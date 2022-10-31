BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — A Barnesville woman just happened to be sitting on her porch one rainy afternoon and viewed something that may have never been seen in Belmont County. “I saw two hummingbirds come into the spicebush,” Carrie Secrest said. “I thought I’d take a picture of them to prove I still have hummingbirds. The first picture was a ruby throated and the second picture, I was like, ‘Oh, that's not a ruby throated, that is something different.’"

