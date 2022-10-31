ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buckeye, AZ

Buckeye police arrest 16-year-old in suspected threat against school homecoming game

By Perry Vandell, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 3 days ago

Buckeye police arrested a 16-year-old boy on Monday after police said they received reports that he had posted a threat on social media.

The threat was made against the Odyssey Institute for Advanced and International Studies homecoming game that was scheduled for Oct. 28.

Police arrested the boy, who was a former student of the school, and booked him into juvenile detention on multiple felony charges.

"The Buckeye Police Department will not tolerate activity that disrupts the safety and security of our community," the department said in a written statement. "Threats made against our schools, whether they are meant as a joke or not, are dangerous and will result in criminal charges."

