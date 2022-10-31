ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Kickoff time, TV channel announced for Auburn vs Texas AM

By Lance Dawe
Auburn Daily
Auburn Daily
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FPIH4_0itYrQan00

The Tigers and Aggies are kicking off in primetime on SEC Network next week.

The Auburn Tigers (3-5, 1-4 SEC) will host Texas A&M (3-5, 1-4 SEC) for a 6:30 pm CT kickoff for a game under the lights in Jordan Hare Stadium. The game will be televised on SEC Network.

It will be the first night game in Jordan Hare Stadium between A&M and Auburn since 2016. Auburn lost that game 29-16. The SEC West showdown was a 2:30 pm CT kickoff on CBS last year.

This week, Texas A&M will host Florida. The Auburn Tigers will travel to take on Mississippi State at 6:30 pm CT.

Auburn vs Texas A&M is one of two SEC night games on Nov. 12th, alongside Mississippi State vs Georgia.

Auburn vs Texas A&M all-time series

Auburn trails all-time against A&M. The Aggies lead the series 7-5, having won the last two contests. They'll look to make it a three-game winning streak this season, as ESPN's FPI (as well as most media outlets) believes the Tigers only have a 43.6% chance to win.

Auburn's longest win streak against A&M in the history of the series is three, ranging from 2017-2019. Texas A&M started the series with three straight wins in 1911, 1986, and 2012.

Must read stories

Auburn fires Bryan Harsin

Auburn hires MSU AD John Cohen as new athletic director

Landen King enters the transfer portal

Takeaways from Auburn's 41-27 loss to Arkansas

Auburn baseball defeats Alabama in exhibition game

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

Deion Sanders responds to Auburn rumor

Rumors abound as to who the next coach of the Auburn Tigers will be and one name that keeps popping up is Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders. Sanders has led his team to an 8-0 record so far this season and is a hot name in the coaching ranks right now. However, Sanders had to debunk a rumor Thursday that he was on a plane heading to Auburn to interview for the head coaching position.
AUBURN, AL
etxview.com

Auburn hires next athletics director

Auburn has hired its next athletics director in John Cohen, formerly of Mississippi State. Cohen and Auburn signed a five year, $1.5 million a year contract on Monday. “John has a wealth of experience in college athletics, particularly in the Southeastern Conference and his resume and references are impeccable,” said Auburn President Dr. Chris Roberts. “His leadership and success as a head coach and an athletic director speak for themselves. John will embrace Auburn and be a tremendous leader for our athletics program as we move forward.”
AUBURN, AL
theadvocate.com

We asked LSU fans to share their best jokes and memes for Bama hate week. Here's what they had.

It's Bama hate week in Louisiana with LSU playing host to Alabama on Saturday in a game that's critical to deciding who wins the SEC West. There is no down time in the rivalry throughout the year as LSU and Alabama regularly do battle on the recruiting trail, but the annual meeting of the two football programs always leads to an uptick of trash talking between the two fan bases.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Auburn Daily

Auburn Daily

Birmingham, AL
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
238K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on Auburn athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/auburn

Comments / 0

Community Policy