DECATUR — Two alternate versions of Decatur man Jerry A. Walker are now awaiting the verdict of the justice system. On the one hand, according to the prosecution, he is a sadistic attacker who used a cigarette to burn his girlfriend all over her body. He is also accused of beating her with a wooden closet rod and breaking her nose and one of her fingers in an attack at their shared home at 4 a.m. October 6.

DECATUR, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO