CT emergency housing hotline discontinues 24/7 service as more people are entering homelessness

Read full article on original website
Related
Connecticut will get $86 million to help families pay home heating costs
Connecticut will get $86 million in assistance to help lower heating costs for families this winter. It’s part of $4.5 billion in help for American families announced Wednesday. Spending for the program is significantly higher than the typical annual funding of about $3.5 billion but far below the $8...
We cannot understand the plight of the homeless without understanding their experiences
On Nov. 5, in South Windsor's Nevers Park, I will co-host, alongside the anti-homelessness charity Hartford Bags of Love, the fourth-annual Sleep Out to End Homelessness.
State officials: Connecticut to help more residents with job training and placement thanks to federal funding
State officials announced Connecticut is receiving nearly $24 million in federal funding as part of the American Rescue Plan Good Jobs Challenge.
NBC Connecticut
Mental Health Impact of Swatting Calls on CT Students and Police
Connecticut State Police were on scene Wednesday at Vinal Regional Vocational Tech in Middletown for reports of a school shooting. Students and staff went into lockdown and after an investigation, it was determined it was a hoax. This is the latest school to experience a false alarm. Just last month,...
Bank of America Turkey Tuesday to Benefit Connecticut Foodshare
The annual event kicks off Connecticut Foodshare’s annual holiday giving season
Several western Massachusetts districts will see ballot question seeking to address climate change
Voters in several Massachusetts House districts will see a question on their ballots next week which seeks to combat climate change. Question 5 is non-binding. It asks voters in three Hampshire, Franklin and Worcester districts whether their state representatives should introduce and support legislation that would add a fee to fossil fuel products and return most of the money to state residents.
Journal Inquirer
Natural gas shortage this winter could lead to rolling blackouts in state, Eversource CEO warns
The chief executive officer of Eversource Energy is asking President Joe Biden to take action so that utilities across New England, including Connecticut, will have enough natural gas to meet the region’s electric power generation needs. Eversource’s Joe Nolan sent a letter to Biden on Oct. 27 as the...
ctexaminer.com
Eversource Customers to See 40% Price Hike for Electricity, 20% for Gas
Eversource CEO Joe Nolan said Thursday that the company’s electric customers in Connecticut could see their bills rise about 40 percent in January, and that natural gas customers could see an increase of 20 percent to account for global market prices. Nolan reportedly told WTNH earlier this week that...
Connecticut receiving extra $21.4M for home heating aid
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut will receive $86.4 million in federal funds to help people make home improvements to lower their heating bills, according to an announcement Wednesday from the state’s congressional delegation. The $86.4 million is $21.4 million more than what the state typically sees from the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program. It is […]
cbia.com
National, Connecticut Employer Groups File ‘Captive Audience’ Lawsuit
CBIA, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, and a coalition of employer groups filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the District of Connecticut on Nov. 1 challenging Connecticut’s so-called captive audience law. The National Federation of Independent Business, National Retail Federation, Connecticut Retail Merchants Association, Coalition for...
Indiana doctor sues AG to block him from obtaining patient abortion records
An Indiana abortion provider who came under attack by the state attorney general has filed a lawsuit to block him from subpoenaing her patients' medical records – including those of a 10-year-old rape victim she treated. In the lawsuit, Dr. Caitlin Bernard and her medical partner claim that state...
CT’s ‘captive audience’ law challenged in federal lawsuit
A coalition led by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce sued CT, saying its ban on "captive audience" meetings is preempted by federal labor law.
NBC Connecticut
New DCF Unit Working to Improve Education for Kids in Juvenile Justice Facilities
The Department of Children and Families is working to improve education for incarcerated kids, or children living in juvenile justice facilities for other reasons. The brand-new Juvenile Justice Educational Unit is behind those efforts. In an exclusive interview with NBC Connecticut, the new DCF team said they hope to get...
Lamont scores some wins on environmental issues, but luck had a hand
Coming out of the 2021 legislative session and heading into a reelection year, Gov. Ned Lamont’s record on the existential issue of climate change threatened to be painfully thin. What he mainly had to show for himself was his failure to pass the Transportation and Climate Initiative, or TCI....
U.S. State With the Least Amount of Federally-Owned Land? Connecticut
Boy United States of America, even you realized that it's pretty damn expensive to live here huh? We're even worse than Iowa in your level of interest in land ownership?. The biggest private home in Connecticut is in West Hartford/Avon, and I found during my research of that article that it's tough to say who owns the most private land in Connecticut. Something easier to find is the interesting fact that out of all of the states in the US, Connecticut comes in dead last when it comes to land owned by the Federal Government.
daystech.org
Warning Issued About Utility Scams – NBC Connecticut
The father or mother firm of the United Illuminating Company, Southern Connecticut Gas and Connecticut Natural Gas is warning clients a couple of utility rip-off. AVANGRID, Inc. mentioned it has obtained a number of stories of scammers threatening to disconnect fuel or electrical service until the shopper makes an instantaneous fee over the cellphone utilizing a pay as you go debit card. The firm mentioned most clients acknowledge the calls as scams, however a small quantity have been persuaded to make funds.
New district maps could help Democrats in the upcoming election
The Republican Party controls almost two-thirds of state legislatures in this country. That is due in part to a successful GOP strategy of redistricting launched years ago. But in this midterm election, some new maps in some battleground states may change the odds of who's in power. Here's NPR's Laura Benshoff.
Connecticut’s 1st Congressional District race between John Larson and Larry Lazor focuses on social security and health care
The 1st Congressional District includes 27 towns and cities in Connecticut. Democratic incumbent John Larson has held the seat since 1999. He is being challenged by Republican Dr. Larry Lazor, a doctor of obstetrics and gynecology at Hartford Hospital.
Will This Be a ‘No Heat November’ Connecticut?
I was sweating on the way home yesterday. November 2, 2022 and my car felt like it was close to 100 when I got in. This is good for our pocket energy conservers. I always tried to wait until November 1 before I turned the heat on, can we make it to December 1 Connecticut?
In Holyoke, 2 Green-Rainbow Party candidates run for statewide office
There are 18 candidates for statewide office on the general election ballot in Massachusetts this year. Only two of them are from the western part of the state, and they are both from Holyoke. The pair are running as candidates from the Green-Rainbow party. Juan Sanchez is in the race...
Connecticut Public
Hartford, CT
10K+
Followers
19K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.https://ctpublic.org/
Comments / 0