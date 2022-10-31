Read full article on original website
Regional Health Care Coalition Offers Local Mental Health Conference in Johnson CityJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Food Truck'n in the Tri-cities Has Become a Phenomenon and is Taking Over the CountryJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Dry Weather in Region Forces Local Officials to Stop Outdoor Burning For nowJohn M. DabbsKingsport, TN
Bluff City Coffee Shop Wins Best of the Tri-Cities Coffee Shop Contest Above CompetitionJohn M. DabbsBluff City, TN
State Commission Approves Lease of Prison Annex for Regional Drug Treatment CenterJohn M. DabbsRoan Mountain, TN
2 killed after SUV crashes into Johnson City gas station
A gas station on North Roan Street caught fire on Thursday morning after a vehicle crashed into the back of it.
wjhl.com
A Visit to Farmhouse in the Valley
(WJHL) Amy takes us inside Farmhouse in the Valley in Rogersville to learn about this historical home, the holiday decorations, and the many events coming up including open houses and cooking classes. For more information please visit Farmhouse in the Valley on Facebook.
Police investigating church thefts in Carter County, Johnson City
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Carter County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is investigating a string of church thefts that have occurred throughout the past month. According to police, the alleged thieves have hit Siam Baptist Church and Hampton First Baptist Church in Carter County and The Pentecostals of Johnson City. The thefts appear to be […]
wcyb.com
Two people are dead following a vehicle crash into a Johnson City gas station
(WCYB) — Update: Two people are dead after a vehicle crashed into a gas station in Johnson City Thursday, police say. According to police, officers with the Johnson City Police Department responded to a single vehicle crash on North Roan Street at the intersection of Bristol Highway. The investigation...
wcyb.com
Community led meeting to answer questions related to the Bristol landfill
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — Are you a Bristol resident and have questions about the landfill?. The Bristol Area Ministerial Alliance and HOPE for Bristol are hosting a community meeting Thursday night at the Bristol Train Station. News 5 was told the purpose of the meeting is for the public...
wcyb.com
1 killed in Harlan County, Kentucky plane crash, police say
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WCYB) — Kentucky troopers are investigating a small plane crash that killed one person in Harlan County, NBC affiliate WBIR reported. According to Kentucky State Police, its post in Harlan received multiple calls around 10:50 a.m. Thursday regarding a loud noise near the Tucker-Guthrie Memorial Airport in Baxter.
wcyb.com
Food City named 2022 Virginia Champion of Disability Employer
ABINGDON, Va. (WCYB) — Food City has been named a 2022 Virginia Champion of Disability Employer, in recognition of the company's efforts to hire candidates with disabilities and other barriers to employment. The Virginia Department for Aging and Rehabilitative Services (DARS) awarded Food City. “We would like to thank...
Suspect charged after weekend shooting in downtown Johnson City
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Police have arrested a man in connection to a shooting that happened Sunday in downtown Johnson City. The Johnson City Police Department said in a release that Zachary Stratton of Johnson City was arrested Thursday and charged with five counts of aggravated assault and seven counts of reckless endangerment. The […]
No survivors in plane crash in Harlan County, Ky. police say
A fatal plane crash in Harlan County has left at least one person dead according to the the Kentucky State Police.
wcyb.com
Bristol landfill questions and concerns addressed during open house
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — Stopping the stench in Bristol and addressing community questions and concerns -- that was the goal of an open house hosted by the city of Bristol, Virginia. "We the citizens want a Bristol that smells good, that is healthy for all the citizens," said Sam...
wcyb.com
Resin and vinyl manufacturer to invest $13.5M in Tazewell County, create 29 jobs
BLUEFIELD, Va. (WCYB) — More jobs are coming to Southwest Virginia. Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced Friday that Ronald Mark Associates, a custom resin and vinyl fabric company, is investing $13.5 million in Tazewell County. The company will move into a closed factory facility in Bluefield. Virginia beat out offers...
supertalk929.com
Church Hill man killed in Scott County crash
One person is dead and another was seriously injured during a crash that happened in Scott County on Friday evening. According to Virginia State Police, the accident happened on Route 713 just a mile West of Route 637. A vehicle reportedly ran off the right side of the road, struck...
Wilkes County teacher killed in crash after driver hits deer, swerves into oncoming traffic
SPARTA, N.C. (WGHP) — A Wilkes County teacher has died after a crash on N.C. 18 in Alleghany County, according to Highway Patrol. At about 6:45 a.m. Tuesday, troopers responded to a crash on N.C. 18, near N.C. 88, in Alleghany County. Troopers say a 2016 Ford F-150 was heading north on N.C. 18 when […]
WBTV
Victim demands answers after horrific car crash in Watauga County
WATAUGA COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - An accident waiting to happen. That’s how one driver describes a dangerous intersection along highway 421 near Boone. Brian Bergin says he was involved in a bad car crash at the notorious crossing and wants something done before someone else gets seriously hurt. “You...
1 dead after vehicle hits boulder during Scott Co. crash
One person was injured and another killed after a crash in Scott County, Virginia on Friday, police report.
wcyb.com
New signs will soon guide visitors in Carter County
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Visitors and residents of Carter County will soon see new wayfinding signs going up over the next few months. Former commissioner and vice president of Keep Carter County beautiful, Ross Garland, spearheaded the grant to help pay for the signage. The signs will point...
Wise County authorities searching for accused meth dealer
WISE, Va. (WJHL) — The whereabouts of a man accused of conspiring to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture of a substance containing methamphetamine remain unknown, according to the Wise County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Grant Kilgore told News Channel 11 that 29-year-old Christopher Adam Bates faces a lengthy list of charges in Wise […]
wcyb.com
10 fires in 10 days in parts of Southwest Virginia, the American Red Cross responds
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — Workers at the American Red Cross in Bristol, Virginia told News 5 they've responded to 10 house fires in the past 10 days. They said 20 adults and 13 children were victims of these fires, which took place all across Southwest Virginia. Now, Red Cross...
Christmas Connection returns to Kingsport for 43rd year
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Halloween is over, Thanksgiving is around the corner and some people are already thinking about Christmas. If you’re looking for a unique gift idea this holiday, the 43rd annual Christmas Connection may be the perfect place for you. The craft vendor display is happening Nov. 11-12 from 10 a.m. to 7 […]
PHOTOS: JCPD seeking persons of interest following downtown shooting
The Johnson City Police Department has released photos of four persons of interest following a shooting that took place in downtown Johnson City Sunday.
