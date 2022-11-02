ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

Michael Irvin on Packers' lack of support for Aaron Rodgers: 'It’s something personal'

Hall of Famer Michael Irvin has blasted the Green Bay Packers over a perceived lack of support for quarterback Aaron Rodgers. "I’m starting to really believe there’s something here," Irvin explained during an edition of ESPN's "First Take" program, per Paulina Dedaj of Fox News. "You go back-to-back MVPs … this dude went back-to-back MVPs and you take away his best target. You’re playing a guy like Josh Allen, [the Buffalo Bills are] all in on Josh Allen. They went and got him players. They went and got him Stefon Diggs and then Gabe Davis. I don’t see [the Packers] doing this for Aaron Rodgers."
GREEN BAY, WI
thecomeback.com

Travis Kelce calls new Chiefs player “an absolute beast”

Last week, the New York Giants and the Kansas City Chiefs pulled off a trade that sent former first-round wide receiver Kadarius Toney to the Chiefs. Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes was immediately excited about the news, and now star tight end Travis Kelce is expressing his own excitement about what his new teammate can bring to the Chiefs’ offense.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Pro Football Rumors

Dan Snyder considering selling Commanders?

Although a statement from Dan Snyder insisted he would never sell his franchise, he and wife Tanya have hired Bank of America Securities to “consider potential transactions,” the Commanders announced Wednesday (Twitter link). Addressing whether this would regard a partial or full sale by the Snyders, a Commanders spokesperson said (via Ian Rapoport of NFL.com, on Twitter), “We are exploring all options.”
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS San Francisco

John McVay, architect of San Francisco 49ers dynasty, dies at age 91

SANTA CLARA -- John McVay, the executive who helped launch the San Francisco 49ers dynasty and grandfather of Rams coach Sean McVay, has died. He was 91.The 49ers announced Tuesday that McVay had died. They did not give a cause of death.McVay spent 22 seasons with the 49ers starting in 1979 in various capacities. He played an integral role along with coach Bill Walsh in building one of the league's greatest dynasties that won five Super Bowl titles in a span of 14 seasons."This is a very sad day for our organization and the entire football community," the team said...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX Sports

Kirk Cousins returns to visit Washington with 6-1 Vikings

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Kirk Cousins looks back fondly on his time in Washington, no occasion more than the day after Christmas in 2015 when he and his teammates clinched the NFC East title and a trip to the playoffs and were greeted by celebrating fans back at their practice facility.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Game Haus

2023 NFL Mock Draft November 3

The college football season is about to start, but it isn’t too early to look ahead. Here is the 2023 NFL Mock Draft November 3. The big problem for the Lions is on defense, but they can’t pass up the chance at getting a franchise signal-caller. Stroud has nice touch and accuracy, which he has shown throughout the last two seasons.
FLORIDA STATE
Yardbarker

Peter Schrager Gives Honest Thoughts On Roquan Smith Trade

The Baltimore Ravens spent Monday showing they are thinking about a Super Bowl run this season. While the NFL trade deadline is at 4 PM today, Ravens GM Eric DeCosta wasn’t waiting to make moves. His move on Monday was a steal for his team, as they got linebacker...
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Former Patriots Super Bowl champion LeGarrette Blount makes pick in starting QB debate

Second-year pro Mac Jones made the start in the team's Week 8 road upset over the New York Jets, going 24-for-35 for 194 passing yards with one touchdown and one interception, while adding seven rushing attempts for 19 yards. It was his first full game since Week 2, as he departed New England's Week 3 loss to the Baltimore Ravens in the fourth quarter with a high ankle sprain and missed the next three contests. While he made the start during the Week 7 loss to the Chicago Bears, he was replaced by Zappe in the second frame.
Yardbarker

Jacob Martin Traded to the Denver Broncos

The NFL trade deadline has passed and the Jets made a move, trading Jacob Martin to the Denver Broncos. In this short video, JetNation host Dylan Tereman breaks down all the latest from the NFL trade deadline! Did Joe Douglas fleece a fellow GM? He gives his thoughts on all the latest moves surrounding the New York Jets. Make sure to tune in to JetNation Live on Thursday at 6:30pm EST, where Dylan and Glenn Naughton will discuss this and much, much more!
DENVER, CO
