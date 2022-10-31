Read full article on original website
FanDuel promo code for TNF: Get a $1,000 no sweat first bet for Eagles vs. Texans
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to AL.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Houston is hosting unbeaten Philadelphia on Thursday and a FanDuel promo code link lands you a $1,000 no sweat first bet for Eagles...
DraftKings promo code for TNF: Bet $5, win $200 for Eagles vs. Texans
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to AL.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Week 9 of the NFL begins on Thursday night with the unbeaten Eagles facing the Houston Texans, and this DraftKings promo code can...
Atlanta Falcons trade wide receiver Calvin Ridley
With the NFL’s trade deadline for the 2022 season looming at 3 p.m. CDT Tuesday, the Atlanta Falcons got two draft picks for a wide receiver who won’t be able to play until the 2023 season at the earliest. The NFL suspended former Alabama wide receiver Calvin Ridley...
What time is Amazon Prime’s NFL Thursday Night Football tonight? Eagles-Texans live stream, TV, time
The NFL returns to Amazon Prime on Thursday, Nov. 3, when the Philadelphia Eagles battle the Houston Texans. The game will be live streamed on Prime Video (free trial). Jalen Hurts was born in Houston and grew up about 25 miles from NRG Stadium. As a child he dreamed of...
NFL Thursday night: Jalen Hurts, Eagles rise to 8-0
Quarterback Jalen Hurts threw two second-half touchdown passes as Philadelphia put away the Houston Texans 29-17 in a Thursday night NFL game that moved the Eagles to 8-0 for the first time in franchise history. Houston proved a tougher challenge for undefeated Philadelphia than the Texans’ record would have indicated....
Alabama-roots players dominate October NFL awards
Three of the six winners of the NFL’s Player of the Month awards for October have Alabama football roots, with former Alabama All-Americans Derrick Henry and Quinnen Williams and Greenville High School alumnus Za’Darius Smith earning recognition for their performances over the past month. Henry won the AFC...
Mel Kiper ranks Alabama’s Bryce Young No. 3 QB on NFL Draft board, points to one glaring issue
Mel Kiper Jr. loves Alabama’s Bryce Young. The Heisman Trophy winning-quarterback has everything you want in the position, but there is a reason the NFL Draft guru has Young listed as the third best quarterback on his draft board and fifth best prospect overall heading into the 2023 NFL Draft.
Why did the Jaguars trade for suspended Calvin Ridley?
The Jacksonville Jaguars were willing to trade two draft picks for Calvin Ridley and wait because of what the wide receiver offers the NFL team. With the NFL trade deadline approaching on Tuesday afternoon, the Jaguars made a complicated deal with the Atlanta Falcons for the former Alabama standout even though he cannot play for Jacksonville this season and when he might be able to is unknown.
Eagles QB Jalen Hurts: ‘Born for the storm’
As the quarterback for the NFL’s only remaining undefeated team, Jalen Hurts can expect the pressure only to increase as the Philadelphia Eagles try to deliver on the promise of their strong start with a championship season. Except the former Alabama standout doesn’t recognize pressure. :. · WHY...
