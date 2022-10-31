Read full article on original website
Denver street corner shooting kills 1, wounds 5; no arrests
DENVER (AP) — Three suspects in a vehicle opened fire on a small group of people standing on a busy street corner in east Denver on Tuesday, killing one person and wounding five others before fleeing the scene, police said. There were no immediate arrests, and police were trying...
3 arrested in possible fentanyl ring; girl dies of overdose
GALLIANO, La. (AP) — Three Louisiana men have been accused of distributing pills that killed a 15-year-old girl and hospitalized a 16-year-old boy, and more arrests are possible in what investigators believe is a fentanyl ring, a sheriff said Tuesday. Blayne Terrebonne, 18, of Larose, was arrested Thursday, the...
Nebraska: What to expect on election night
While Republicans have a firm hold on Nebraska’s state government, the state’s Omaha-based 2nd Congressional District has morphed into a swing district in the last 15 years and is the state’s only consistently competitive U.S. House seat. It is currently held by Republican Rep. Don Bacon, a...
Nevada: What to expect on election night
Nevada is home to one of the most closely watched U.S. Senate races in the country as Democrats play defense to hold onto Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto's seat in her contest against Republican Adam Laxalt. Also on the ballot are Democratic incumbent Gov. Steve Sisolak, seeking reelection against Republican Clark...
Natural resources official given award for years of service
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The head of the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources Wildlife Resources section has been honored for his years of service by the Southeastern Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies. Paul Johansen received the association's Past President's Award at the association's conference last week in...
Burgum rejects ND tribes' plea for online gambling rights
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Gov. Doug Burgum rejected a plea Wednesday by North Dakota’s American Indian tribes to give them exclusive rights to host internet gambling and sports betting because it isn't allowed under state law. “While we understand and appreciate the desire by some of the tribes...
Mississippi lawmakers approve incentives for aluminum plant
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi lawmakers met in special session Wednesday and quickly approved nearly $247 million in state incentives for an aluminum plant that is supposed to bring 1,000 jobs to the northern part of the state by 2029. Many legislators voted on the incentives without knowing the...
Republican turnout surging in traditionally blue Miami-Dade
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — In an extraordinary sign of trouble for Democrats and a good omen for the GOP in Florida ahead of Election Day, the number of registered Republicans voting in Miami-Dade County surpassed Democrats on Wednesday – one day after President Joe Biden visited the area on a campaign swing.
Editorial Roundup: Florida
Sun Sentinel. November 1, 2022. Editorial: The hate around us draws a pathetic DeSantis response. Silence speaks volumes. Sometimes it screams. It’s now shouting at peak decibels amid the failure of Gov. Ron DeSantis, and many lesser politicians, to speak out more forcefully against the ominous rise of antisemitism in Florida and across the country.
Editorial Roundup: South Carolina
Post and Courier. November 2, 2022. Editorial: The simple first step to solving the insidious problem of mold in SC colleges. If you’ve been unfortunate enough to endure a flood caused by nature or human error, but fortunate enough that your home survived, it’s at the top of your list of worries: mold. It’s why you have to act immediately to haul out all the contents, rip out carpets and even walls: to prevent the insidious growth of fungi that will never go away on their own.
NAACP pays $20K deposit for election integrity unit info
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Seeking to learn more about the election integrity unit of Virginia’s attorney general’s office, the state’s chapter of the NAACP has put down a $20,000 deposit to fulfill a request for unit records. Virginia’s NAACP President Robert Barnette said there's not enough...
Editorial Roundup: South Dakota
Yankton Press & Dakotan. November 1, 2022. Editorial: Food Tax Repeal And The Possible Details. Monday’s District 18 legislative forum in Yankton touched on several points, but one issue presents an unusual set of challenges. That would be the repeal of South Dakota’s food tax, which was the first...
Pennsylvania: What to expect on election night
Pennsylvania, a perpetual swing state, is home to two of the most closely watched races in the country this fall. The contest to succeed term-limited Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf pits GOP state Sen. Doug Mastriano, a staunch supporter of former President Donald Trump’s attempt to overturn his election loss, against second-term state Attorney General Josh Shapiro, a Democrat who played a prominent role in fighting Trump’s litigation over the 2020 contest.
Florida: What to expect on election night
Florida, once a state that decided the presidency by 537 votes, could look solid red after Tuesday’s election. Running for re-election are Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is considered a top candidate for the White House in 2024, and Republican Sen. Marco Rubio, who had a failed 2016 presidential run and is now seeking his third term.
Editorial Roundup: Minnesota
Mankato Free Press. October 31, 2022. Editorial: Area benefits from being rich in diversity. The large turnout at Mankato’s Day of the Dead celebration Saturday is one indicator of how the community embraces multiculturalism. The same could be said of the predictably large crowds at Minnesota State University’s International Festival, which this year is moving to November.
South Dakota: What to expect on election night
It’s difficult to overstate how dominant Republicans have become in South Dakota. They have nearly doubled Democrats on voter rolls; the party holds 90% of the Legislature, and it’s been over a decade since a Democrat has won a statewide race. In the Mount Rushmore state’s top race...
Vintage Christmas exhibit in Ohio has 'Brady Bunch' theme
LANCASTER, Ohio (AP) — An exhibit in Ohio is evoking Christmas memories with a display of historic storybooks, vintage toys and costumes from the sets of the “Brady Bunch” of TV and movies. The show, “A Storybook Christmas Featuring a Very Brady Holiday,” opened Tuesday at the...
Editorial Roundup: Tennessee
Johnson City Press. October XX, 2022. It’s the time of the year again when the sounds of sniffling and sneezing echo through offices and schools and boxes of facial tissue and cold medicines fly off grocery store shelves. We’re rushing headlong into respiratory virus season, and early indications suggest...
Plan to expand data centers in northern Virginia approved
ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — A plan to redevelop a rural swath of northern Virginia into data centers has received approval after a marathon public hearing that stretched through the night. Both sides in the debate said the proposal to rezone more than 2,000 acres (809 hectares) of farmland carries...
Washington: What to expect on election night
What to expect on election night in Washington state? A long wait. If control of the U.S. House comes down to congressional races there, it could take days — or weeks — for the nation to know the outcome. Washington’s vote-by-mail system leads to some of the highest voter turnout in the nation, but is not a system that leads to fast results.
