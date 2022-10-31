Read full article on original website
cowboystatedaily.com
Your Wyoming Sunrise: Friday, November 4, 2022
Today's Wyoming sunrise was taken by Daniel Werbe in Wapiti, Wyoming. To submit your Wyoming sunrise photo, email us at: News@CowboyStateDaily.com. NOTE: Please send us the highest-quality version of your photo. The larger the file, the better. NOTE #2: Please...
cowboystatedaily.com
High Voltage Hogs: Some Wyoming Riders Warming Up To Electric Motorcycles
Harley-Davidson Inc.'s electric brand, LiveWire, first hit the market in 2019. Before Harley broke off LiveWire into a separate brand this year, High Country Harley of Cheyenne was the only electric motorcycle dealer in the state. "We actually did quite...
cowboystatedaily.com
Bill Allowing Off Road Vehicles To Go Under I-80 Could Bring Tons Of Trail Riders To SW Wyoming
Passage for off-road vehicles (ORVs) underneath Interstate 80 near Evanston is one of the last key links in a system that could attract trail riders in droves from Utah and elsewhere, significantly boosting the area's economy, proponents said. A draft...
cowboystatedaily.com
Bill Sniffin: Goodbye Clarene Law and Nancy Shelton – Leaders In Wyoming Tourism And Journalism
What a pair of great Wyoming gals. Two of my favorite people in my two chosen careers left us recently. Clarene Law of Jackson was a giant in the tourism industry, and Nancy Shelton of Laramie was a pivotal figure in Wyoming newspapers.
cowboystatedaily.com
With 28,000 Job Openings And 9,000 Job Seekers, Help Wanted All Over Wyoming
Tim Giersch with Papa Johns in Cheyenne would hire a mix of 20 full- and part-time people today to work at both of the city's pizza shop locations if he could. But like many other Wyoming businesses, a lack of...
cowboystatedaily.com
With No Federal Govt. Involvement, Gold Mine West Of Cheyenne Could Be Operational By 2025
The CK Gold Project west of Cheyenne is unique as far as mining goes in Wyoming. Because it's all on state and private land – even the 17-mile transmission line won't cross federal land — U.S. Gold Corp. is expecting to have it up and running within a few years. If it touched federal land, the permitting process would take several more years.
WATCH: TikTok-er Claims Sheridan Is the ‘Worst Town in Wyoming’
There have been several so-called studies and quite a few debates as to which town is actually the worst in the entire state of Wyoming, but a recent TikTok video seems to have the undeniable answer. TikTok username, connorcathcart2.0, who claims to be a Wyoming outdoorsman, posted a video three...
Wyoming Radio Stations Demolished Due To SPIDER!
4 am Thursday, November 3rd, 2022. The date the Townsquare media offices and studios of Casper Wyoming had to be evacuated. The building was then set on fire by the local fire department as police stood to buy in full riot gear. A SPIDER HAD BEEN FOUND!. I know, right?
cowboystatedaily.com
Golden Eagle Attacked 8-Year-Old In Kyrgyzstan But Probably Won’t Happen In Wyoming
A harrowing video shows a golden eagle swooping in to attack an 8-year-old girl in the central Asian country of Kyrgyzstan, but Wyoming children aren't likely to be targeted by large raptors, a wildlife biologist said. Sheep, and possibly small...
Poll: Should Wyoming Stay On Daylight Saving Time All Year?
The annual fall time change is coming up this weekend. That means we get an extra hour of sleep back that we lost in the spring time change. As the old saying goes, ''spring ahead, fall back." These days, however, there is more and more discussion across the country about...
BLM Reaches Settlement With Wyoming on Casper Ranch Purchase
Governor Mark Gordon announced in a press release that Wyoming and the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) have reached a settlement on the BLM's effort to conserve the Marton Ranch in Natrona County. In May, the BLM purchased the ranch after working with the Land and Water Conservation Fund. In...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming National Guard
Maj. Gen. Gregory Porter, Wyoming's adjutant general, told the Wyoming Legislature's Joint Transportation, Highways and Military Affairs Committee on Wednesday morning he is concerned with the number of sexual assault incidents being reported in the Wyoming National Guard. In...
cowboystatedaily.com
Already With 90% Of The Wyoming Legislature, Republican Party Could Get More
The Wyoming Legislature's ratio of 90% Republicans to 10% Democrats represents the widest gap in the nation, and Tuesday's General Election could see the GOP further solidify its super-majority. But that doesn't mean Cowboy State Democrats have no chance...
mybighornbasin.com
Cody, the Bighorn Basin, and Wyoming Getting The First Taste of Winter This Week
The season’s first significant snowstorm is on its way, so Wyomingites should anticipate snowy skies, a noticeable drop in temperature, and potentially hazardous driving for the rest of the week. After an unseasonably warm October, the first week of November is eager to cool things off. Over the next...
county17.com
Allred ignored: Wyoming county clerks make no drop box changes
Interim secretary of state’s written request won’t affect how voters can cast ballots in the 2022 general election. Election officials in the seven Wyoming counties where voters can cast ballots via drop boxes disregarded interim Secretary of State Karl Allred’s request to ditch the boxes. History:. Allred,...
mybighornbasin.com
New Look for Wyoming License Plates
After getting a sneak peak at the design of the new license plate for Wyoming drivers, the public’s reaction is mixed, to say the least. The new plate goes for a more modern look and veers away from the more “traditional” Wyoming plate, according to the image posted on the Sweetwater County’s Treasurer’s office Facebook page. The new plate has large, block letters with a black background that is framed in red. The traditional Steamboat, or bucking bronc logo, is included along with the silhouette of a bison and Travel Wyoming dot com web site at the bottom. The “That’s Wy” tagline is affixed at the lower right corner of the plate.
cowboystatedaily.com
Forced to Diversify, Wyoming Ranchers Launch USDA-Certified Meat Processing Plant
Cathryn Kerns is not living the ranching life she thought she would be when she married her husband Taylor six years ago. In 2016, the couple thought they'd be raising their family on the Kerns ranch near Sheridan, the sixth generation...
cowboystatedaily.com
Game & Fish Says No Grizzlies Yet In Bighorns, But It May Just Be A Matter Of Time
Grizzly bears supposedly lumbering about in Wyoming's Bighorn mountains is one of the most "pervasive" rumors the Wyoming Game and Fish Department deals with, an agency biologist said. "There is also a rumor that we move (grizzly) bears...
actionnews5.com
Mountain lion climbs over fence of home, found in window cellar
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KGWN) – Animal encounters are not uncommon in Wyoming, but some can certainly be scarier than others. On Wednesday morning, homeowners in Cheyenne had a wake-up call of a lifetime. Jennifer and Vince Belmont said they had a mountain lion jump their fence and make her way into their window cellar.
cowboystatedaily.com
Bird Flu Won’t Hurt Waterfowl Season, Say Wyoming Hunters
Widespread outbreaks of bird flu this year have wiped out some domestic flocks and also killed wild waterfowl, but two Wyoming duck and goose hunters says they're not concerned about it having any impact on this year's hunting seasons.
