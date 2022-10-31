Read full article on original website
President’s student loan forgiveness is on pause as court considers Republican appeal to stop the program
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Millions of borrowers are caught in limbo as the President’s student loan forgiveness program remains on hold after attorneys general from six Republican-led states issued a court challenge to stop the program. “Unfortunately there are several Republican leaders who are trying to sue us to...
Elon Musk clarifies that Donald Trump and other banned accounts won't be allowed back on Twitter before the midterm elections, if at all
Elon Musk said banned Twitter accounts will not be allowed back for "at least a few more weeks." This means that former president Donald Trump will not be on Twitter before the midterm elections. Trump was suspended from Twitter in January 2021 after the Capitol riot for inciting violence. Elon...
US forces now on the ground in Ukraine
U.S. military personnel are now on the ground in Ukraine, keeping track of and inspecting weapons the U.S. has shipped to Ukrainian forces, a senior defense official announced during a Pentagon background briefing on Monday. These U.S. personnel are some of the first the Pentagon has acknowledged have entered Ukraine since Russia launched its large scale invasion of the country in February.
Donald Trump Jr. Changes Tune on Now-'Heinous' Paul Pelosi Attack
Donald Trump Jr. is taking a slightly different tone from his earlier social media posts poking fun at the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband but continues referencing the incident as he lobs criticisms at his political opponents. The son of former President Donald Trump on Monday called the...
Chris Cuomo to Anchor Election Coverage Alongside Former Fox News Star
Chris Cuomo will be anchoring election coverage once again, providing election results and analysis for his new network, NewsNation, according to the network. Cuomo will be anchoring midterm election coverage on November 8 alongside former Fox News reporter Leland Vittert.
Pennsylvania's Supreme Court ruling could toss thousands of ballots over "irrelevant technicality"
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Just a week before the midterms, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that state election officials cannot count ballots submitted without a correct date on the outer envelope, siding with a coalition of Republican groups that sued to block undated mail-in ballots.
'Disturbing' conspiracy theory takes root following Pelosi attack
Right-wing political voices are pushing a false conspiracy theory about the attack on Paul Pelosi in an apparent attempt to shift the narrative. The San Francisco Police chief told CNN there was 'no evidence' to support the theory, despite it being alluded to by Donald Trump Jr. and Elon Musk. CNN's Drew Griffin reports.
Judge says he’ll appoint monitor for Donald Trump’s company
NEW YORK (AP) — A Manhattan judge said Thursday he will appoint an independent monitor “to ensure there is no further fraud” at former President Donald Trump’s company, restricting its ability to freely make deals, sell assets and change its corporate structure. Judge Arthur Engoron ordered...
Biden recognizes work on ‘infrastructure talent pipeline’
WASHINGTON (Gray News) - President Joe Biden delivered remarks Wednesday recognizing the efforts to train people in jobs for what the White House calls three critical sectors: broadband, construction and electrification. In a statement, the White House said Biden would acknowledge commitments from 350 organizations in 50 states and territories...
Manchin calls for compromise on Social Security, Medicare as other Democrats go on attack
West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin says Democrats and Republicans need to work together to reign in Social Security and Medicare spending.
CNN's Ana Navarro Says Biden Administration 'Sucks' At Critical Midterm Function
The Republican commentator went after the president for failing to do one simple thing.
Abortion's impact on election | Morales may have voted illegally
This is our last newsletter before election day, so here's your last reminder from us: Go vote. A major issue that has dominated campaign messaging and how candidates ran their races this election cycle in Indiana was abortion. What's not entirely clear is how much it'll impact what happens during the election...
Callers comment on GRU rates, a substitute teacher shortage and more in the last Sound Off
This will be the last edition of Sound Off. Thanks to callers for all the comments they have provided. • GRU just came to my house to turn my electricity off because I had only paid $300 on a bill that was $500. I’ve lived in Gainesville almost 50 years, and this is double what I’ve ever paid before. So, needless to say, I paid it, but $500 is half of my total monthly income from Social...
Trump news – live: Trump tells Iowa rally he will ‘very, very, very probably’ run for president in 2024
Donald Trump last night told a rally crowd in Sioux City, Iowa, that he is likelier than ever to run for president in 2024 – but stopped short of making a cast-iron commitment to do so.“In order to make our country successful and safe and glorious, I will very, very, very probably do it again,” he said. “Get ready, that’s all I’m telling you – very soon. Get ready.” Among those warming up the crowd before the former president spoke was extremist Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene who goaded the crowd into booing Paul Pelosi saying he should have...
