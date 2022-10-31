ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elgin, SC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

News19 WLTX

Man killed in Kershaw County fire identified

BETHUNE, S.C. — The Kershaw County Coroner's Office has identified a man who died in a fire on Monday morning. Coroner David West said the fire happened around 5:20 a.m. on Waters Road in an outside building in the backyard of a house. West said that by the time someone spotted the fire just outside of Bethune, the building had been burning for some time already.
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Plans set for annual Columbia Veterans Day Parade

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– The 44th Annual Columbia Veterans Day parade will take place next Friday. According to a spokesperson for the city, the parade will begin at 11am at the intersection of Sumter and Laurel Sts. and end at Pendleton St. near the state house. This year’s grand marshals...
COLUMBIA, SC
countyenews.com

USGS: South Carolina Earthquakes Occurred Close To Columbia

The two largest earthquakes to hit South Carolina so far this year, along with a number of other tremors, shook the state on Wednesday. According to some geologists, a flurry of earthquakes has been occurring in South Carolina’s midlands because of water seeping down into the ground. A region roughly 20 miles northeast of Columbia, close to the communities of Lugoff and Eglin, has seen over 60 earthquakes since December.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

PepsiCo employee found dead at warehouse identified

Richland Co., SC (WOLO) — The Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford has identified an employee who died at the Pepsi Group Warehouse which is located along North Main Street Monday October 24, 2022. According to the County Coroner the victim who was found dead just after 11:30 at her place of business has now been identified as 21 year old Robyn Lockett of Blythewood, South Carolina.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Irmo HS principal: Extra officers on campus following suspicious note

Irmo, S.C. (WOLO)–Extra law enforcement officers were on hand at Irmo High School after a suspicious note was found and shared on social media. A parent tells ABC Columbia News that someone had written a hit list on a bathroom wall. In a letter sent to parents, School Principal...
IRMO, SC
abccolumbia.com

Solar energy company establishes operations in Newberry County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Reneweable energy company Ecoplexus announced they are investing $89 million into a new solar farm establishment in Newberry County. The new facility will help develop solar projects for government and commercial markets, as well as designing, engineering, and financing renewable energy systems. The company is committed...
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Orangeburg officials ask drivers to avoid intersection near large fire

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Drivers in the City of Orangeburg are being asked to avoid one area of town as crews work to get a fire under control. A city spokesperson said that firefighters are working in the 1200 block of Woodbine Drive where an intense fire is currently burning. Fire officials said the area of Woodbine Drive and Five Chop Road is currently closed as a result.
ORANGEBURG, SC
WIS-TV

Late night earthquake felt in the Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The USGS reported Sunday evening an earthquake struck the Midlands. It was reported at a magnitude of 2.5 and had an epicenter nine miles south east of Elgin at around 9:33 p.m. Initial reports from the USGS indicated it was felt from Lexington to Sumter. Notice...
SUMTER, SC
abccolumbia.com

Experience Columbia SC: Tourism is thriving again

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Destination Marketing Organization Experience Columbia announced that tourism is thriving again after 15.1 million people visited the state capital in 2021. The numbers were made public during a meeting held at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center on Nov. 2. Tourism in Columbia is responsible for 21,000 jobs...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Branchville’s Lady Jackets are the 2022 Class A Lower State Champions

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO)— Orangeburg County School District (OCSD) announced the Branchville Lady Jackets as this year’s Class A Lower State Champions. The team has been undefeated with a 14-0 record under the leadership of Coach Ron Nester, who has previously won two private school state championships when he coached at Holly Hill Academy.
ORANGEBURG, SC
WYFF4.com

Three $50,000 winning lottery tickets sold in South Carolina

GREER, S.C. — ThreePowerball players in South Carolina won $50,000 each in Wednesday night's drawing. One player took home $50,000 on a ticket with Double Play sold at the Spinx #189 on Brushy Creek Road in Greer. Two other players won $50,000 off tickets sold in Irmo at the...
GREER, SC
abccolumbia.com

Governor McMaster requests disaster declaration for Hurricane Ian

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Governor McMaster requested a Presidential Disaster Declaration to help in recovery efforts state-wide following Hurricane Ian. Damage assessments conducted by local officials and recovery staff with the SC Emergency Management Division and FEMA found that 17 homes were destroyed, 82 homes experienced minor damage, and 232 homes experienced major damage after Ian. The storm cost state and local agencies more than $25 million in damages, says officials.
COLUMBIA, SC

