ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

Club 321 debuts a new live music series at Mechanics Hall Nov. 3 opening with Nellie McKay

By Richard Duckett, Telegram & Gazette
Worcester Telegram & Gazette
Worcester Telegram & Gazette
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u2iD2_0itYr4VI00

WORCESTER — Mechanics Hall and 90.5 WICN Public Radio, longtime partners in producing the popular Brown Bag Concerts series, have teamed up again to present Club 321, a new live music experience in downtown Worcester.

Described as "A cross between a jazz club and coffeehouse," Club 321 will showcase an eclectic blend of musicians performing Americana, jazz, world music, blues, and more in Washburn Hall at Mechanics Hall, 321 Main St., on select Thursday evenings throughout the year.

The first Club 321 performance, featuring singer-songwriter Nellie McKay, will be held at 7 p.m. Nov. 3.

Upcoming dates and artists include Americana/alt-country band These Wild Plains on Nov. 17; and indie rockers Aaron and the Lord, with opener Evan Kenney, on Dec. 8.

Seating for Club 321 will be at cabaret-style tables in Washburn Hall, with cash bar and light refreshments available for purchase.

“We are thrilled to partner again with WICN to present a new experience at the Hall for adults eager to get out and hear contemporary music,” said Kathleen M. Gagne, executive director of Mechanics Hall. “Club 321 adds to the growing vitality — from a thriving arts and culture scene to fabulous new restaurants — that is making downtown Worcester the place to be now," she said.

“Club 321 continues a long WICN/Mechanics Hall tradition of bringing great music — both old and new — to Worcester,” said WICN general manager David Ginsburg. “For this new venue, we will be shining a light on emerging artists, rising stars and seasoned performers with an eclectic mix that will satisfy contemporary music connoisseurs — and make for a fun evening out.”

The England-born McKay has been called a whimsical activist, a musical maverick and "a glorious mass of dichotomy, but the one thing that never falters is the quiet tidal wave of talent …"

McKay’s music has been heard on "Mad Men," "Boardwalk Empire," "Weeds," "Grey’s Anatomy," "NCIS," "Nurse Jackie" and "SMILF." She has appeared on TV shows including "The Late Show with David Letterman," "Conan," "Ferguson" and "The View." McKay has made numerous radio appearances on NPR’s "Mountain Stage," "A Prairie Home Companion," "eTown" and "Marion McPartland’s Piano Jazz." The Chase Brock Experience produced a ballet of her third album, "Obligatory Villagers," and she contributed the forward to the 20th-anniversary edition of "The Sexual Politics of Meat." Her writing has also appeared in The Onion, Interview and The New York Times Book Review.

Tickets for the Nov. 3 show are $20 purchased in advance and $25 at the door. Ticketholders must be at least 21 years old.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.mechanicshall.org/club321.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Brown Bag Concert Series back for 37th season at Mechanics Hall

WORCESTER - The Brown Bag Concert Series returns for its 37th season at Mechanics Hall, 321 Main St., with four Wednesday noontime concerts this fall. Produced by 90.5 WICN Public Radio and Mechanics Hall, the series will feature a variety of artists that showcase a diversity of musical styles. The lineup is: Crocodile River Music, Nov. 9; Laszlo Gardony, Nov. 16; Greg Abate, Nov. 30; and the Navy Band Northeast Dec. 7. All concerts are free and open to the public.
WORCESTER, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

First Unitarian Choir presents New England premiere of 'Credo' by Margaret Bonds

WORCESTER — The New England premiere of "Credo," a large-scale, multi-movement work for chorus, baritone soloist, and piano by the late African-American composer Margaret Bonds, will be performed 50 years after her death by the First Unitarian Choir on Sunday. The performance will be part of the Music Sunday service at 10:30 a.m. Nov. 6 in First Unitarian Church, 90 Main St. ...
WORCESTER, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Buck's Whiskey & Burger Bar closing in Worcester Canal District

WORCESTER ― Buck's Whiskey & Burger Bar has announced that it will close later this month after more than four years in business on Green Street. "It is with a full heart that we share with you all that we are closing our doors on Sunday, November 20th. It has been an incredible four and a half years and we appreciate all of your love and support, especially during the dark days of the pandemic," the post reads.
WORCESTER, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Center of Hope ice cream shop in Southbridge to employ people with disabilities

SOUTHBRIDGE — After years of not having a dedicated ice cream shop in town, the Center of Hope Foundation is renovating a property near its headquarters that will not only offer sweet treats year-round, but also provide jobs for the population that it serves.  The nonprofit organization has been hard at work revitalizing a building at 54 Foster St., which will become Scoops of Hope, an ice cream and sandwich shop that is planned to be open...
SOUTHBRIDGE, MA
MassLive.com

See inside the new L.L. Bean store in Berlin, Mass. (photos)

Outdoor gear and apparel retailer L.L. Bean has officially opened its ninth store in Massachusetts. The new store, located at Highland Commons on the Berlin-Hudson town line, is a flagship store at the shopping center and contains approximately 15,000 square feet full of merchandise. It will employ approximately 50 people.
BERLIN, MA
worcestermag.com

The Next Draft: Westborough's Cold Harbor readies for move to new brewery, restaurant

WESTBOROUGH – For the last couple of years, a common practice for many a Cold Harbor Brewing Co. regular has been to bring a seat to park in some corner outside the Milk Street brewery. They’ll come toting camp chairs even deep into the colder months and set up with the same ease and familiarity as they would in their own backyards. They often prefer enjoying their beer outside over packing into Cold Harbor’s standing-room-only 400-square-foot taproom, still one the smallest in the state.
WESTBOROUGH, MA
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Worcester, MA

Worcester is a thriving city with diverse restaurants to suit all tastes. Whether you're looking for a quick bite or a leisurely meal, there's something for you in the city. Known as the "Heart of the Commonwealth," Worcester has become a cultural hub in recent years, and its dining scene has exploded as a result.
WORCESTER, MA
theoldmotor.com

Vintage Filling Stations In Massachusetts

Today’s lead image and the enlargeable version below, dated by the source to 1958, contains a view of Lowell St. in Lawrence, MA. Situated on the left of the photo is an Esso service station and “Auto Repair Service,” on the right is “Baron’s Auto Park.”
LAWRENCE, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

'Manny' Familia, 4 fellow Worcester officers honored for bravery

WORCESTER — Officer Enmanuel “Manny” Familia was honored posthumously along with four fellow Worcester police officers and a state trooper with the George L. Hanna Medal of Honor for their “bravery, heroism and overriding concern for others” that they displayed on the tragic day of June 4, 2021. At the 39th annual Trooper George L. Hanna Memorial Awards for Bravery at Mechanics Hall, Massachusetts Public Safety and Security Secretary Terrence Reidy recapped how Worcester police officers responded...
WORCESTER, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Tired of raking and bagging leaves? Be eco-friendly instead and don't.

WORCESTER - Autumn is in full swing and leaves are on every homeowner’s mind and yard. Raking and bagging piles of rotting leaves is not a chore that anyone relishes ‒ but there are alternatives that are both easier and more environmentally friendly. “We’ve got a bunch of trees in our yard,” said Worcester resident James Kobialka. “We just mulch it with our lawn mower near the end of the season and let it sit to compost...
WORCESTER, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Worcester Telegram & Gazette

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
793K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Worcester, MA from Worcester Telegram.

 http://telegram.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy