Mel Tucker apologizes for Michigan State football players' actions

EAST LANSING – Mel Tucker delivered an apology for the actions of Michigan State football players during a confrontation with two Michigan football players on Saturday.

During his Monday news conference, the Spartans head coach repeated his statement from Sunday night announcing the suspension of four players

“We're not here to make any excuses for the behaviors Saturday. They are unacceptable,” Tucker said. “It's also very important to say we honor the traditions of the Big Ten Conference, including the Michigan State-Michigan rivalry game. And we have a responsibility to uphold the values of this great university. We are deeply sorry. We're deeply sorry to both universities, the conference, our fans, alumni, supporters and of course all of our student-athletes past and present.”

Tucker suspended four of his players indefinitely for their roles in the altercations: starting junior defensive back Angelo Grose, starting freshman defensive end Zion Young, backup defensive end Itayvion “Tank” Brown and backup defensive back Khary Crump. Suspended players will be permitted to receive “academic support and medical services,” Tucker said, but they will not be permitted to participate in team meetings, practices, weight training or games.

The third-year head coach added that other players could face discipline as investigations continue with MSU, the Big Ten and three different police agencies (U-M Police, Ann Arbor Police and the state police).

“Our entire team will be cooperating with law enforcement and the Big Ten Conference to further evaluate the events in Ann Arbor,” Tucker said. “These suspensions will remain in place until the investigations are completed. When we have a full report, I will address further actions if needed.”

It remains unclear whether the Big Ten will issue a statement or any additional punishment to the players and schools. During his weekly news conference — about a half-hour before Tucker’s — Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh told reporters he anticipates criminal charges being filed. Michigan defensive back Gemon Green, who was allegedly hit by a helmet during the altercation, has already hired a lawyer — Tom Mars of Mars Law Firm — and plans to sue the MSU players involved.

"Not only does Gemon Green deserve to be compensated for his injuries, severe consequences in this case will deter others who might think they can get away with brutally beating an opposing player and only get a slap on the wrist.," Mars said in a written statement Monday.

ESPN reporter Tom VanHaaren said Green’s father told him the family plans to press charges against the player who swung the helmet.

It remains unclear what triggered the start of the incident, but footage from ABC released Monday afternoon showed it started in the tunnel with Crump and Green. Crump, a sophomore who transferred to MSU from Arizona before the 2021 season, and Green appeared to push each other, and Crump used his helmet to swing at Michigan’s Green after Spartans star linebacker Jacoby Windmon pushed the Wolverines cornerback into a wall. MSU defensive tackle Derrick Harmon and safety Kendell Brooks wrestled Crump away from Green and eventually pulled him into the Spartans locker room.

Asked about the incident after the game, Windmon said he did not know what happened.

“It's just a violent game, just playing football,” he said Saturday night. “It's a rivalry game. You know there's gonna be a lot of talking back and forth. But from our side, it wasn't too much talking, just a lot of playing football and pads popping. And that was it.”

As the incident with Green happened, video shot by reporters on the other side of the tunnel showed a large group of Spartans dragging McBurrows along the opposite wall. Reporters captured video of Brown, Grose, Young and others throwing punches at McBurrows, with Young also attempting to kick the U-M player after he was on the ground. Video also shows two other players — MSU cornerback Justin White and defensive end Brandon Wright — appearing to at least push McBurrows.

The newly released 4 minutes, 39 seconds of ABC footage from the back of the tunnel shows Green’s twin brother, U-M defensive back German Green, walking to his team’s locker room and apparently being told what happened. German Green attempted to rush to the MSU locker room but was restrained.

Tucker said he was “pulling up the rear” to ensure the Spartans got into the tunnel safely and did not know about the incidents until after he addressed his team.

“I was made aware that there was an incident, but I didn't have any specifics,” he said. “I was able to gather information on Sunday morning and throughout the day from our athletic director (Alan Haller) and the Big Ten Conference. I reviewed it and then came to these conclusions. And now there's an investigation. We're gonna let that play out.”

A video of an adult fan leaning down from the stands and touching Tucker’s head as he walked into the tunnel bracketed by two police officers emerged early Sunday morning, and the coach swatted the man’s hand away, then appeared to reach back up toward him as the three-second video ended. Tucker on Monday said there are multiple ongoing investigations, including that situation.

“Yeah, it was alarming,” he said of getting hit in the head. “But obviously, there's an investigation, so I'm not gonna be irresponsible and comment further on that.”

Tucker said he had not talked to Harbaugh yet. He also said he had yet to watch film on MSU’s next opponent, Illinois, because he had been working on figuring out the punishment for his players.

“What I've done is taking action. That's part of my responsibilities,” Tucker said. “I talk about accountability and things like that, and so that's where I am and that's what I'm doing.”

