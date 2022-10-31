Read full article on original website
Related
South Georgia police chief arrested, charged with burglarizing home
WILLACOOCHEE, Ga. (AP) — State officers have arrested a south Georgia police chief who’s accused of burglarizing a home. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested Willacoochee Police Chief Anthony Williams and charged him with burglary, an agency news release says. Williams, 49, turned himself in Wednesday and was booked into the Atkinson County Jail and was released on bond, the GBI said.
douglasnow.com
CCSO charges 53-year-old with intent to commit rape
A 53-year-old man is in custody after he allegedly entered a home without permission, then "forcibly" got on top of a woman and tried to kiss her without her consent." According to a Coffee County Sheriff's Office incident report, a corporal was dispatched to a residence on Sand Street on October 25 around 3:30 a.m. about an assault. Upon arrival, a witness reported that he witnessed an individual, later identified as Tyrone Hamilton of Valdosta, walk into the residence. The witness knew a woman was inside the home alone. The complainant stated that Hamilton was "known to take advantage of females," so he went inside the residence to check on the woman. When he entered the room, he found a woman crying, with Hamilton "leaning on [the victim]." He reported that when Hamilton noticed him, the suspect quickly exited the residence.
WALB 10
VPD: ‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect wanted for aggravated assault
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Police are currently searching for a woman that is alleged to have shot a man multiple times, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD). Angel Clark, 26, is wanted on charges of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. Police...
valdostatoday.com
Angel Clark wanted by Valdosta police
VALDOSTA – Valdosta police are seeking assistance in locating Angel Clark, considered armed and dangerous, and wanted for aggravated assault. The police are asking that if anyone knows her location, please contact 911. Release:. Subject wanted: Angel Oriana Clark, African American female, 26 years of age, Valdosta resident. Victim:...
douglasnow.com
Former Willacoochee police chief arrested by GBI
Wednesday, former Willacoochee Police Chief Anthony Williams, who resides in Adel, was arrested and charged with burglary, according to a press release issued by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. The release states that on Monday, October 31, 2022, the Alapaha Judicial Circuit District Attorney's Office requested the GBI to conduct an investigation regarding Chief Williams' actions.
VPD searching for suspect in Friday shooting
Valdosta Police Department is searching for 26-year-old Angel Oriana Clark in connection to a shooting that occurred on Oct. 28.
wfxl.com
GBI: $5k reward offered for information in Sylvester shooting death
WORTH COUNTY, Ga. (WFXL) - A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the person(s) responsible for a fatal shooting in Sylvester. According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the Sylvester Police Department was called to an East Welch Street address around 11...
WALB 10
2 arrested after high-speed chase, shooting at law enforcement ends in Albany
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Two suspects have been arrested after they led law enforcement on a high-speed chase that started in Baker County, ended in Albany and also involved law enforcement being shot at, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). Albany police responded to the 1100 block of Van...
Brooks County jailer accused of using ex-inmate's identity to commit fraud
A man was arrested for identity theft and other offenses related to a former Brooks County jail inmate.
New court documents from Saturday's shooting
New court documents tell us what happened during Saturday night's shooting from the perspective of one of three suspects that have been arrested.
valdostatoday.com
Lowndes Sheriff’s Office receives $100,000 training grant
LOWNDES CO. – The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office was awarded $100,000 for Law Enforcement Training Grant Program. Governor Brian P. Kemp and Criminal Justice Coordinating Council (CJCC) Executive Director Jay Neal announced the awards of 57 grants totaling $4,667,793 through the Law Enforcement Training Grant Program. “Here in...
WCTV
Fugitives captured by U.S. Marshals in Tallahassee
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Two fugitives who were on the lam after escaping from a jail in southeast Georgia have been apprehended in Tallahassee, according to the U.S. Marshals Service. 30-year-old John Mincey was taken into custody around 5 p.m. Wednesday on Miccosukee Commons Drive. The scene was not far...
douglasnow.com
Broxton officer busts driver for DUI, possessing suspected ecstasy
Marteze Turner, 35, was recently arrested in Broxton after an officer discovered suspected ecstasy during a traffic stop. According to a Broxton Police Department report, on October 29, a concerned motorist called 911 to advise dispatchers of "bad driving" by a person operating a silver car traveling south on 441 coming into Broxton.
WALB 10
‘I woke up to a young man losing his life this morning’: Fatal Sylvester shooting under investigation
SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) - A shooting incident that left one man dead in Sylvester is under investigation, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI). The GBI is investigating the shooting that led to the death of Kentravis Rutland, 32. Around 11 p.m. on Tuesday, police responded to the 600...
‘These are hazardous conditions for a child to live in;’ Woman arrested on 2 counts of child neglect in Orange Park
A Live Oak, Florida, woman was arrested in Orange Park on Monday on two counts of child neglect. The woman is originally from Orange Park with her most recent address citing the Live Oak location, according to the arrest report. She is currently unemployed and it is unknown if she was actively living in Orange Park during the time of arrest.
Suspects arrested after high-speed chase
ALBANY — A pair of suspects were arrested in Albany Thursday after leading law enforcement on a high-speed chase through two counties. Roger Gardner, 40, and Jessica Arnold, 32, who were in a stolen pickup truck, were initially pursued by officers in Mitchell County. That pursuit continued into Dougherty County and ended on the 1100 block of Van Deman Street. Police said Gardner shot at Mitchell County law enforcement officers after the chase ended.
WALB 10
Georgia Rental Assistance program no longer taking applicants
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - As of Oct. 28, the Georgia Rental Assistance program is no longer taking new applications. Since there was a moratorium on evictions, a lot of people have lived in homes without paying rent for months. Multiple landlords WALB News 10 spoke with on Thursday said they may lose their homes because they can’t afford to not have rent payments coming in.
WCTV
Heinous double murder could end in plea deal
TALLAHASSEE, Fla (WCTV) - A Tallahassee man accused of a heinous double murder could opt for a plea deal next month. Aarron Glee is accused of abducting and killing two women in June 2020. Arrest papers say missing Black Lives Matter protestor Oluwatoyin Salau was found buried in Glee’s backyard...
WALB 10
VPD: Woman helped drive suspect to Fla. after Valdosta homicide
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A woman was arrested for helping a suspect flee to Florida after being involved in a Valdosta homicide, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD). Patrick Brockman was arrested in West Palm Beach, Fla. after police say he shot and killed a 26-year-old on Oct. 1....
Court documents provide information on shooting on West Pensacola Street
Court documents provide some details about a shooting incident late Saturday night on West Pensacola Street that led to the death of one man and injuries to eight other people.
Comments / 0