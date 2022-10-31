ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur, IL

Herald & Review

Decatur man booked on gunrunning charges

DECATUR — Police report that a Decatur man is now jailed on preliminary charges of gunrunning. The 24-year-old man was arrested Tuesday after a handgun found at a crime scene was traced back to him, police said. Detective Todd Koester, a member of the Decatur Police Street Crimes Unit...
DECATUR, IL
WAND TV

Former Decatur coach pleads guilty to obscenity

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Matthew Krause pleaded guilty to Obscenity in court on Thursday. The former Decatur coach was investigated after a student reported that he had sent her nude photos. A Victim Impact Statement was read in open court on Thursday. The Obscenity charge is a Class A...
DECATUR, IL
Herald & Review

Cyclist was armed with modified flare gun, Decatur police say

DECATUR — A man Decatur police accused of fleeing from them on a bicycle while armed with a flare gun modified and loaded to fire shotgun shells appeared in court Wednesday denying he was an armed habitual criminal. Joseph A. Brown, 31, also pleaded not guilty to battering a...
DECATUR, IL
WAND TV

Mattoon woman arrested for attempted first degree murder

MATTOON, Ill. (WAND)- A 34-year-old Mattoon woman was arrested for attempted first degree murder. According to Mattoon Police, MaryJo C Perry was arrested on a Coles County warrant on November 1st at 2:36 p.m. in the 1500 block of Champaign Ave. Police report on October 21st at approximately 5:37 p.m....
MATTOON, IL
WAND TV

Man arrested in Decatur for voting twice

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — The Macon County Sheriff's Office announced that a Decatur man has been arrested for voting twice in the 2022 Illinois General Primary. David E. Badon, 47, was arrested on November 2 after an investigation revealed that he voted twice, which is a Class 3 felony in the state of the Illinois.
DECATUR, IL
Herald & Review

Court case hinges on whether Decatur man was attacker, defending self

DECATUR — Two alternate versions of Decatur man Jerry A. Walker are now awaiting the verdict of the justice system. On the one hand, according to the prosecution, he is a sadistic attacker who used a cigarette to burn his girlfriend all over her body. He is also accused of beating her with a wooden closet rod and breaking her nose and one of her fingers in an attack at their shared home at 4 a.m. October 6.
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Springfield officer recognized after 24 guns seized

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Springfield Police Department recently recognized one of its officers for his role in a gun bust that recovered dozens of guns and thousands of bullets. Officials said Sergeant Michael Egan was securing a truck and trailer when he saw a gun in plain view. After obtaining a search warrant for […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
fordcountychronicle.com

Man dies in crash involving box van, semi-trailer on I-57 in Champaign

CHAMPAIGN — A Cook County man died in an early-morning crash Thursday involving a box van and semi-trailer on Interstate 57 in west Champaign. Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup said Jorge E. De La O, 23, of Cicero, was pronounced dead at 6:08 a.m. in the emergency room at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, where he was taken after the crash.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Herald & Review

Decatur drunk driver doesn't steer clear of prison

DECATUR — A drunk Decatur driver who crashed into a building tried to steer clear of prison by getting his own alcohol evaluation and enrolling in a substance abuse treatment program. But his good works were not enough to save Latavia A. Enoch when he appeared before Macon County...
DECATUR, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Bloomington man arrested after shots fired

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Bloomington man was arrested after shots were fired into the air during an argument between neighbors on Tuesday evening. According to a release from the Bloomington Police Department, offices responded to a residence in the 300 block of Riley Drive on a report of shot(s) fired. Upon arriving, they learning that Mark Baker had fired a gun into the air after a dispute with neighbors.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Herald & Review

Decatur man rejects prospect of 12-15 year prison sentence

DECATUR — Albert E. Tillman, facing multiple charges that allege he was involved in shooting and weapons crime in Decatur, told a judge Tuesday he wasn’t interested in a plea deal that would send him to prison for a minimum of 12 years and a maximum of 15.
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

North Mac High School placed on brief lockdown

MACOUPIN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — North Mac High School was placed on lockdown around 9:50 a.m. this morning after the school found a note indicating an active shooter, reported the Macoupin County Sheriff’s Office. High school staff immediately contacted the Virden Police Department. A Virden officer arrived on scene within 3 to 4 minutes and […]
VIRDEN, IL
WCIA

Urbana Police identify construction site hit and run suspect

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Urbana Police has identified the suspect involved in Tuesday’s hit and run at a construction site. Police said that at approximately 12:50 p.m., 31-year-old Nicolas Azer of Urbana, drove a gray sedan into recently poured wet concrete and hit a construction worker. This happened at a construction zone on South Race […]
URBANA, IL
Herald & Review

Decatur resident in stable condition after Tuesday night shooting

DECATUR — A 25-year-old man is in stable condition after being shot Tuesday night. According to Decatur police Detective Sgt. Steve Carroll, officers responded to a call of shots being fired at approximately 11:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 2200 block of East Wood Street. "As we were responding, a...
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Update: 16-year-old arrested for robbery

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — There are new updates on the U of I student who was robbed last month. University Police say a 16-year-old is responsible for threatening a student and taking their money. He was arrested on Sunday. The teenager pushed the student and demanded money. The student followed him to an ATM about […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Herald & Review

Crime of the Week: Decatur police seek help in solving a shooting

DECATUR— The Decatur Police Department is seeking help from the public in solving a shooting, this week’s crime of the week. Decatur police officers responded to the call at approximately 5:45 p.m. on Oct. 25 in the 1500 block of Terrace Drive. According to the police report, police...
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Coroner identifies I-55 crash victims

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Coroner has released the names of two people who died in a fiery crash on Interstate 55 Sunday evening. Coroner Jim Allmon identified the victims as Steven Hermanson, 66 of Lebanon, and Nathan Tenneson, 29 of Ettrick, Wis. State troopers said they determined Hermanson and Tenneson crashed into […]
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL

