Belmont, NC

Police: Pizza Delivery Driver Shot in Southwest Charlotte

————– CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police are investigating a shooting in southwest Charlotte Wednesday afternoon. The shooting happened just after 1 p.m. in the 8300 block of Lodge South Circle. Medic says one person was transported with life-threatening injuries to Atrium Health. Police say the victim...
CMPD Investigating Shooting in Northeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Medic confirms one person has life-threatening injuries after a shooting Thursday morning. It happened on W Sugar Creek Road at Reagan Drive near the Exxon. CMPD has not released further information about the investigation at this time. This comes after two juveniles were shot in this...
Suspects wanted for spending nearly $1,000 with stolen credit cards at Target

MATTHEWS, N.C. (WBTV) - The Matthews Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating two suspects that used stolen credit cards at a local Target. Police say around 3 p.m. on Oct. 26, two men broke into a parked vehicle at the Purser Hulsey Park on Matthews-Mint Hill Road and stole a wallet.
Suspect who injured 3 with machete appears in Gastonia court

GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Prosecutors said in court Wednesday a man with a machete started “hacking away” at three construction workers for no apparent reason. The suspect told the judge in court that he has been taking medicine that he says a doctor prescribed to him. Machete-wielding suspect lacerated 3 men in Gastonia: […]
Police: Teen Injured in Shooting in Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Police are investigating after a teen was found shot Monday afternoon. Rock Hill officers were called to the 400 block of Rich Street around 6:08 p.m. When they arrived they found an 18-year-old male in the front yard of a home suffering from non-life-threating gunshot wounds to his leg and arm.
Jeff Jackson Pulls Campaign Ad As Police Investigate Shooting Into Opponent’s Family Home

HICKORY, N.C. — Senator Jeff Jackson, the Democrat running for the NC-14 congressional seat, has pulled a political ad from WCCB-TV and other Charlotte TV stations that showed a house owned by his Republican opponent Pat Harrigan. The decision was in response to a Twitter post from Harrigan that accused Jackson’s campaign of threatening political violence.
Woman Arrested For Indecent Exposure In Front Of School Children

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — A woman from China Grove is facing charges of indecent exposure and assaulting a law enforcement officer. Stacey Fry, 54, was arrested November 1, 2022 on Willow Oaks Drive. Investigators say she was extremely intoxicated and naked while yelling at a group of kids getting off the school bus.
Deputies: Lake Wylie highway shut down due to police situation.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Highway. 274 in Lake Wylie from the BP gas station to Highway 49 is shut down due to a police situation Thursday afternoon. The York County Sheriff’s Office says a pursuit took place after an attempted traffic stop near the intersection of Highway 5 and Shiloh Road. The chase ended at the BP and the driver won’t get out of the vehicle.
NC man charged with 5 counts of statutory rape, deputies say

ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A 41-year-old Grover man is facing numerous charges related to a statutory rape investigation, according to the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said Carol Henry Maloney III was arrested in Cleveland County Wednesday as a result of an ongoing investigation by Alexander County investigators. He was charged with […]
Two People Shot in Northwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – One person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting on State Street in Northwest Charlotte, according to Mecklenburg EMS. A second person had minor injuries. Police were called just before 9 p.m. Thursday to State Street and Whitehaven Ave, just off Rozzelles...
Police: Man On Bicycle Assaults Three Men With Machete In Gastonia

GASTONIA, N.C. — Three men are recovering after being attacked with a machete in Gastonia. The incident happened around 10:30am on Tuesday on Redding Street. Police say the men were working outside when a man on a bicycle approached them and attacked them with a hatchet. The victims said...
