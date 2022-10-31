For the past few months, part of our viewing area has been categorized as experiencing abnormally dry conditions on the U.S. Drought Monitor. The U.S. Drought Monitor shows which areas are experiencing drought conditions. It also shows which areas are close to entering drought conditions. It is updated weekly, with the update released every Thursday. The Nov. 3 update shows an expansion of abnormally dry conditions across NE Ohio and NW Pennsylvania.

