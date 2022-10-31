ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, VA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wjhl.com

A Visit to Farmhouse in the Valley

(WJHL) Amy takes us inside Farmhouse in the Valley in Rogersville to learn about this historical home, the holiday decorations, and the many events coming up including open houses and cooking classes. For more information please visit Farmhouse in the Valley on Facebook.
ROGERSVILLE, TN
WJHL

Police investigating church thefts in Carter County, Johnson City

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Carter County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is investigating a string of church thefts that have occurred throughout the past month. According to police, the alleged thieves have hit Siam Baptist Church and Hampton First Baptist Church in Carter County and The Pentecostals of Johnson City. The thefts appear to be […]
CARTER COUNTY, TN
wcyb.com

1 killed in Harlan County, Kentucky plane crash, police say

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WCYB) — Kentucky troopers are investigating a small plane crash that killed one person in Harlan County, NBC affiliate WBIR reported. According to Kentucky State Police, its post in Harlan received multiple calls around 10:50 a.m. Thursday regarding a loud noise near the Tucker-Guthrie Memorial Airport in Baxter.
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
wcyb.com

Food City named 2022 Virginia Champion of Disability Employer

ABINGDON, Va. (WCYB) — Food City has been named a 2022 Virginia Champion of Disability Employer, in recognition of the company's efforts to hire candidates with disabilities and other barriers to employment. The Virginia Department for Aging and Rehabilitative Services (DARS) awarded Food City. “We would like to thank...
ABINGDON, VA
WJHL

Suspect charged after weekend shooting in downtown Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Police have arrested a man in connection to a shooting that happened Sunday in downtown Johnson City. The Johnson City Police Department said in a release that Zachary Stratton of Johnson City was arrested Thursday and charged with five counts of aggravated assault and seven counts of reckless endangerment. The […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wcyb.com

Bristol landfill questions and concerns addressed during open house

BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — Stopping the stench in Bristol and addressing community questions and concerns -- that was the goal of an open house hosted by the city of Bristol, Virginia. "We the citizens want a Bristol that smells good, that is healthy for all the citizens," said Sam...
BRISTOL, VA
supertalk929.com

Church Hill man killed in Scott County crash

One person is dead and another was seriously injured during a crash that happened in Scott County on Friday evening. According to Virginia State Police, the accident happened on Route 713 just a mile West of Route 637. A vehicle reportedly ran off the right side of the road, struck...
SCOTT COUNTY, VA
WBTV

Victim demands answers after horrific car crash in Watauga County

WATAUGA COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - An accident waiting to happen. That’s how one driver describes a dangerous intersection along highway 421 near Boone. Brian Bergin says he was involved in a bad car crash at the notorious crossing and wants something done before someone else gets seriously hurt. “You...
WATAUGA COUNTY, NC
wcyb.com

New signs will soon guide visitors in Carter County

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Visitors and residents of Carter County will soon see new wayfinding signs going up over the next few months. Former commissioner and vice president of Keep Carter County beautiful, Ross Garland, spearheaded the grant to help pay for the signage. The signs will point...
CARTER COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Wise County authorities searching for accused meth dealer

WISE, Va. (WJHL) — The whereabouts of a man accused of conspiring to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture of a substance containing methamphetamine remain unknown, according to the Wise County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Grant Kilgore told News Channel 11 that 29-year-old Christopher Adam Bates faces a lengthy list of charges in Wise […]
WISE COUNTY, VA
WJHL

Christmas Connection returns to Kingsport for 43rd year

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Halloween is over, Thanksgiving is around the corner and some people are already thinking about Christmas. If you’re looking for a unique gift idea this holiday, the 43rd annual Christmas Connection may be the perfect place for you. The craft vendor display is happening Nov. 11-12 from 10 a.m. to 7 […]
KINGSPORT, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy