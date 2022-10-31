Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Herald & Review
Decatur man booked on gunrunning charges
DECATUR — Police report that a Decatur man is now jailed on preliminary charges of gunrunning. The 24-year-old man was arrested Tuesday after a handgun found at a crime scene was traced back to him, police said. Detective Todd Koester, a member of the Decatur Police Street Crimes Unit...
WAND TV
Former Decatur coach pleads guilty to obscenity
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Matthew Krause pleaded guilty to Obscenity in court on Thursday. The former Decatur coach was investigated after a student reported that he had sent her nude photos. A Victim Impact Statement was read in open court on Thursday. The Obscenity charge is a Class A...
wglt.org
Bloomington mother in missing baby case is acquitted based on her mental condition
The whereabouts of the body of an infant who was reported missing in February remained a mystery Thursday after the infant’s mother was acquitted of concealing a death, based on her mental condition at the time the baby died. A stipulated bench trial in McLean County in which the...
Herald & Review
Cyclist was armed with modified flare gun, Decatur police say
DECATUR — A man Decatur police accused of fleeing from them on a bicycle while armed with a flare gun modified and loaded to fire shotgun shells appeared in court Wednesday denying he was an armed habitual criminal. Joseph A. Brown, 31, also pleaded not guilty to battering a...
WAND TV
Mattoon woman arrested for attempted first degree murder
MATTOON, Ill. (WAND)- A 34-year-old Mattoon woman was arrested for attempted first degree murder. According to Mattoon Police, MaryJo C Perry was arrested on a Coles County warrant on November 1st at 2:36 p.m. in the 1500 block of Champaign Ave. Police report on October 21st at approximately 5:37 p.m....
WAND TV
Man arrested in Decatur for voting twice
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — The Macon County Sheriff's Office announced that a Decatur man has been arrested for voting twice in the 2022 Illinois General Primary. David E. Badon, 47, was arrested on November 2 after an investigation revealed that he voted twice, which is a Class 3 felony in the state of the Illinois.
wlds.com
Authorities Investigating Rash of Active Shooter Notes Found in Multiple Central Illinois Schools
Police are investigating a rash of notes threatening of an active shooter that have been found in a number of central Illinois schools since yesterday, and one teenager has been arrested as a result. High Schools in Virden and Taylorville were both put on lockdown this morning, and Pana High...
Herald & Review
Court case hinges on whether Decatur man was attacker, defending self
DECATUR — Two alternate versions of Decatur man Jerry A. Walker are now awaiting the verdict of the justice system. On the one hand, according to the prosecution, he is a sadistic attacker who used a cigarette to burn his girlfriend all over her body. He is also accused of beating her with a wooden closet rod and breaking her nose and one of her fingers in an attack at their shared home at 4 a.m. October 6.
Springfield officer recognized after 24 guns seized
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Springfield Police Department recently recognized one of its officers for his role in a gun bust that recovered dozens of guns and thousands of bullets. Officials said Sergeant Michael Egan was securing a truck and trailer when he saw a gun in plain view. After obtaining a search warrant for […]
fordcountychronicle.com
Man dies in crash involving box van, semi-trailer on I-57 in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN — A Cook County man died in an early-morning crash Thursday involving a box van and semi-trailer on Interstate 57 in west Champaign. Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup said Jorge E. De La O, 23, of Cicero, was pronounced dead at 6:08 a.m. in the emergency room at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, where he was taken after the crash.
Herald & Review
Decatur drunk driver doesn't steer clear of prison
DECATUR — A drunk Decatur driver who crashed into a building tried to steer clear of prison by getting his own alcohol evaluation and enrolling in a substance abuse treatment program. But his good works were not enough to save Latavia A. Enoch when he appeared before Macon County...
Central Illinois Proud
Bloomington man arrested after shots fired
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Bloomington man was arrested after shots were fired into the air during an argument between neighbors on Tuesday evening. According to a release from the Bloomington Police Department, offices responded to a residence in the 300 block of Riley Drive on a report of shot(s) fired. Upon arriving, they learning that Mark Baker had fired a gun into the air after a dispute with neighbors.
Herald & Review
Decatur man rejects prospect of 12-15 year prison sentence
DECATUR — Albert E. Tillman, facing multiple charges that allege he was involved in shooting and weapons crime in Decatur, told a judge Tuesday he wasn’t interested in a plea deal that would send him to prison for a minimum of 12 years and a maximum of 15.
North Mac High School placed on brief lockdown
MACOUPIN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — North Mac High School was placed on lockdown around 9:50 a.m. this morning after the school found a note indicating an active shooter, reported the Macoupin County Sheriff’s Office. High school staff immediately contacted the Virden Police Department. A Virden officer arrived on scene within 3 to 4 minutes and […]
Urbana Police identify construction site hit and run suspect
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Urbana Police has identified the suspect involved in Tuesday’s hit and run at a construction site. Police said that at approximately 12:50 p.m., 31-year-old Nicolas Azer of Urbana, drove a gray sedan into recently poured wet concrete and hit a construction worker. This happened at a construction zone on South Race […]
Herald & Review
Passenger dies after vehicle collides with Decatur man's truck, police report
CHAMPAIGN — State Police said a Decatur truck driver refused medical attention after he was involved in a crash early Thursday on Interstate 57 northbound near Champaign that resulted in the death of a Cicero man. A news release said the fatally injured man, aged 23, was a passenger...
Herald & Review
Decatur resident in stable condition after Tuesday night shooting
DECATUR — A 25-year-old man is in stable condition after being shot Tuesday night. According to Decatur police Detective Sgt. Steve Carroll, officers responded to a call of shots being fired at approximately 11:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 2200 block of East Wood Street. "As we were responding, a...
Update: 16-year-old arrested for robbery
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — There are new updates on the U of I student who was robbed last month. University Police say a 16-year-old is responsible for threatening a student and taking their money. He was arrested on Sunday. The teenager pushed the student and demanded money. The student followed him to an ATM about […]
Herald & Review
Crime of the Week: Decatur police seek help in solving a shooting
DECATUR— The Decatur Police Department is seeking help from the public in solving a shooting, this week’s crime of the week. Decatur police officers responded to the call at approximately 5:45 p.m. on Oct. 25 in the 1500 block of Terrace Drive. According to the police report, police...
Coroner identifies I-55 crash victims
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Coroner has released the names of two people who died in a fiery crash on Interstate 55 Sunday evening. Coroner Jim Allmon identified the victims as Steven Hermanson, 66 of Lebanon, and Nathan Tenneson, 29 of Ettrick, Wis. State troopers said they determined Hermanson and Tenneson crashed into […]
Comments / 3