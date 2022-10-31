Read full article on original website
Related
Ohio is largely losing population and growing older except in the greater Columbus area, study shows
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The vast majority of the state of Ohio is growing older, losing population, and losing workers — a trend offset only by growth happening mostly in Columbus and surrounding areas, a new report shows. From 2000 to 2020, the state of Ohio saw its population...
WTOV 9
Thomas Auto Group's Freedom Tree continues to grow
ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio — For a decade, Thomas Auto Group has been helping local veterans and their families have the best Christmas possible with its freedom tree. It was just after Thomas Auto Group moved into its current location near the Ohio Valley Mall that Vice President Rob Thomas had a thought.
WTOV 9
Steubenville city officials urge renewal of Issue 3
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — Steubenville residents will see a levy renewal on their ballots and city officials are urging them to vote yes. Issue 3 on the general election ballot is to renew a Steubenville tax levy that has been around since the 1960s. The 5-mill operation levy helps fund a few different city organizations. But a majority of it goes toward salaries for first responders.
Part of an Ohio self-defense gun law is blocked, for now
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A judge in Franklin County issued a preliminary injunction Wednesday blocking — at least for now — part of a 2018 state law that expanded self-defense protections and other gun rights. Franklin County Court of Common Pleas Judge Stephen McIntosh granted the temporary preliminary injunction more than three years after the […]
Local attorneys sanctioned for not continuing education
Keeping up with changes in the legal system is a constant challenge and there are rules to make sure that attorneys are up to speed.
WTOV 9
Need for foster parents growing in the Ohio Valley
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — As the holiday season is quickly approaches, it can be a difficult time for foster children, so becoming a foster parent as the need increases could change a life. "We see dozens of referrals for children, teens, and sibling groups that we can't place because...
10 dogs taken from Youngstown house
Police and humane agents are taking at least 10 dogs from an East Side home.
Tell Me More: Living in Pittsburgh, but working in Granville
GRANVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – Kevin Mercer lives in Pittsburgh, but works in Granville, Ohio. He never went to college, but once he found Denison University, he simply couldn’t leave. “We have over 100 hanging baskets on campus,” Mercer said as he drives around campus on a golf cart. He’s the grounds and landscape manager at […]
WLWT 5
Clifton Mill: One of Ohio’s best Christmas displays announces 2022 dates
One of the state's best Christmas lights displays returns in 2022. The Legendary Lights of Clifton Mill, located in Clifton, Ohio, near Yellow Springs, opens for the 2022 season on Nov. 25, organizers say, running through Dec. 30. The unique attraction boasts nearly 4 million lights and has been illuminating...
WTOV 9
Rare hummingbirds fly to Belmont County home
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — A Barnesville woman just happened to be sitting on her porch one rainy afternoon and viewed something that may have never been seen in Belmont County. “I saw two hummingbirds come into the spicebush,” Carrie Secrest said. “I thought I’d take a picture of them to prove I still have hummingbirds. The first picture was a ruby throated and the second picture, I was like, ‘Oh, that's not a ruby throated, that is something different.’"
WTOV 9
AG Yost sues Dollar General over deceptive pricing
COLUMBUS, Ohio — After receiving consumer complaints from multiple counties, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is taking Dollar General to court for allegedly advertising goods for one price on shelves and charging a higher price at the register. “Everything we buy these days costs more – Ohioans can ill-afford...
WVNT-TV
The Duchess Riverboat stopping in West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — The American Duchess Riverboat is coming to the Tri-State in the month of November. The Duchess’ voyage began in Wheeling, West Virginia, on Oct. 30, and it will conclude in Louisville, Kentucky, on Nov. 6. On the morning of Wednesday, Nov. 2, The Duchess will stop in Huntington. The boat will leave Huntington around 5 p.m. on Wednesday.
Ohio House GOP candidate still owes at least $1.45 million from 2014 fraud judgments, plaintiffs say
COLUMBUS, Ohio – A GOP candidate for a Columbus area seat in the Ohio House did not disclose to a state ethics committee a $150,000 judgement against him from a lender who accused him of fraudulent business practices in 2012. The plaintiff who sued him says David Dobos, who...
WTOV 9
DeWine talks jail, jobs in Harrison County visit
CADIZ, Ohio — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine met with constituents in Cadiz, St. Clairsville and Woodsfield on Tuesday. During his stop at Timi's Cafe in Harrison County, the Republican gubernatorial nominee met with county commissioners and village officials from Cadiz. The governor also spent time speaking with voters about...
WTOV 9
Ohio County selected to be a part of GreenPower School Bus Pilot Program
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — Ohio County Schools welcomed another school bus in its lineup – and it’s unlike all the others. It’s an electric bus, part of a pilot program in select parts of the state. The district was selected as one of four in West...
cwcolumbus.com
Delaware developments not in the works yet, despite planned demolition at taxpayer expense
DELAWARE, Ohio (WSYX) — The state of Ohio is allocating more than $20 million for demolition around the state, including four sites in Delaware County. It’s supposed to promote economic development but plans either have not been set or are planned for three of the four projects around the county.
Columbus scrapyard under investigation for over 80 alleged incidents of fraud
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein is cracking down on a Southside scrapyard that he said accepted dozens of fraudulent vehicle titles or stolen cars for cash. On Oct. 26, Klein’s office filed a complaint to obtain a preliminary injunction against Columbus Auto Shredding, which is under investigation for allegedly accepting at […]
WTOV 9
Lyras challenging Johnson for 6th District seat
The U.S. representative for Ohio's 6th Congressional District has been occupied by one man since 2011. Incumbent Bill Johnson, a Republican from Marietta, has served in the role for five terms. This year, he's being challenged by Democrat Louis Lyras of Mahoning County. Johnson points to the country's recent inability...
Ohio woman shares battle with rare disease that causes rapid aging
An Ohio woman is 45 years young, but she's living in the body of someone twice her age. Tiffany Wedekind, a Columbus native, is battling a rare disease, but her perseverance is remarkable.
WTOV 9
Madison Elementary principal earns Milken Educator Award
WHEELING, W.Va. — Madison Elementary School Principal Andrea Trio has been selected as a recipient of a 2022-23 Milken Educator Award. It's one of the nation’s highest achievements in education, presented by the Milken Family Foundation. A leader who walks through the halls singing with her students, it's...
Comments / 0