ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

National Aviary cuts ribbon on newly renovated Wetlands exhibit

By CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zl8Yr_0itYqbFH00

National Aviary reopens wetlands habitat after $3 million renovation 00:52

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The National Aviary celebrated the reopening of its Wetlands habitat with a ceremonial ribbon-cutting on Monday, following a $3 million renovation project.

It's home to more than 130 birds representing about 35 species, including flamingos and boat-billed herons. The exhibit also houses some species vulnerable to extinction.

Crews installed more than 20,000 square feet of donated bird-safe glass.

A look at the National Aviary's flamingos in the renovated Wetlands exhibit. (Photo Credit: KDKA)

"There's a special etching to it that is on the inside of this glass," Conor McGarvey, the Aviary's director of Facility Development and Operations. "The birds don't see their reflection in it. If it was not etched with that special bird-safe etching, the birds might see their reflection and then fly into it."

The highlight of the renovation is a brand new 20-foot, custom sculptural tree, the Aviary said. It is a place for the birds to perch on top and visitors to sit and watch them below.

The Aviary's bird experts can also hold talks, feedings and educational programs for the public at the base.

The Aviary is open from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. every day except Tuesdays.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Opening of downtown shelter delayed to mid-November

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh's plan to find shelter for those experiencing homelessness has hit a snag.The Second Avenue Commons was supposed to open last week but has run into construction and supply chain issues. Now the city's hoping it will be ready by the middle of this month."Once that's up and running, we plan to move people out of the encampments into Second Avenue Commons," said Councilman Anthony Coghill.   But officials admit even that is a short-term solution."I want to emphasize that while the shelters might get someone in a bed overnight, that's is not housing," said Councilwoman Deb Gross. "They're right back out again in the morning." The city and the county are still working on longer-ranged plans to get those experiencing homelessness into so-called bridge housing -- temporary apartments with counseling services where they can live with the goal of getting jobs and an apartment of their own.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

PennDOT looking to hire 700 temporary workers for winter season

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- It's November and before you know it, the snow will be flying. When it does, PennDOT wants you to be prepared.The District 11 office, which covers roads in Allegheny, Beaver and Lawrence counties, held their annual winter weather preparations news conference Thursday. Being safe on the roads this winter can be easy with simple preparations like checking weather conditions, making sure your vehicle has the proper maintenance, putting on your snow tires and having a survival kit in your car in case you get stuck"You want to make sure you are tailoring your kit to your specific...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
nextpittsburgh.com

Love Made Edible in Brentwood bakes customer service into its desserts

Love makes the world go round, but desserts are a close second. The confections at Love Made Edible, owned by 25-year-old Shamara Ray, are the best of both worlds. Despite funding challenges and spending her life’s savings, Love Made Edible opened in Brentwood on Jan.2. Now, as the bakery approaches its first anniversary, it has become a go-to dessert destination. Boasting a 5-star rating on Yelp, and a 4.9-star rating on other platforms, such as Google and Facebook, Love Made Edible proves that Ray is passionate and skilled in baking and customer satisfaction.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Items from Fred Rogers' summer estate up for auction

LATROBE, Pa. (KDKA) - Several items from the summer home of Fred Rogers and his family are up for auction online. Reeds Auction Company said many of the items on the auction block are from the original McFeely/Rogers family summer estate and many have been there for well over 100 years. The items come from two main houses, a cabin, a wood shop and multiple garages.  Mister Rogers' sister Nancy Rogers Crozier made the summer home in Latrobe their permanent home, and the auction company said the siblings spent a lot of time there. The first and second auctions are online now. The first ends Nov. 15, the second ends Nov. 20 and the third auction will take place on dates still TBD. There will be a public preview of items on Nov. 11 at the estate property at 139 Old Orchard Drive in Latrobe. 
LATROBE, PA
tablemagazine.com

Lamb Fest 2022

Could we have ordered a more beautiful day? It was sunshine and blue skies over the SouthSide Works as 11 all-star chef teams brought creativity and heart to Pittsburgh’s favorite food competition. Lamb Fest 2022 was bigger and better than ever with over 800 lamb enthusiasts tasting their way down 27th Street. Some new features at this year’s event were the addition of a mini farmers’ market as well the inclusion of the brand new SouthSide Works Town Square into the festival footprint.
PITTSBURGH, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Farkleberry Craft Show returns to Cranberry

