Richard Sherman gets brutally honest on why Russell Wilson is struggling with Broncos
If there is someone who knows what Russell Wilson is capable of, it’s Richard Sherman. He watched the former Seattle Seahawks QB ball out for years in the Pacific Northwest but all of a sudden, he’s struggling to adapt to a new system with the Denver Broncos. Sherman...
Yardbarker
Michael Irvin on Packers' lack of support for Aaron Rodgers: 'It’s something personal'
Hall of Famer Michael Irvin has blasted the Green Bay Packers over a perceived lack of support for quarterback Aaron Rodgers. "I’m starting to really believe there’s something here," Irvin explained during an edition of ESPN's "First Take" program, per Paulina Dedaj of Fox News. "You go back-to-back MVPs … this dude went back-to-back MVPs and you take away his best target. You’re playing a guy like Josh Allen, [the Buffalo Bills are] all in on Josh Allen. They went and got him players. They went and got him Stefon Diggs and then Gabe Davis. I don’t see [the Packers] doing this for Aaron Rodgers."
thecomeback.com
Travis Kelce calls new Chiefs player “an absolute beast”
Last week, the New York Giants and the Kansas City Chiefs pulled off a trade that sent former first-round wide receiver Kadarius Toney to the Chiefs. Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes was immediately excited about the news, and now star tight end Travis Kelce is expressing his own excitement about what his new teammate can bring to the Chiefs’ offense.
Former Vikings assistant Adam Zimmer tragically passes away
The Minnesota Vikings and the National Football League are mourning the loss of one of their own on Tuesday. Former Vikings linebackers coach and co-defensive coordinator Adam Zimmer tragically passed away at the age of 38 his sister Corri announced via her Instagram page. Zimmer was the son of former...
Yardbarker
Grading the Trade: Minnesota Vikings Acquire T.J. Hockenson From Detroit Lions
The NFL keeps throwing surprises at us. The Detroit Lions traded tight end T.J. Hockenson to the Minnesota Vikings before the trade deadline passed. It’s not often we see intradivisional trades go down. It’s even rarer to see it happen to one of the best young players at their position.
Seahawks Kenneth Walker, Tariq Woolen NFL rookies of month, Geno Smith NFC player of month
Woolen is the first Seattle rookie to win NFL defensive player of the month since Lofa Tatupu in December 2005.
Adam Zimmer, Son of Ex Cowboys Coach, Passes Away
Adam Zimmer, the son of former Cowboys coach Mike Zimmer and himself an NFL assistant for 16 seasons, is dead at the age of 38.
Dan Snyder considering selling Commanders?
Although a statement from Dan Snyder insisted he would never sell his franchise, he and wife Tanya have hired Bank of America Securities to “consider potential transactions,” the Commanders announced Wednesday (Twitter link). Addressing whether this would regard a partial or full sale by the Snyders, a Commanders spokesperson said (via Ian Rapoport of NFL.com, on Twitter), “We are exploring all options.”
John McVay, architect of San Francisco 49ers dynasty, dies at age 91
SANTA CLARA -- John McVay, the executive who helped launch the San Francisco 49ers dynasty and grandfather of Rams coach Sean McVay, has died. He was 91.The 49ers announced Tuesday that McVay had died. They did not give a cause of death.McVay spent 22 seasons with the 49ers starting in 1979 in various capacities. He played an integral role along with coach Bill Walsh in building one of the league's greatest dynasties that won five Super Bowl titles in a span of 14 seasons."This is a very sad day for our organization and the entire football community," the team said...
Vikings Acquired Former Pro Bowler in Trade With Division Rival
Here is the former Pro Bowl player the Minnesota Vikings have just acquired at Tuesday's NFL Trade Deadline.
FOX Sports
Kirk Cousins returns to visit Washington with 6-1 Vikings
LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Kirk Cousins looks back fondly on his time in Washington, no occasion more than the day after Christmas in 2015 when he and his teammates clinched the NFC East title and a trip to the playoffs and were greeted by celebrating fans back at their practice facility.
2023 NFL Mock Draft November 3
The college football season is about to start, but it isn’t too early to look ahead. Here is the 2023 NFL Mock Draft November 3. The big problem for the Lions is on defense, but they can’t pass up the chance at getting a franchise signal-caller. Stroud has nice touch and accuracy, which he has shown throughout the last two seasons.
Yardbarker
Sorting through the rubble of the Packers-Raiders Davante Adams trade
No one expected the Packers offense to be better without Adams, but Aaron Rodgers is a shell of his MVP form. The team expected Rodgers to lift his young receivers, but he has spent more time tearing them down. Green Bay (3-5) has all but played itself out of contention...
Prior to the Snap: Must-win in the Motor City for Aaron Rodgers and Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers have lost four straight games after faltering to Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night 17-27. After deciding to stay put at the trade deadline, the team will have to work with what they’ve got heading into Week 9 against the Detroit Lions. The […]
Can Cowboys' defensive 'crew of destroyers' carry team to a title?
Beware of one of the NFL's best wrecking crews. "This is a crew of destroyers. They have no mercy and do a nice job of taking shifts at this," wrote The Athletic's Bob Strum about the Cowboys' defense. The unit is a terror. Through eight games, it leads the league...
Yardbarker
Peter Schrager Gives Honest Thoughts On Roquan Smith Trade
The Baltimore Ravens spent Monday showing they are thinking about a Super Bowl run this season. While the NFL trade deadline is at 4 PM today, Ravens GM Eric DeCosta wasn’t waiting to make moves. His move on Monday was a steal for his team, as they got linebacker...
Former Patriots Super Bowl champion LeGarrette Blount makes pick in starting QB debate
Second-year pro Mac Jones made the start in the team's Week 8 road upset over the New York Jets, going 24-for-35 for 194 passing yards with one touchdown and one interception, while adding seven rushing attempts for 19 yards. It was his first full game since Week 2, as he departed New England's Week 3 loss to the Baltimore Ravens in the fourth quarter with a high ankle sprain and missed the next three contests. While he made the start during the Week 7 loss to the Chicago Bears, he was replaced by Zappe in the second frame.
Yardbarker
Jacob Martin Traded to the Denver Broncos
The NFL trade deadline has passed and the Jets made a move, trading Jacob Martin to the Denver Broncos. In this short video, JetNation host Dylan Tereman breaks down all the latest from the NFL trade deadline! Did Joe Douglas fleece a fellow GM? He gives his thoughts on all the latest moves surrounding the New York Jets. Make sure to tune in to JetNation Live on Thursday at 6:30pm EST, where Dylan and Glenn Naughton will discuss this and much, much more!
