degrees. FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS THIS WEEKEND: We’ll start mostly cloudy Saturday with...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

I-85 to close in Belmont Tuesday night. Here's why

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — All lanes of Interstate 85 in Belmont will be closed for more than an hour Tuesday night for a construction project at the new CaroMont Regional Medical Center. Duke Energy will close all lanes of I-85 near Exit 27 to construct a new electric line...
GASTON COUNTY, NC
WCNC

All lanes of I-77 back open after crash in southwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — All northbound lanes of Interstate 77 are back open after a crash caused major delays in southwest Charlotte Tuesday morning. Multiple crews responded to a crash in the northbound lanes of I-77 near Arrowood Road (Exit 3) around 9:30 a.m. North Carolina DOT said the three left lanes of I-77 are closed due to the crash. One person was rushed to Atrium Health's Carolinas Medical Center with serious injuries, Medic confirmed. Two others suffered minor injuries in the crash.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Arrowood Road reopens after deadly crash

It's the last major read of the economy ahead of the midterm elections. Matthews $35 million bond vote on the table for transportation, parks. The town of Matthews would like to split that money up - $21 million toward transportation and $14 million for parks and recreation.
MATTHEWS, NC
WBTV

Dangerous Huntersville intersection under state investigation

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation is investigating the safety of the Hambright Road and Mt. Holly-Huntersville intersection because drivers say it’s not safe. “I’ve seen a lot of close calls, I’ve been a part of them at times,” said driver Tara Peace....
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
WBTV

Medic: 2 people shot in northwest Charlotte

The Charlotte Fire Department controlled a carbon monoxide leak that exposed 27 people in south Charlotte after four hours. Mother calls for safer gun measures after 4-year-old dies in Charlotte. Updated: 10 hours ago. It’s cases just like this, which is why the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office hands out free...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

New store combats food desert in Rowan County

The couple was back in court for the first time in over a year, where the two pleaded guilty to ALL charges. Authorities are investigating the cause of the gas leak. The North Carolina department of transportation is hoping to come up with a few solutions. Charlotte mom turns her...
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Deputies: Lake Wylie highway shut down due to police situation.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Highway. 274 in Lake Wylie from the BP gas station to Highway 49 is shut down due to a police situation Thursday afternoon. The York County Sheriff’s Office says a pursuit took place after an attempted traffic stop near the intersection of Highway 5 and Shiloh Road. The chase ended at the BP and the driver won’t get out of the vehicle.
LAKE WYLIE, SC
WBTV

Police: Man shot several times in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are investigating an early morning shooting that left one man with serious injuries. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department tells WBTV an adult male was shot several times, leaving him with life-threatening injuries. The shooting happened near an Exxon station on West Sugar Creek Road. The area is...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Should We Keep Daylight Saving Time Year-Round?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The days are getting cooler. The nights are getting longer. And the clocks are falling back. Daylight saving time comes to an end on Sunday, and people are making their opinions known about it. Some are happy to see DST go, while others are pro-time-change. So,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

11 hospitalized, dozens exposed after carbon monoxide leak in Dilworth

Mother calls for safer gun measures after 4-year-old dies in Charlotte. It’s cases just like this, which is why the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office hands out free gun locks. Justice denied for Mecklenburg crime victims after error. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. An all new WBTV investigation has...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Charlotte Stories

Charlotte’s 10 Worst Restaurant Health Scores in October 2022

Even though the Charlotte region’s restaurant selection continues to grow, so does our population, and some restaurants are taking advantage of this growing customer base by letting their health standards slide. Some of the most common reasons for low scores were food handlers not washing their hands properly, contaminated...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Arrowood Road crash kills one, seriously injures another

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person is dead and another seriously injured after a car appeared to have gone over a bridge on a busy interstate Friday morning. The crash happened around 2:40 a.m. on the northbound side of Interstate 77, near Arrowood Road. Lanes were shut down this morning...
CHARLOTTE, NC