Fans of homemade goods won’t have to travel far to see the work of crafters and artisans from around Pennsylvania this weekend. The annual Farkleberry Craft Show returns to the Cranberry Township Municipal Center on Nov. 5, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., bringing about 100 crafters together to show off and sell their handmade wares.
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Firefighters bring back 'Coats For Kids'

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh firefighters are helping kids in need stay warm this winter. Their "Coats For Kids" clothing drive is back after missing two years due to the pandemic. The department has raised more than $40,000 to buy coats for kids in grades K-5. They are also hosting a distribution on Saturday the 19 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. It will take place at the Pittsburgh Firefighters Local Number One Hall on Flowers Avenue. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh's Light Up Night to feature legendary rocker Joan Jett, Santa Claus and fireworks

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- It is beginning to look a lot like Christmas here in Pittsburgh as we gear up for Highmark's Light Up Night in downtown.At a press conference Wednesday morning, city officials and Highmark announced their plans for the annual kick off to the holiday shopping season on Saturday, Nov. 19."This is a magical night," Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald said. "It has been for decades. I don't know if any city in America does it like we do."There will be a big holiday block party headlined with a concert by legendary rockers, Joan Jett and the Blackhearts. In...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Allegheny County looking to hire winter workers at multiple parks

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Allegheny County is now hiring winter workers at North, South, and Boyce parks! They're looking for cashiers, concession workers, lift operators, and ski school instructors. The pay ranges anywhere from $12-$16 an hour. Candidates and interested parties can apply online and will have to pass a background check. You can apply on the county website at this link.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

From Blue Collar to Hipster, Lawrenceville’s Story is Part of This House

Their story is a classic tale of Lawrenceville’s evolution. Before Business Insider ranked it among the “Most Hipster” neighborhoods in the world, and before the flippers arrived and the Brooklynites migrated there, Lawrenceville’s main drag was filled with neighborhood bars that served a shot and a beer to blue-collar workers who stopped in before heading home.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

'Do not pass go, do not collect Smiley Cookies': Pittsburgh Monopoly board makes debut

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Next time you have family game night, forget Boardwalk and Park Place. Now you can buy Point State Park and Mount Washington.City and Allegheny County officials unveiled Pittsburgh's official Monopoly board on Wednesday.Fair warning, you can still wind up in jail, but you can grab an Eat 'n Park Smiley Cookie on the way.Other Pittsburgh locations featured on the board include the National Aviary, the Carnegie Science Center, University of Pittsburgh, and the iconic Duquesne Incline.The sites and attractions featured on the board were nominated by Pittsburghers.Here's the full lineup-       Sites/Attractions/Things to Do: Benedum Center,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

Pittsburgh Pet of the Week: Zeppelin

This handsome guy came to us via our humane investigations department. Zeppelin would do best in a home with children over the age of 13 years old, and no other dogs. He is a fun, high-energy young dog. He would benefit from positive reinforcement training in his new home. Zeppelin is neutered, microchipped and vaccinated.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

Crews battle fire in Southwest Greensburg

Crews battled a house fire in Southwest Greensburg Monday afternoon, according to a Westmoreland 911 dispatcher. The Southwest Greensburg Fire Department and South Greensburg Volunteer Fire Department responded to the 700 block of Green Street around 1:30 p.m. According to a Facebook post from the South Greensburg VFD, firefighters prevented...
GREENSBURG, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

PennDOT projects seeming to have a life of their own as construction projects linger on

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Does it seem like road construction projects that get in our way just go on forever? With several in our area that seem to have a life of their own, John Shumway went looking for light at the end of the construction tunnel.One project will be ending soon, but another won't be reaching a conclusion anytime soon.There's a reason that I-79 has been splitting into two lanes for a while now when you get to the end of the Neville Island Bridge. "So we replaced two bridge decks on the northbound side of 79. That's why the crossover...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: A gorgeous Friday kicks off a warm weekend

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The warm-up has officially arrived with highs nearing 70 yesterday.  We will be warmer than that today and I have our highs hitting the low 70s. Unlike yesterday, any fog that we see today should be patchy and not very thick.  WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather PhotosDense fog is not expected, so we finally get a full day of sunny weather today. The next chance for rain will come on Saturday evening with most rain falling on Sunday morning. Back to today, morning lows are hovering around 50. Noon temperatures should...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
88K+
Followers
31K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy