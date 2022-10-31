Read full article on original website
Related
New evidence points to motives behind Paul Pelosi attacks, FBI reveals
The FBI is revealing new evidence it believes points to the intent behind the brutal attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul. NBC News’ Miguel Almaguer speaks with San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins in an exclusive interview.Oct. 31, 2022.
Donald Trump Jr. Changes Tune on Now-'Heinous' Paul Pelosi Attack
Donald Trump Jr. is taking a slightly different tone from his earlier social media posts poking fun at the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband but continues referencing the incident as he lobs criticisms at his political opponents. The son of former President Donald Trump on Monday called the...
Donald Trump makes bizarre statement that ‘some of us have horrible children’ in rally rant about inheritance
Trump says 'some of us have horrible children' during Iowa rally. Donald Trump has taken what appears to be a bizarre swipe at his own brood as he told attendees at an Iowa rally that “some of us have horrible children”. The former president took to the stage...
Pennsylvania's Supreme Court ruling could toss thousands of ballots over "irrelevant technicality"
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Just a week before the midterms, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that state election officials cannot count ballots submitted without a correct date on the outer envelope, siding with a coalition of Republican groups that sued to block undated mail-in ballots.
Federal judge blasts the Supreme Court for its Second Amendment opinion
A federal judge based in Mississippi has released a scorching order expressing frustration with the Supreme Court's Second Amendment opinion issued last summer and ordered the Justice Department to brief him on whether he needs to appoint an historian to help him decipher the landmark opinion.
‘Kill Feds, Kill Police’: FBI Nabs Boogaloo Boi With Grenade Launcher
An anti-government extremist in Ohio built homemade machine guns, stockpiled silencers and bomb-making materials, and acquired a rifle-mounted grenade launcher—which he later said he received in a trade along with some “primo cocaine”—as part of a scheme to kill as many government officials as possible before police killed him, according to a criminal complaint obtained first by The Daily Beast.Sandusky resident Aron McKillips, 29, was arrested Tuesday by members of a task force from the FBI’s Cleveland Division. He is a “well-known member” of the Boogaloo Bois, a loosely affiliated militia group seeking to overthrow the government by touching off...
The Hill’s 12:30 Report — Presented by Delta Airlines: Trump’s tax record release temporarily halted
To view past editions of The Hill’s 12:30 Report, click here: https://bit.ly/30ARS1U. To receive The Hill’s 12:30 Report in your inbox, please sign up here: https://bit.ly/3qmIoS9. –> A midday take on what’s happening in politics and how to have a sense of humor about it.*. *Ha. Haha....
FBI Arrest Member Of Militia Group Who Threatened To 'Murder' Federal Officials & Celebrated Attack On Nancy Pelosi's Husband
A far-right extremist part of a fringe militia group was arrested by the FBI this week after he threatened to murder federal officials and joked about the recent attack on Nancy Pelosi’s husband, RadarOnline.com can confirm.29-year-old Aron McKillips was arrested by members of the bureau’s Cleveland, Ohio division on Tuesday and charged with unlawful possession of a machine gun and interstate communication of threats.According to Daily Mail, McKillips was a “well known” member of the militia group Boogaloo Bois – a group seeking to overthrow the United States government by ushering in a second Civil War throughout the nation.Before his...
“They had a damn insider on SCOTUS”: Experts alarmed after Trump lawyer emails inadvertently leak
Former President Donald Trump's lawyers believed that Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas was their best bet to overturn the results of the 2020 election, according to newly released emails. Eight emails obtained by POLITICO revealed correspondence among Trump lawyers discussing legal strategies to convince Republican members of Congress to block...
AOL Corp
Republican door knockers intimidate voters while hunting for voter fraud, say officials
(Reuters) - The canvassers in California's Shasta County in September wore reflective orange vests and official-looking badges that read “Voter Taskforce.” Four residents said they mistook them for government officials. But the door knockers didn't explain where to vote or promote a candidate, the usual work of canvassers...
"I'm bringing in the big guns": Kari Lake hires Trump lawyer as she gears up for election challenges
Republican candidate for Arizona Governor Kari Lake holds up a sledgehammer as she speaks to supporters that are waiting around as ballots continue to be counted during her primary election night gathering at the Double Tree Hotel on August 03, 2022 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) The election denialist...
Arnold Schwarzenegger Responds To Ex-Trump Official’s Taunt With An Embarrassing Reminder
The GOP former California governor hit back at Jeffrey Clark with an old photograph — and a sarcastic message.
Judge restricts far-right group from carrying weapons, taking video at Arizona ballot drop boxes
People wearing body armor or weapons have been observed at ballot drop boxes in multiple states after Trump and his allies urged supporters to monitor them.
Behind the Arizona Drop Box ‘Vigilantes,’ Reporters Find a ‘Well-Organized’ Dark Money Group Tied to Conspiracy Theory Film
Listen to the full episode on Apple, Spotify or wherever else you get your podcasts, and subscribe. As lawsuits surrounding the Arizona drop box “vigilantes” swirled in court, an obscure group called Clean Elections USA and its Steve Bannon-linked founder took focus in the litigation. Investigative journalists specializing in elections, however, unpacked the less-covered role of True the Vote, a right-wing dark money group that’s been an influential force in conservative politics for more than a decade.
‘We Are Reloading’: Oath Keepers Leaders Vowed More Action After U.S. Capitol Secured on Jan. 6th, Evidence Shows
After Donald Trump told his supporters to go back home on Jan. 6th, the Oath Keepers apparently did not slink away in defeat and wrap up their alleged seditious conspiracy to reinstall the former president in the White House for a second term. Instead, the extremist group’s Florida chapter leader signaled a defiant plan in a private chat that evening.
Nymag.com
The Secret Court Battle That Threatens Trump After Election Day
As the midterm campaigns draw to a close, so too may an informal détente between Donald Trump and federal prosecutors since the search of Mar-a-Lago in August. While both sides fight in court, the Justice Department has probably refrained from taking major steps in the key investigations into his possession of classified documents and the attack on the U.S. Capitol in order to avoid influencing the elections.
msn.com
Exclusive: State Dept. gives law enforcement, intelligence agencies unrestricted access to Americans' personal data
The State Department is giving law enforcement and intelligence agencies unrestricted access to the personal data of more than 145 million Americans, through information from passport applications that is shared without legal process or any apparent oversight, according to a letter sent from Sen. Ron Wyden to Secretary of State Antony Blinken and obtained by Yahoo News.
POLITICO
The two top House Republicans who are poised to take power at the Oversight and Judiciary Committees are planning a public update on their Hunter Biden investigative efforts.
Expect to hear more when lawmakers return, the week of Nov. 14. Coming up soon: House Republicans are planning to hold a press conference a week after the midterms to share an update on the status of their investigation into Hunter Biden. A new chapter: At the presser, Reps. James...
Legal expert: New DOJ immunity deal “signifies grave criminal peril for Donald Trump”
This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Norman Eisen, a CNN legal analyst, believes the upcoming testimony from Kash Patel could mean trouble for former President Donald Trump. On Wednesday, November 2, the Wall Street Journal reported that Patel — a Trump ally who also served as an official for the...
Appeals court refuses Trump request to consider shielding tax returns from House committee
Washington – A full federal appeals court in Washington, D.C., dealt another blow to former President Donald Trump's attempt to shield his tax returns from House Democrats Thursday, refusing a request from the former president to reconsider a three-judge appellate panel's ruling against him. The D.C. Circuit Court of...
Comments / 0