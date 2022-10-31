Read full article on original website
Related
Real Madrid vs Celtic - Champions League: How to watch on TV & live stream
How to watch Real Madrid vs Celtic in the Champions League on TV in the UK, US and Canada.
Real Sociedad vs Man Utd: Europa League: How to watch on TV & live stream
Real Sociedad vs Man Utd: Europa League: How to watch on TV & live stream.
Arsenal vs Zurich - Europa League: How to watch on TV & live stream
Everything you need to know about how to watch Arsenal vs Zurich on TV or live stream in the Europa League.
Wolves vs Brighton - Premier League: How to watch on TV & live stream
How to watch Wolves vs Brighton in the Premier League on TV/live stream.
Man City vs Fulham - Premier League: How to watch on TV & live stream
How to watch Man City vs Fulham in the Premier League on TV/live stream.
Juventus 1-2 PSG: Player ratings as Les Parisiens finish second in group
Match report & player ratings from Juventus 1-2 PSG in the Champions League.
Massimiliano Allegri 'angry' about Juventus Champions League exit
Massimiliano Allegri has spoken about his anger at Juventus' failure to reach the Champions League knockout stage.
Man City vs Sevilla - Champions League: Team news, lineups & prediction
Previewing Man City vs Sevilla in the Champions League, with team news, predicted lineups and score prediction.
Real Sociedad vs Man Utd - Europa League: Team news, lineups & prediction
All you need to know ahead of Man Utd's crunch Europa League clash with Real Sociedad.
Real Sociedad 0-1 Man Utd: Player ratings as Red Devils consigned to Europa League play-off round
Manchester United will compete in the knockout play-off round of the Europa League despite winning at Real Sociedad on Thursday night. Chasing a two-goal win to
Marseille 1-2 Tottenham: Player ratings as Spurs reach Champions League knockouts
How the players rated as Tottenham beat Marseille to earn a spot in the Champions League knockout stage.
Paul Pogba went against Juventus' wishes by refusing surgery
Pavel Nedved has revealed that Paul Pogba went against the wishes of Juventus by not having surgery in July.
Leeds vs Bournemouth - Premier League: Team news, lineups & prediction
Preview of Leeds United's Premier League meeting with Bournemouth, including team news, lineups and prediction.
Champions League roundup 1/11/22: Liverpool, Tottenham, Barcelona & Bayern all win
Mohamed Salah saw to it that Liverpool finished with 15 points.
2022/23 Champions League group stage - final standings
Champions League group stage - final standings.
Champions League roundup 2/11/22: PSG lose top spot; Chelsea & Real Madrid cruise
Rounding up the final night of action in the 2022/23 Champions League group stage.
Who could Chelsea face in the 2022/23 Champions League knockout stages?
Chelsea are safely into the Champions League Round of 16 and there is one team they will want to avoid more than others.
Barcelona vs Almeria - La Liga: Team news, lineups & prediction
Preview of Barcelona's La Liga meeting with Almeria, including team news, lineups and prediction
When is the 2022/23 Champions League last 16 draw?
The 2022/23 Champions League is quickly approaching the end of its group stage and the draw will soon take place as we start to see how the knockout stages of t
Chelsea 2-1 Dinamo Zagreb: Player ratings as Zakaria dazzles on Blues debut
Match report & player ratings from Chelsea 2-1 Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League.
90min
1K+
Followers
11K+
Post
82K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0