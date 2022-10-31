ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steubenville, OH

Comments / 0

Related
WTOV 9

Thomas Auto Group's Freedom Tree continues to grow

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio — For a decade, Thomas Auto Group has been helping local veterans and their families have the best Christmas possible with its freedom tree. It was just after Thomas Auto Group moved into its current location near the Ohio Valley Mall that Vice President Rob Thomas had a thought.
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
WTOV 9

Steubenville city officials urge renewal of Issue 3

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — Steubenville residents will see a levy renewal on their ballots and city officials are urging them to vote yes. Issue 3 on the general election ballot is to renew a Steubenville tax levy that has been around since the 1960s. The 5-mill operation levy helps fund a few different city organizations. But a majority of it goes toward salaries for first responders.
STEUBENVILLE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Part of an Ohio self-defense gun law is blocked, for now

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A judge in Franklin County issued a preliminary injunction Wednesday blocking — at least for now — part of a 2018 state law that expanded self-defense protections and other gun rights. Franklin County Court of Common Pleas Judge Stephen McIntosh granted the temporary preliminary injunction more than three years after the […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WTOV 9

Need for foster parents growing in the Ohio Valley

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — As the holiday season is quickly approaches, it can be a difficult time for foster children, so becoming a foster parent as the need increases could change a life. "We see dozens of referrals for children, teens, and sibling groups that we can't place because...
OHIO COUNTY, WV
NBC4 Columbus

Tell Me More: Living in Pittsburgh, but working in Granville

GRANVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – Kevin Mercer lives in Pittsburgh, but works in Granville, Ohio. He never went to college, but once he found Denison University, he simply couldn’t leave. “We have over 100 hanging baskets on campus,” Mercer said as he drives around campus on a golf cart. He’s the grounds and landscape manager at […]
GRANVILLE, OH
WLWT 5

Clifton Mill: One of Ohio’s best Christmas displays announces 2022 dates

One of the state's best Christmas lights displays returns in 2022. The Legendary Lights of Clifton Mill, located in Clifton, Ohio, near Yellow Springs, opens for the 2022 season on Nov. 25, organizers say, running through Dec. 30. The unique attraction boasts nearly 4 million lights and has been illuminating...
CLIFTON, OH
WTOV 9

Rare hummingbirds fly to Belmont County home

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — A Barnesville woman just happened to be sitting on her porch one rainy afternoon and viewed something that may have never been seen in Belmont County. “I saw two hummingbirds come into the spicebush,” Carrie Secrest said. “I thought I’d take a picture of them to prove I still have hummingbirds. The first picture was a ruby throated and the second picture, I was like, ‘Oh, that's not a ruby throated, that is something different.’"
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
WTOV 9

AG Yost sues Dollar General over deceptive pricing

COLUMBUS, Ohio — After receiving consumer complaints from multiple counties, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is taking Dollar General to court for allegedly advertising goods for one price on shelves and charging a higher price at the register. “Everything we buy these days costs more – Ohioans can ill-afford...
COLUMBUS, OH
WVNT-TV

The Duchess Riverboat stopping in West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — The American Duchess Riverboat is coming to the Tri-State in the month of November. The Duchess’ voyage began in Wheeling, West Virginia, on Oct. 30, and it will conclude in Louisville, Kentucky, on Nov. 6. On the morning of Wednesday, Nov. 2, The Duchess will stop in Huntington. The boat will leave Huntington around 5 p.m. on Wednesday.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WTOV 9

DeWine talks jail, jobs in Harrison County visit

CADIZ, Ohio — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine met with constituents in Cadiz, St. Clairsville and Woodsfield on Tuesday. During his stop at Timi's Cafe in Harrison County, the Republican gubernatorial nominee met with county commissioners and village officials from Cadiz. The governor also spent time speaking with voters about...
HARRISON COUNTY, OH
WTOV 9

Lyras challenging Johnson for 6th District seat

The U.S. representative for Ohio's 6th Congressional District has been occupied by one man since 2011. Incumbent Bill Johnson, a Republican from Marietta, has served in the role for five terms. This year, he's being challenged by Democrat Louis Lyras of Mahoning County. Johnson points to the country's recent inability...
MARIETTA, OH
WTOV 9

Madison Elementary principal earns Milken Educator Award

WHEELING, W.Va. — Madison Elementary School Principal Andrea Trio has been selected as a recipient of a 2022-23 Milken Educator Award. It's one of the nation’s highest achievements in education, presented by the Milken Family Foundation. A leader who walks through the halls singing with her students, it's...
WHEELING, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy