wvtm13.com
Wet weather arrives to start the weekend after one more very warm day
Rain likely Saturday and then even warmer weather for next week. Check the video forecast for the latest. This kind of weather happens often in the Fall, but is usually comes a bit earlier than November. A gentle breeze made Thursday feel fantastic; Friday looks similar:. A comfortably cool, clear...
wbrc.com
FIRST ALERT: Clouds move out again by Wednesday afternoon
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - First Alert AccuTrack shows some light rain to our southwest, streaming north and eastward from the Gulf Coast as a disturbance passes through the Deep South. Clouds have also moved back in across central Alabama and will stick around through early tomorrow morning. We have a...
wvtm13.com
BHM Xpress line serving 1,000 riders daily
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Earnest Batie experienced Birmingham's Bus Rapid Transit system for the first time Wednesday. Since he claims it shaved ninety minutes off his normal trip to town, it's safe to say the express bus service is living up to its name. "It was great. Excellent. I like...
Bham Now
Order specialty pecans, coffees + more this holiday season during Glenwood’s Pecans for Autism sale—Nov. 1-Dec. 31
Does holiday shopping drive you nuts? We have the perfect solution to make gift giving quick and simple—order delicious pecans, specialty coffees and holiday assortments during Glenwood’s Pecans for Autism sale taking place November 1-December 31. Read on for info on items for sale, ordering details and how your purchase makes a huge impact on children, adults and families in Birmingham.
wvtm13.com
Inflation impacting mothers in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Mothers in Birmingham are feeling the impacts of inflation. Many families in the Birmingham area say this inflation is looking to spoil the holidays for them. Birmingham Mom Collective, an organization that prides itself on helping local moms with resources and encouragement, is seeing firsthand how...
wbrc.com
Alabama Power increasing rates starting in December
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Power customers will see an adjustment on their December bills. Beginning in December, the typical residential customer bill will increase by about $10 a month to cover the higher cost of fuel used to generate electricity. Earlier this year, Alabama Power also announced a $6 monthly rate increase.
wbrc.com
Community Food Bank of Central Alabama ready to help you this holiday season
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Community Food Bank of Central Alabama wants to make this holiday season hunger free. They’re holding their annual Holiday Food Box Program to feed 25,000 households across 12 counties. Each holiday box can feed a family of four for seven to 10 days, and...
Alabama Power Customers Will See an Adjustment in December Bills
Alabama Power is alerting its customers of an upcoming adjustment to their bills. They are releasing this information in advance to inform and make Alabamians aware of the situation. This will go into effect on their December bill. Alabama Power Statement. Many Alabamians are facing challenging times, and no one...
wvtm13.com
Fire damaged school buses at Tuscaloosa school
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Two school buses suffered serious damage from fires in Tuscaloosa Wednesday evening. The Tuscaloosa Fire and Rescue Service said crews were called to Englewood Elementary School at about 6:30 p.m. or so and found two school buses on fire. Fire Chief Randy Smith says the buses...
wvtm13.com
Birmingham sues church over unfinished worship center
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — This massive shell of a worship center across from Birmingham's Top Golf is now the focus of a city lawsuit. Tuesday, the city of Birmingham filed the claim against Trinity CME Church. "It looks like pretty much like the city is exercising their right to reacquire...
comebacktown.com
Did Birmingham backstab Pelham?
I didn’t expect to be writing a column about the new $50 million amphitheater proposed for downtown Birmingham. I’m not a politician or business person involved in the project and the only information I have is what I’ve read on-line. So I have no insight into the...
wvtm13.com
Foundation work underway at former Ramsay McCormack site
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Construction crews are beginning foundation work on the long-awaited development to replace the former Ramsay McCormack building in downtown Ensley. On Wednesday, workers were seen filling the old building's basement with gravel and paver base. The former office tower was demolished last summer, and the community...
wbrc.com
Community Food Bank of Central Alabama to distribute 25K holiday food boxes
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Community Food Bank of Central Alabama’s annual Holiday Food Box Program will feed 25,000 households this year in central Alabama. The Holiday Food Boxes contain over 24 pounds of shelf-stable food items and come with a box of produce as well as protein such as chicken and pork.
wbrc.com
Shelby County family on the mend after dealing with flu and RSV
SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) -With flu and RSV cases on the rise, a family in Shelby County is dealing with both viruses at the same time. For the past few weeks, the Bell family has been in and out of the doctor’s office dealing with flu and RSV which are running rampant right now in Alabama.
wbrc.com
More seniors living near poverty line
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - New census data shows more seniors are now living in poverty and a third of older adults in Alabama rely completely on social security for their monthly income. At least half of older adults in the state rely on social security for more than half of...
Mother warns of rising RSV after baby airlifted to Birmingham hospital
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — Cases of RSV are surging around the country, and a North Alabama mother wants to warn parents about the rapid rise in hospitals across the state after her daughter came down with the virus. Clarissa Wing’s one-year-old Amelia caught RSV in October, and at first Clarissa and her husband thought her […]
speakinoutweeklynews.net
AAMU AT THE 81ST MAGIC CITY CLASSIC
Story and photo’s from Alabama A&M University Facebook page. AAMU fans came out to support their Bulldogs for the 81st Magic City Classic. Before the game, AAMU President Daniel K. Wims and ASU President Quinton T. Ross took part in several check presentations:. Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin and the...
wvtm13.com
Teen shot in head by stray bullet survives
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A stroll through Railroad Park on a sunny day is something many people enjoy in Birmingham. For a mother and son, it's something not taken for granted. Patrice Leonard and Christian Savage know firsthand the miracle in their lives. Savage was shot in the head when...
Bham Now
Birmingham woman wins nearly $10,000 on “The Price is Right”
Dreams came true for Birmingham resident, Korliss Datcher, when she won big on the American-loved game show, “The Price is Right”. Keep reading to find out what prizes she won + more. Korliss Datcher, come on down!. Datcher, an athletic director and diversity coordinator at Advent Episcopal School,...
wvtm13.com
Dia de los Muertos Numero 20 festival in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The 20th Day of the Dead Festival kicked off in Birmingham Wednesday. Also known as Dia de los Muertos, it's described as a vibrant, colorful and joyful commemoration of lost loved ones that began in Mexico centuries ago. Bare Hands, Inc. is presenting the 2022 version,...
