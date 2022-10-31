ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

Penn State vs. Indiana: Early prediction, point spread, odds, best bet

By Kevin McGuire
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago

Penn State hits the road in Week 10 of the college football season in search of a rebound win. After feeling like they let an incredible opportunity slip away against Ohio State, Penn State will look to get back in the win column with a win over Indiana.

The Hoosiers had last week off to gain a little more time to rest up and prepare for their home game against the Nittany Lions. Penn State’s last trip to Bloomington resulted in a controversial overtime loss, but the Nittany Lions are a decent favorite on the road this week for the Big Ten East Division matchup.

Here is a look at the odds for the game as the week begins, along with an updated look at the injury report and an early prediction.

The lines, courtesy of BetMGM

  • Point spread: Penn State -14
  • Penn State money line: -550
  • Indiana money line: +400
  • Over-under: 53.5

Betting trends

Penn State has covered the spread each of the past two games with one as a favorite and the other as an underdog. This season has seen Penn State go 5-3 against the spread, including a 4-2 record against the spread as a favorite. Penn State is also 2-0 against the spread as a road favorite this season. Penn State has also been involved in six games that have gone over the point total, including each of the past three games. Conversely, Indiana has struggled to cover against the spread this season. The Hoosiers are just 3-5 against the spread this season. When the underdog in a game, Indiana is 2-3. Four games played by Indiana have also gone over, compared to four that have gone under.

Best Bet

Take the over in this one. Penn State's offense should be able to finetune a few things against Indiana and that should lead to a good amount of points on Penn State's side of the scoreboard. And Indiana should be able to string together a few scoring drives to do their part as well. Penn State has scored at least 35 points in each of the last three games played in Bloomington.

Early prediction

After a tough loss against Ohio State last weekend, this is a great opportunity for Penn State to break things wide open and put plenty of points on the scoreboard. Indiana's defense is ranked 12th in the Big Ten (Penn State's is 10th in total defense, for what it's worth) and the Hoosiers are struggling in total offense despite having some key players to rely on like quarterback Connor Bazelak, wide receiver Cam Camper, and running back Shaun Shivers. This is a game where Penn State has to storm back and regain its offensive confidence we saw in the Minnesota game. And, of course, Penn State should not be counted on having four turnovers again, right? RIGHT? Penn State wins this one, big.
Early week prediction: Penn State 42, Indiana 17

