Salon

Pennsylvania's Supreme Court ruling could toss thousands of ballots over "irrelevant technicality"

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Just a week before the midterms, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that state election officials cannot count ballots submitted without a correct date on the outer envelope, siding with a coalition of Republican groups that sued to block undated mail-in ballots.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

‘Kill Feds, Kill Police’: FBI Nabs Boogaloo Boi With Grenade Launcher

An anti-government extremist in Ohio built homemade machine guns, stockpiled silencers and bomb-making materials, and acquired a rifle-mounted grenade launcher—which he later said he received in a trade along with some “primo cocaine”—as part of a scheme to kill as many government officials as possible before police killed him, according to a criminal complaint obtained first by The Daily Beast.Sandusky resident Aron McKillips, 29, was arrested Tuesday by members of a task force from the FBI’s Cleveland Division. He is a “well-known member” of the Boogaloo Bois, a loosely affiliated militia group seeking to overthrow the government by touching off...
SANDUSKY, OH
RadarOnline

FBI Arrest Member Of Militia Group Who Threatened To 'Murder' Federal Officials & Celebrated Attack On Nancy Pelosi's Husband

A far-right extremist part of a fringe militia group was arrested by the FBI this week after he threatened to murder federal officials and joked about the recent attack on Nancy Pelosi’s husband, RadarOnline.com can confirm.29-year-old Aron McKillips was arrested by members of the bureau’s Cleveland, Ohio division on Tuesday and charged with unlawful possession of a machine gun and interstate communication of threats.According to Daily Mail, McKillips was a “well known” member of the militia group Boogaloo Bois – a group seeking to overthrow the United States government by ushering in a second Civil War throughout the nation.Before his...
CLEVELAND, OH
Law & Crime

Behind the Arizona Drop Box ‘Vigilantes,’ Reporters Find a ‘Well-Organized’ Dark Money Group Tied to Conspiracy Theory Film

Listen to the full episode on Apple, Spotify or wherever else you get your podcasts, and subscribe. As lawsuits surrounding the Arizona drop box “vigilantes” swirled in court, an obscure group called Clean Elections USA and its Steve Bannon-linked founder took focus in the litigation. Investigative journalists specializing in elections, however, unpacked the less-covered role of True the Vote, a right-wing dark money group that’s been an influential force in conservative politics for more than a decade.
ARIZONA STATE
Law & Crime

‘We Are Reloading’: Oath Keepers Leaders Vowed More Action After U.S. Capitol Secured on Jan. 6th, Evidence Shows

After Donald Trump told his supporters to go back home on Jan. 6th, the Oath Keepers apparently did not slink away in defeat and wrap up their alleged seditious conspiracy to reinstall the former president in the White House for a second term. Instead, the extremist group’s Florida chapter leader signaled a defiant plan in a private chat that evening.
FLORIDA STATE
Nymag.com

The Secret Court Battle That Threatens Trump After Election Day

As the midterm campaigns draw to a close, so too may an informal détente between Donald Trump and federal prosecutors since the search of Mar-a-Lago in August. While both sides fight in court, the Justice Department has probably refrained from taking major steps in the key investigations into his possession of classified documents and the attack on the U.S. Capitol in order to avoid influencing the elections.
msn.com

Exclusive: State Dept. gives law enforcement, intelligence agencies unrestricted access to Americans' personal data

The State Department is giving law enforcement and intelligence agencies unrestricted access to the personal data of more than 145 million Americans, through information from passport applications that is shared without legal process or any apparent oversight, according to a letter sent from Sen. Ron Wyden to Secretary of State Antony Blinken and obtained by Yahoo News.
POLITICO

The two top House Republicans who are poised to take power at the Oversight and Judiciary Committees are planning a public update on their Hunter Biden investigative efforts.

Expect to hear more when lawmakers return, the week of Nov. 14. Coming up soon: House Republicans are planning to hold a press conference a week after the midterms to share an update on the status of their investigation into Hunter Biden. A new chapter: At the presser, Reps. James...
MICHIGAN STATE

