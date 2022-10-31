Read full article on original website
WYTV.com
GOP candidates stop in Hanoverton to discuss issues Ohioans face
HANOVERTON, Ohio (WKBN) – With less than a week until Election Day, statewide Republican candidates stopped at the Spread Eagle Tavern in Hanoverton. On Thursday, about a dozen candidates spoke to a crowd of about 200 people about issues affecting Ohioans. They talked mostly about energy, crime, the economy and education.
WYTV.com
Open discussion explains inner workings of city government
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Six of the seven Youngstown City Council members were part of a town hall meeting Thursday night to talk about how city government works and to listen to the people. They talked about how to get things done and how it’s sometimes a struggle to...
WYTV.com
Niles councilman addresses ‘elephant’ around annexation issue
NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Niles City Councilman Jimmy Julian says he gets it. Julian addresses what he calls the “elephant in the room” surrounding an annexation request from two property owners who want to be in the city of Niles. Jeffrey Heston and his wife Mary Ann,...
WYTV.com
Youngstown Lifeguard Academy grows footprint
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown Lifeguard Academy received approval to start as a state demonstration project for the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services. A new set of training classes starts in December. The academy hopes to have forty recruits. It has 20 interested groups from across...
WYTV.com
Mayor says deal solidifies town as electric epicenter
LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A major business deal impacting the Mahoning Valley was closed Thursday in New York City. The Trumbull Energy Center closed on $1.2 billion dollars in financing. It will bring a second power plant to Lordstown. “This is really big news,” said Lordstown Mayor Arno Hill....
WYTV.com
Council members discuss EMS fund
STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Ambulance services was a topic of discussion at the Struthers City Council meeting Wednesday evening. City leaders talked about setting up a fund for emergency medic services separate from the general fund. The account would deal solely with money related to EMS, for processing payment from insurance, Medicare and Medicaid.
WYTV.com
City getting payback for McKelvey Lake
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The city of Youngstown is taking steps to recoup money that was spent purchasing Mckelvey Lake. The city bought the lake several years ago from Aqua Ohio. Recently, the state awarded a $175,000 grant to the Western Reserve Land Conservancy for the property. The conservancy...
WFMJ.com
Communities in Mahoning, Trumbull Counties could be seeing water rate increases
Communities in both Mahoning and Trumbull Counties could potentially be seeing an increase on their water bills in 2023. Mahoning Valley Sanitary District's (MVSD) Chief Engineer, Michael McNinch tells 21 News that he's already spoken to the City of Niles about this rate hike on Wednesday and the Village of McDonald the day before.
WYTV.com
Many trustees, residents in Howland, Vienna against Niles annexation
(WKBN) – The trustees of Howland and Vienna joined together Wednesday night to formally oppose a request from two property owners to annex their land into Niles. This after person after person spoke against the annexation — one going as far to say he’ll pay more for electricity before he becomes part of Niles.
iheart.com
Comment Mahoning County commissioner
I have nothing bad to say about Carole Remedio Righetti, the thing about it is I don't know much about Commissioner Righetti. I know she has served two terms, was a city council member and formerly worked for the board of elections. She attended Ursuline attended YSU and joined the Americorp.
Black Voters Matter Bus coming to Youngstown
The goal is to increase voter turnout in the Black community. The bus will make several stops.
WYTV.com
Boardman community supporting graduate with ALS
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Hundreds of miles aren’t stopping Boardman High School grads from supporting one of their own. Brian O’Neill now lives in Chicago but is organizing a fundraiser to support a former classmate with ALS. Chris Yozwiak was diagnosed with ALS in 2020 and now...
WYTV.com
Ribbon cut on new preschool playground in Warren
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren City Schools is celebrating the completion of a brand new preschool playground at Warren G. Harding. Preschoolers clapped as school officials cut the ribbon on the new play area. Then, they had the opportunity to play on the new equipment. The playground is located...
Former Trumbull Co. official sentenced in menacing case
Former Trumbull County Auditor David Hines was sentenced Thursday in connection to a menacing charge in Warren.
WYTV.com
Drought monitor: Abnormally dry conditions continue across the area
For the past few months, part of our viewing area has been categorized as experiencing abnormally dry conditions on the U.S. Drought Monitor. The U.S. Drought Monitor shows which areas are experiencing drought conditions. It also shows which areas are close to entering drought conditions. It is updated weekly, with the update released every Thursday. The Nov. 3 update shows an expansion of abnormally dry conditions across NE Ohio and NW Pennsylvania.
JobsNOW: Local sand molding company taking part in hiring event
Humtown Products makes sand molds and cores for metal parts to be used in trains, boats and cars.
WYTV.com
Ready for the early sunset? How early it will set next week
The time change is this coming weekend. This is the time of the year where we move back our clocks and the sunset and sunrise both slide back one hour starting on Sunday, Nov. 6. When does the time change this fall?. Daylight saving time ends on Sunday, Nov. 6...
Vaccine clinic in Trumbull County
It's from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at their office on Chestnut Avenue Northeast in Warren.
UAW seeks to organize at GM/LG Energy joint battery plant in Warren
WARREN, Ohio - The United Auto Workers has filed a petition for election on behalf of workers at an Ultium Cells plant in Ohio, claiming the company is refusing to recognize cards that the employees signed to join the union. Ultium is a joint battery venture between General Motors and...
WYTV.com
No more Whoppers in downtown Warren
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – It appears as though a fast food restaurant in downtown Warren has closed its doors. A handwritten note saying “Thank You” and a sign were on the glass doors of the Burger King on Main Avenue. The sign said the restaurant is closed and listed the other nearby Burger King locations.
