John 5’s Ties to Motley Crue Revealed
While the announcement of John 5's addition to Motley Crue's touring lineup may seem sudden, the guitarist's association with the group goes back some time now. In fact, he's long had ties to the iconic rock band. The news has been rumored for a while now, with Mick Mars announcing...
PHOTOS: Today’s Top Rock + Metal Acts – Then and Now
Time flies when you're tearing up the charts! At least that seems to be the case for some of today's top rock and metal acts. It wasn't that long ago that they were fresh-faced youngsters just trying to catch their big break, but now they're kings of the rock and metal universe. And in this gallery, you can get a look at each act in their early years as well as what they look like in recent years.
Ozzfest to Return as a Virtual Event for Metaverse Festival
Ozzfest has taken on several different forms over the years, but for its next incarnation, it's entering the Metaverse. Ozzy Osbourne has signed on to perform virtually for an "Ozzfest" portion of the second annual Metaverse Music Festival taking place next month. The virtual festival will take place the weekend...
10 Best Thrash Debut Albums of the Last 10 Years (2013-2022), Chosen by Extinction A.D.’s Rick Jimenez
New York thrashers Extinction A.D. dropped their killer third album, 'Culture of Violence,' earlier this year and to help shine a light on something other budding new age thrash bands, we invited vocalist/guitarist Rick Jimenez to open up the pit by naming the 10 Best Thrash Debut Albums of the Last 10 Years (2013-2022). Okay, you're up, Rick!
Judas Priest, Pantera + Rainbow Members Form New Supergroup Elegant Weapons
Some of metal's top players have united to form a new band that will make their presence felt in 2023. The band's name is Elegant Weapons and it features members of Judas Priest, Pantera and Rainbow. There's some serious pedigree here with Judas Priest guitarist Richie Faulkner and drummer Scott...
Bands Performing Iconic Songs Before They Were Released
How lucky were these crowds? They got to experience iconic songs without even knowing it, because the bands performing hadn’t released them on full-length albums yet. Imagine telling a friend you were at the show where Nirvana played “Smells Like Teen Spirit” for the first time. You may have not even recognized the song when it burst onto MTV, because its lyrics and verse guitar parts were different in early 1991. When Kurt Cobain sung the first verse at this particular show in Seattle, the lyrics went, “Come out and play, Make up the rule / I know, I hope, To die from you / To some I'm dead, I’ll walk from you / I know, the lie, The way to go.”
Rick Rubin Reveals Which System of a Down Lyric Serj Tankian Spontaneously Pulled From a Book
"Chop Suey" remains one of the more recognizable, sing-along songs in heavy music, but did you know that one of the song's lyrics was just pulled randomly from a book? That's what producer Rick Rubin revealed while speaking about working with System of a Down on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast (heard below).
The Sword Issue Statement Announcing Breakup
The Sword are no more! The Texas-based stoner rock and metal outfit have announced their split in a statement from singer and rhythm guitarist John D. Cronise. The band released six studio albums over the course of their career, with the most recent being 2018's Used Future. They also issued the Greetings From.... live album in 2017, and have taken part in multiple compilations, EPs and split releases. They enjoyed their greatest chart success when 2012's Apocryphon peaked at No. 12 on the Billboard 200 Album Chart.
Singer of The 1975 Calls Metallica His ‘Worst Band of All Time’
Not everyone is a fan of Metallica. Especially Matty Healy, the lead singer of the pop-rock act The 1975. He recently indicated they were his least favorite band of all time. Why did he say that? He was asked in an interview back in August about viral music, namely songs given a second life thanks to inclusion in Netflix's Stranger Things. Healy indicated that he likes Kate Bush's "Running Up That Hill," but he isn't a fan of Metallica.
A Local Kansas News Show Had Lorna Shore’s Guitarist on TV
Deathcore act Lorna Shore is no stranger to making news - they've been on a breakout streak the past year, going so far as to nab a spot at Lollapalooza this past summer and just releasing the critically hailed new album Pain Remains last week, Oct. 14. But being on...
Bands Who Changed Their Names After Releasing at Least One Album
When starting out as a band, one of the most difficult aspects is finding a good name. Having a good name can be of the one of the most important details to get right, as it can be the difference in someone deciding whether or not to even listen to your music. Having a good brand goes hand in hand with having a good band.
Les Binks Reveals Lineup for Judas Priest Rock Hall Performance
Bit by bit, the past and present members have started to reveal the plans for Judas Priest's performance at their Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction next month. The latest bit of intel comes from former drummer Les Binks, who revealed that the forthcoming performance will feature three guitarists and two drummers.
Lamb of God’s Randy Blythe Reveals Goal He’d Like to Surpass Before Band Retires
The end eventually comes for all bands, and Lamb of God's Randy Blythe has opened up to Metal Hammer about his performing future in a new interview, admitting he's not sure how long he can continue, but adding at least one goal he wants to pass before his time onstage with the group comes to an end.
Jonathan Davis Names Korn Song He Never Wants to Play Again
Different albums represent different chapters for musicians, and some would prefer to leave the older ones in the past. Such is the case with Jonathan Davis, who's opened up to Metal Hammer about the one Korn song he never wants to play again. "Daddy." The song serves as the closing...
Rob Halford – New Judas Priest Album ‘Close’ to Finish, Reveals Loose Release Plan
While Judas Priest will be going into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame this year, their next studio album won't come until after that special night. But, as revealed by Rob Halford in a recent chat with New York's Q104.3 host Jonathan Clarke (as seen below), "it is close."
Behind the Scenes – What Setting Up a GWAR Show Actually Looks Like
What does setting up for a GWAR show actually look like? Let's go behind the scenes and find out in this exclusive bonus clip from the new documentary, This Is GWAR. The documentary explores the true history of GWAR, from the band's formative stages as a raw punk band to where the worlds of film and music collided to create a unique vision for a band unlike any other on this planet or any other planet.
How Reddit Responded to Thread About Not Understanding What People Like About Metal
As fans of heavy music, we probably don't often think about the reasons why we love it so much — we just do. But if someone were to ask you what it is that you like about heavy metal, what would you say?. A few years ago, a thread...
Dream Theater’s John Petrucci Weighs in on When It’s Okay + Not Okay to Use Backing Tracks
The use of backing tracks by rock and metal bands has been at the forefront of plenty of social media discourse in recent weeks, with Falling in Reverse's Ronnie Radke, SiriusXM radio host Eddie Trunk, Sebastian Bach and Edsel Dope all weighing in on the discussion online. Now, during a recent Guitar World interview, Dream Theater's John Petrucci has offered his thoughts on using backing tracks live, explaining when he feels it is and isn't acceptable.
Zakk Wylde Addresses Upcoming Pantera Shows – ‘Of Course It’s Not Pantera’
In part of a new interview that emerged this week, guitarist Zakk Wylde suggested Pantera's upcoming concerts are more of a celebration than a reunion. This December, Wylde — Ozzy Osbourne's lead guitarist and Black Label Society bandleader — will join Charlie Benante — the drummer of Anthrax — when the two musicians take the place of Pantera's late Abbott brothers, guitarist Dimebag Darrell and drummer Vinnie Paul, as Pantera return for their first shows billed under that name in over two decades.
Fans React to John 5 Replacing Mick Mars in Motley Crue
Longtime Rob Zombie guitarist John 5 has been confirmed to be Motley Crue's new guitarist now that Mick Mars has stepped down and retired. Naturally, as a result of one of the most significant lineup changes in rock and metal history. fans have had a lot of varying reactions to the news.
