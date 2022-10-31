ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who is running for Tennessee governor? Republican Gov. Bill Lee versus Democrat Jason Martin

By Adam Friedman, Nashville Tennessean
 3 days ago
Tennessee's gubernatorial election is between incumbent Republican Gov. Bill Lee, Democrat Jason Martin and eight independent candidates

Lee is seeking a second and final term for governor after being first elected in 2018. While Martin is looking to become the first governor from the Democratic Party since Phil Bredesen, who served from 2003 to 2011.

Before becoming governor, Lee was a businessman serving as the chairman of the Lee Company. Martin is an ICU doctor and was the director of Hendersonville Medical Center's critical care unit before running.

Lee ran unopposed in the Republican primary this year, while Martin defeated two other candidates in the Democratic primary.

There has been no debate between any of the candidates. Lee has declined to participate in one. Martin and Lee were interviewed one-on-one by reporters from The Tennessean.

Lee said he's running on his record of improving Tennessee's economy, which includes decreased unemployment and increased participation rates in vocational and agricultural education.

Martin said he's running on the issues of healthcare and education. He's advocated for the legalization of marijuana, expansion of Medicaid and for the state to decrease its funding of charter schools.

Here's a list of all the candidates running for governor

  • Bill Lee, Republican
  • Jason Martin, Democratic
  • Constance Every, Independent
  • John Gentry, Independent
  • Basil Marceaux ,Independent
  • Charles Van Morgan, Independent
  • Alfred O'Neil, Independent
  • Deborah Rouse, Independent
  • Michael E. Scantland, Independent
  • Ricky Tyler, Independent

When is the election?

Early voting runs through Nov. 3 and Election Day is Nov. 8.

Find out more about early voting here.

Where can I find out more about the election?

Here's a selection of stories that should get you up to speed on the governor's race and more.

