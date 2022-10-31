Club 321 debuts a new live music series at Mechanics Hall Nov. 3 opening with Nellie McKay

WORCESTER — Mechanics Hall and 90.5 WICN Public Radio, longtime partners in producing the popular Brown Bag Concerts series, have teamed up again to present Club 321, a new live music experience in downtown Worcester.

Described as "A cross between a jazz club and coffeehouse," Club 321 will showcase an eclectic blend of musicians performing Americana, jazz, world music, blues, and more in Washburn Hall at Mechanics Hall, 321 Main St., on select Thursday evenings throughout the year.

The first Club 321 performance, featuring singer-songwriter Nellie McKay, will be held at 7 p.m. Nov. 3.

Upcoming dates and artists include Americana/alt-country band These Wild Plains on Nov. 17; and indie rockers Aaron and the Lord, with opener Evan Kenney, on Dec. 8.

Seating for Club 321 will be at cabaret-style tables in Washburn Hall, with cash bar and light refreshments available for purchase.

“We are thrilled to partner again with WICN to present a new experience at the Hall for adults eager to get out and hear contemporary music,” said Kathleen M. Gagne, executive director of Mechanics Hall. “Club 321 adds to the growing vitality — from a thriving arts and culture scene to fabulous new restaurants — that is making downtown Worcester the place to be now," she said.

“Club 321 continues a long WICN/Mechanics Hall tradition of bringing great music — both old and new — to Worcester,” said WICN general manager David Ginsburg. “For this new venue, we will be shining a light on emerging artists, rising stars and seasoned performers with an eclectic mix that will satisfy contemporary music connoisseurs — and make for a fun evening out.”

The England-born McKay has been called a whimsical activist, a musical maverick and "a glorious mass of dichotomy, but the one thing that never falters is the quiet tidal wave of talent …"

McKay’s music has been heard on "Mad Men," "Boardwalk Empire," "Weeds," "Grey’s Anatomy," "NCIS," "Nurse Jackie" and "SMILF." She has appeared on TV shows including "The Late Show with David Letterman," "Conan," "Ferguson" and "The View." McKay has made numerous radio appearances on NPR’s "Mountain Stage," "A Prairie Home Companion," "eTown" and "Marion McPartland’s Piano Jazz." The Chase Brock Experience produced a ballet of her third album, "Obligatory Villagers," and she contributed the forward to the 20th-anniversary edition of "The Sexual Politics of Meat." Her writing has also appeared in The Onion, Interview and The New York Times Book Review.

Tickets for the Nov. 3 show are $20 purchased in advance and $25 at the door. Ticketholders must be at least 21 years old.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.mechanicshall.org/club321.