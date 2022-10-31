ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

americanmilitarynews.com

US forces now on the ground in Ukraine

U.S. military personnel are now on the ground in Ukraine, keeping track of and inspecting weapons the U.S. has shipped to Ukrainian forces, a senior defense official announced during a Pentagon background briefing on Monday. These U.S. personnel are some of the first the Pentagon has acknowledged have entered Ukraine since Russia launched its large scale invasion of the country in February.
Salon

Pennsylvania's Supreme Court ruling could toss thousands of ballots over "irrelevant technicality"

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Just a week before the midterms, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that state election officials cannot count ballots submitted without a correct date on the outer envelope, siding with a coalition of Republican groups that sued to block undated mail-in ballots.
CNN

'Disturbing' conspiracy theory takes root following Pelosi attack

Right-wing political voices are pushing a false conspiracy theory about the attack on Paul Pelosi in an apparent attempt to shift the narrative. The San Francisco Police chief told CNN there was 'no evidence' to support the theory, despite it being alluded to by Donald Trump Jr. and Elon Musk. CNN's Drew Griffin reports.
WAFB.com

Judge says he’ll appoint monitor for Donald Trump’s company

NEW YORK (AP) — A Manhattan judge said Thursday he will appoint an independent monitor “to ensure there is no further fraud” at former President Donald Trump’s company, restricting its ability to freely make deals, sell assets and change its corporate structure. Judge Arthur Engoron ordered...
WAFB.com

Biden recognizes work on ‘infrastructure talent pipeline’

WASHINGTON (Gray News) - President Joe Biden delivered remarks Wednesday recognizing the efforts to train people in jobs for what the White House calls three critical sectors: broadband, construction and electrification. In a statement, the White House said Biden would acknowledge commitments from 350 organizations in 50 states and territories...
The Gainesville Sun

Callers comment on GRU rates, a substitute teacher shortage and more in the last Sound Off

This will be the last edition of Sound Off. Thanks to callers for all the comments they have provided.  • GRU just came to my house to turn my electricity off because I had only paid $300 on a bill that was $500. I’ve lived in Gainesville almost 50 years, and this is double what I’ve ever paid before. So, needless to say, I paid it, but $500 is half of my total monthly income from Social...
The Independent

Trump news – live: Trump tells Iowa rally he will ‘very, very, very probably’ run for president in 2024

Donald Trump last night told a rally crowd in Sioux City, Iowa, that he is likelier than ever to run for president in 2024 – but stopped short of making a cast-iron commitment to do so.“In order to make our country successful and safe and glorious, I will very, very, very probably do it again,” he said. “Get ready, that’s all I’m telling you – very soon. Get ready.” Among those warming up the crowd before the former president spoke was extremist Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene who goaded the crowd into booing Paul Pelosi saying he should have...
