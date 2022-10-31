National Aviary cuts ribbon on newly renovated Wetlands exhibit

National Aviary reopens wetlands habitat after $3 million renovation 00:52

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The National Aviary celebrated the reopening of its Wetlands habitat with a ceremonial ribbon-cutting on Monday, following a $3 million renovation project.

It's home to more than 130 birds representing about 35 species, including flamingos and boat-billed herons. The exhibit also houses some species vulnerable to extinction.

Crews installed more than 20,000 square feet of donated bird-safe glass.

A look at the National Aviary's flamingos in the renovated Wetlands exhibit. (Photo Credit: KDKA)

"There's a special etching to it that is on the inside of this glass," Conor McGarvey, the Aviary's director of Facility Development and Operations. "The birds don't see their reflection in it. If it was not etched with that special bird-safe etching, the birds might see their reflection and then fly into it."

The highlight of the renovation is a brand new 20-foot, custom sculptural tree, the Aviary said. It is a place for the birds to perch on top and visitors to sit and watch them below.

The Aviary's bird experts can also hold talks, feedings and educational programs for the public at the base.

The Aviary is open from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. every day except Tuesdays.