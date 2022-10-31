ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food Beast

Arby's Debuts New Diablo Roast Beef Sandwich and Diablo Loaded Fries

At the top of 2022, Arby's unleashed the Diablo Dare, a duo of chicken and brisket sandwiches that they claimed were so spicy a free milkshake was included to help extinguish the heat. Arby's is back with the Diablo Dare, this time letting loose a new Diablo Roast Beef Sandwich...
Food Beast

Popeyes Giving Away Free Chicken Sandwiches For A Week

Popeyes has the perfect deal made to celebrate chicken sandwich-lovers this November. Starting on National Sandwich Day (November 3rd) and ending on National Fried Chicken Sandwich Day (November 9th), when you buy one of the chain’s Louisiana-style fried chicken combos in classic or spicy you'll get another free. To...
LOUISIANA STATE
Mashed

Taco Bell's Enchilada-Style Burrito Is Making A Limited Time Comeback

Taco Bell has been around for decades, so as you might imagine, the menu has gone through some major changes over the years. There are plenty of discounted Taco Bell menu items that people think should make a comeback. Recently, the chain gave customers the chance to vote on which mega fan-favorite to bring back.
People

The Enchirito is Back! Taco Bell Fans Choose Discontinued Menu Item to Return After Nearly 10 Years

After voting on the Taco Bell app, fans have chosen The Enchirito to return to the menu for a limited time over the Double Decker Taco Taco Bell is bringing back a fan favorite! After a voting period where fast food fans could choose between the Double Decker Taco or the Enchirito, the burrito-and-enchilada-combo reigned supreme with more than 62 percent of the votes, the fast food chain announced Friday. But Enchirito fans better move fast. The limited-time offer is, indeed, limited — available on the menu Nov. 17-30....
TheStreet

Taco Bell Brings Back a Unique Menu Item With a Spicy Twist

While fan reaction (and outrage) over the Mexican Pizza remains unmatched in all of Taco Bell's history, a close second are the Yum! Brands (YUM) -owned chain's Nacho Fries. First appearing on menus in 2018, the Nacho Fries are a seasoned version of regular French fries — crispy fries are covered with a mix of loose Tex-Mex spices and served with a side of Taco Bell's nacho cheese sauce.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Food Beast

Burger King Announces Limited-Edition Dirty Vegan Chicken Nuggets

Today is World Vegan Day, and to celebrate Burger King is adding Dirty Vegan Nuggets to its menu for one week in the United Kingdom. The new menu item takes vegan chicken nuggets and dirties them up with a slathering of smokey barbeque sauce topped with crispy onions. Vegnews reports,...
TheStreet

Taco Bell Adds Two Unique (and Cheesy) New Tacos to its Menu

Comfort food means different things to different people. It could be something your mom made, a traditional food from wherever you may be from, or a dish that brings out memories in you that simply make that meal special. For some, that's a steaming bowl of chicken noodle soup while...
Mashed

Mashed Survey: Which Fast Food Restaurant Has The Best Chocolate Milkshake?

If you're someone who reaches for a thick, creamy milkshake over an ice cream cone when you're craving something sweet, you aren't alone. According to Study Finds, in a survey of 2,000 adults, 69% said they prefer to drink their desserts instead of eat them. A milkshake — which is a blended beverage typically made with ice cream and flavored syrup — is one of the most popular drinkable desserts out there. You can whip one up in almost any flavor imaginable with almost any topping, from classics like vanilla or chocolate to more creative milkshake options like avocado or even bacon.
CNET

Halloween Deals at Baskin-Robbins, Dunkin', Chipotle and More

Halloween season is here, and even if you're too old to go trick-or-treating (like there is such a thing), you can still snag great deals from some of your favorite quick-service eateries. Trick-or-treating as we know it didn't become a Halloween custom in the US until the 1930s. The tradition...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
iheart.com

McDonald’s Reveals New Smoky BLT Quarter Pounder With Cheese & New McFlurry

McDonald’s has a new burger coming. The Smoky BLT Quarter Pounder With Cheese will roll out on November 21st along with a new Oreo Fudge McFlurry. The burger features a quarter pound patty and comes with two slices of American cheese, thick-cut applewood-smoked bacon, fresh Roma tomatoes, shredded lettuce and smoky sauce on a toasted sesame seed bun.
Mashed

Shake Shack's Holiday Shakes Are Finally Here

As the name suggests, Shake Shack is known for, well, its milkshakes (along with its burgers, of course). The shakes are all spun by hand and are made with the fast-food chain's signature house-made frozen custard. You can choose from a variety of flavors, from vanilla to strawberry to cookies and cream. Shake Shack has even added a non-dairy shake for vegans and lactose-intolerant treat lovers.
mamalikestocook.com

Cheesy Velveeta Corn Recipe

Enjoy cheesy Velveeta corn made in the microwave, when you want to throw together an easy side dish at the last minute. No special kitchen skills are needed, so anyone with a microwave can easily make this tasty side. The recipe is made with basic comfort food ingredients, frozen corn...
