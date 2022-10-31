Read full article on original website
KSLTV
Helping kids succeed by developing perseverance
SALT LAKE CITY — Child psychologists say parents can set their children up for success by keying in on this one soft skill. Heather Bainbridge, an educational psychologist at Midvale Middle School, says soft skills are those fundamental skills kids need to prepare them for life, such as communication, leadership and flexibility.
KSLTV
Multiple doorbell videos show kids refilling empty bowls with their own Halloween candy
On a night when many complain of stolen candy bowls and there are more tricks in return for treats, a few kids decided to give back. KSL TV received three videos of kids who noticed empty Halloween bowls and grabbed handfuls of their own candy to help refill them. A...
KSLTV
Utah mom, doctor shed light on high-risk pregnancy diagnosis
SALT LAKE CITY — One Salt Lake mom was diagnosed with a rare, high-risk pregnancy diagnosis — placenta accreta — that put her life and her baby’s life at risk. Katie Young was 20 weeks pregnant with her fourth child when she found out about the diagnosis.
