Hall of Famer Michael Irvin has blasted the Green Bay Packers over a perceived lack of support for quarterback Aaron Rodgers. "I’m starting to really believe there’s something here," Irvin explained during an edition of ESPN's "First Take" program, per Paulina Dedaj of Fox News. "You go back-to-back MVPs … this dude went back-to-back MVPs and you take away his best target. You’re playing a guy like Josh Allen, [the Buffalo Bills are] all in on Josh Allen. They went and got him players. They went and got him Stefon Diggs and then Gabe Davis. I don’t see [the Packers] doing this for Aaron Rodgers."

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO