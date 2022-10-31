Read full article on original website
Man killed in Kershaw County fire identified
BETHUNE, S.C. — The Kershaw County Coroner's Office has identified a man who died in a fire on Monday morning. Coroner David West said the fire happened around 5:20 a.m. on Waters Road in an outside building in the backyard of a house. West said that by the time someone spotted the fire just outside of Bethune, the building had been burning for some time already.
abccolumbia.com
Plans set for annual Columbia Veterans Day Parade
Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– The 44th Annual Columbia Veterans Day parade will take place next Friday. According to a spokesperson for the city, the parade will begin at 11am at the intersection of Sumter and Laurel Sts. and end at Pendleton St. near the state house. This year’s grand marshals...
South Carolina announces solar farm planned for Newberry County
NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. — A company has announced a multi-million dollar project expected to bring a solar farm to Newberry County. According to the South Carolina Department of Commerce, Ecoplexus plans to invest $89 million in the new location, which is intended for the 3800 block of Island Ford Road in Silverstreet.
WLTX.com
South Carolina earthquakes return with rumble under Fort Jackson, USGS data shows
COLUMBIA, S.C. — After weeks of relative quiet, South Carolina's Midlands once again came alive with the rumble of seismic activity. But this time, maps suggest it didn't originate in Kershaw County. While data is still preliminary, the U.S. Geological Survey reports that a magnitude 2.5 earthquake was responsible...
countyenews.com
USGS: South Carolina Earthquakes Occurred Close To Columbia
The two largest earthquakes to hit South Carolina so far this year, along with a number of other tremors, shook the state on Wednesday. According to some geologists, a flurry of earthquakes has been occurring in South Carolina’s midlands because of water seeping down into the ground. A region roughly 20 miles northeast of Columbia, close to the communities of Lugoff and Eglin, has seen over 60 earthquakes since December.
abccolumbia.com
PepsiCo employee found dead at warehouse identified
Richland Co., SC (WOLO) — The Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford has identified an employee who died at the Pepsi Group Warehouse which is located along North Main Street Monday October 24, 2022. According to the County Coroner the victim who was found dead just after 11:30 at her place of business has now been identified as 21 year old Robyn Lockett of Blythewood, South Carolina.
abccolumbia.com
Irmo HS principal: Extra officers on campus following suspicious note
Irmo, S.C. (WOLO)–Extra law enforcement officers were on hand at Irmo High School after a suspicious note was found and shared on social media. A parent tells ABC Columbia News that someone had written a hit list on a bathroom wall. In a letter sent to parents, School Principal...
Midlands Connection Project: Traffic construction changes in Chapin
CHAPIN, S.C. — Those of you in Chapin have some big changes coming to your commute. Over at Exit 91 off of I-26, an exit ramp is closing down, with a new temporary one east bound to Columbia Avenue opening up. The temporary ramp will tie into Columbia Avenue...
abccolumbia.com
Solar energy company establishes operations in Newberry County
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Reneweable energy company Ecoplexus announced they are investing $89 million into a new solar farm establishment in Newberry County. The new facility will help develop solar projects for government and commercial markets, as well as designing, engineering, and financing renewable energy systems. The company is committed...
Raleigh News & Observer
Truck hits and kills student walking to high school, South Carolina officials say
A truck hit and killed a student who had been walking to school, South Carolina officials said. The student attended Lake City High School, where many on the campus were left in a solemn mood on Wednesday, Nov. 2, according to WPDE. “No young person should lose their life at...
Orangeburg officials ask drivers to avoid intersection near large fire
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Drivers in the City of Orangeburg are being asked to avoid one area of town as crews work to get a fire under control. A city spokesperson said that firefighters are working in the 1200 block of Woodbine Drive where an intense fire is currently burning. Fire officials said the area of Woodbine Drive and Five Chop Road is currently closed as a result.
One dead in overnight shooting near North Main Street in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Police are still on the scene hours after a deadly shooting that happened just after midnight on Thursday morning. Authorities said the shooting happened in the 1300 block of Sycamore Avenue near North Main Street, around 12:30 a.m. Authorities said a male was shot and...
WIS-TV
Late night earthquake felt in the Midlands
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The USGS reported Sunday evening an earthquake struck the Midlands. It was reported at a magnitude of 2.5 and had an epicenter nine miles south east of Elgin at around 9:33 p.m. Initial reports from the USGS indicated it was felt from Lexington to Sumter. Notice...
abccolumbia.com
Experience Columbia SC: Tourism is thriving again
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Destination Marketing Organization Experience Columbia announced that tourism is thriving again after 15.1 million people visited the state capital in 2021. The numbers were made public during a meeting held at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center on Nov. 2. Tourism in Columbia is responsible for 21,000 jobs...
abccolumbia.com
Branchville’s Lady Jackets are the 2022 Class A Lower State Champions
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO)— Orangeburg County School District (OCSD) announced the Branchville Lady Jackets as this year’s Class A Lower State Champions. The team has been undefeated with a 14-0 record under the leadership of Coach Ron Nester, who has previously won two private school state championships when he coached at Holly Hill Academy.
WIS-TV
Funeral arrangements announced for Benedict College alum killed during homecoming weekend
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The funeral arrangements for Benedict College Alum and Richland One employee Cin’que Wilson have been announced. Wilson’s memorial service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 5 at Ideal Funeral Parlor in Florence, South Carolina. The memorial service is 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. The...
Car crashes into home in early morning high-speed chase on Piney Grove Road
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — A driver trying to elude a traffic stop caused an early morning high-speed chase in Lexington County that didn't end even when the driver crashed into a home on Piney Grove Road. According to the Lexington County Sheriff's Department incident report, at around 12 a.m....
WYFF4.com
Three $50,000 winning lottery tickets sold in South Carolina
GREER, S.C. — ThreePowerball players in South Carolina won $50,000 each in Wednesday night's drawing. One player took home $50,000 on a ticket with Double Play sold at the Spinx #189 on Brushy Creek Road in Greer. Two other players won $50,000 off tickets sold in Irmo at the...
abccolumbia.com
Governor McMaster requests disaster declaration for Hurricane Ian
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Governor McMaster requested a Presidential Disaster Declaration to help in recovery efforts state-wide following Hurricane Ian. Damage assessments conducted by local officials and recovery staff with the SC Emergency Management Division and FEMA found that 17 homes were destroyed, 82 homes experienced minor damage, and 232 homes experienced major damage after Ian. The storm cost state and local agencies more than $25 million in damages, says officials.
WIS-TV
Residents react to pro-white flyer passed out in Blythewood neighborhood
BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. (WIS) - WIS is continuing to look into the distribution of pro-white flyers that have allegedly been passed out to some people living in the Blythewood neighborhood. A Blythewood resident says he was handed one of the flyers on Halloween night. The resident says he believes the masked...
