Man fatally run over in parking lot minutes after filing noise complaint, Texas cops say

Minutes after filing a noise complaint, a Texas man was fatally run over in an apartment complex parking lot, authorities said.

Officers with the Beaumont Police Department were called to the area at 2:32 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 30, according to a news release. They found Christopher Matthews, 38, “near the back of the apartment complex suffering from severe injuries.”

He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, police said, and died of his injuries Sunday evening.

An investigation revealed Matthews called police about loud noise at a home behind the apartment complex at 2:28 a.m., police said.

Before officers arrived, an argument between Matthews and people from the residence occurred. Sometime during the disturbance, authorities said 45-year-old Max Lee Keath, of Mauriceville, left the home in his vehicle.

Keath drove to the apartment complex and ran Matthews over before driving away, police said.

Keath was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, but the charge was upgraded to murder after Matthews died of his injuries, police said.

Several people shared fond memories of Matthews on Facebook.

“I am truly sorry to hear about the passing of Christopher Matthews ,” Marsha Rivera wrote. “He was a very good person & a friend , who was always willing to lend a helping hand. He will be missed by many.”

“Christopher Matthews you’ll be truly missed ,” Diana Tarbox Burnett said. “You had a big heart for the homeless and less fortunate and helped me when I called you. Rest in peace my brother.”

“I am so saddened to hear about the loss of one of our great community leaders , Christopher Matthews,” Tricia Kern-Premo said. “I only knew him personally for a short time, but he did amazing things for our community and loved this City. He and I spoke just recently and he had so many awesome things going on... He truly made Beaumont a better place. You will be missed and I am so thankful I got to call you my friend.”

“I’ve been speaking with Christopher Matthews a lot lately about plans he had for himself and the City,” Terry Preston Roy wrote. “He told me he wanted to run for a position on council and asked would I help him on some things, I said of course I will, but then I said Chris you’re a very intelligent guy and could probably teach me some things, he laughed, but I was serious, this young cat knew his stuff. Now that his flame has been put out all I have is memories of him and his ever present smile. I’m gonna miss just talking to him and seeing him at the council meetings.”

“REST IN POWER big homie Christopher Matthews,” Mandre Zachary said. “Saying a prayer for your family. This is a big loss for our community .”

Beaumont is about 85 miles east of Houston and 20 miles southwest of Mauriceville.

