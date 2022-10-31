Read full article on original website
Whataburger Just Released A New Chili Cheese Menu & Texas Foodies Are Losing It
One of Texas’ favorite food chains just released limited menu items that local foodies are cataloging as mouthwatering. Yes, we’re talking about Whataburger and its new chili cheese additions. The fast food restaurant announced the Whataburger Chili Cheese Burger in mid-October, while the Whataburger Chile Cheese Fries were...
Food Beast
Arby's Debuts New Diablo Roast Beef Sandwich and Diablo Loaded Fries
At the top of 2022, Arby's unleashed the Diablo Dare, a duo of chicken and brisket sandwiches that they claimed were so spicy a free milkshake was included to help extinguish the heat. Arby's is back with the Diablo Dare, this time letting loose a new Diablo Roast Beef Sandwich...
Food Beast
Popeyes Giving Away Free Chicken Sandwiches For A Week
Popeyes has the perfect deal made to celebrate chicken sandwich-lovers this November. Starting on National Sandwich Day (November 3rd) and ending on National Fried Chicken Sandwich Day (November 9th), when you buy one of the chain’s Louisiana-style fried chicken combos in classic or spicy you'll get another free. To...
Taco Bell's Enchilada-Style Burrito Is Making A Limited Time Comeback
Taco Bell has been around for decades, so as you might imagine, the menu has gone through some major changes over the years. There are plenty of discounted Taco Bell menu items that people think should make a comeback. Recently, the chain gave customers the chance to vote on which mega fan-favorite to bring back.
The Enchirito is Back! Taco Bell Fans Choose Discontinued Menu Item to Return After Nearly 10 Years
After voting on the Taco Bell app, fans have chosen The Enchirito to return to the menu for a limited time over the Double Decker Taco Taco Bell is bringing back a fan favorite! After a voting period where fast food fans could choose between the Double Decker Taco or the Enchirito, the burrito-and-enchilada-combo reigned supreme with more than 62 percent of the votes, the fast food chain announced Friday. But Enchirito fans better move fast. The limited-time offer is, indeed, limited — available on the menu Nov. 17-30....
Taco Bell Brings Back a Unique Menu Item With a Spicy Twist
While fan reaction (and outrage) over the Mexican Pizza remains unmatched in all of Taco Bell's history, a close second are the Yum! Brands (YUM) -owned chain's Nacho Fries. First appearing on menus in 2018, the Nacho Fries are a seasoned version of regular French fries — crispy fries are covered with a mix of loose Tex-Mex spices and served with a side of Taco Bell's nacho cheese sauce.
This Restaurant Has The Best Dessert Menu In Texas
This eatery put extra time and effort into their dessert menu.
Food Beast
Burger King Announces Limited-Edition Dirty Vegan Chicken Nuggets
Today is World Vegan Day, and to celebrate Burger King is adding Dirty Vegan Nuggets to its menu for one week in the United Kingdom. The new menu item takes vegan chicken nuggets and dirties them up with a slathering of smokey barbeque sauce topped with crispy onions. Vegnews reports,...
Taco Bell Breakfast Hours: What Time Does Taco Bell Stop Serving Breakfast?
There have been a few changes over the past few years. Here are the latest updates on Taco Bell breakfast times. What time does Taco Bell stop serving breakfast?Adobe. Confused about when Taco Bell stops serving breakfast? We've got you covered.
Taco Bell Adds Two Unique (and Cheesy) New Tacos to its Menu
Comfort food means different things to different people. It could be something your mom made, a traditional food from wherever you may be from, or a dish that brings out memories in you that simply make that meal special. For some, that's a steaming bowl of chicken noodle soup while...
Is Olive Garden’s Never Ending Pasta Bowl Worth It? Some Intrepid Diners Did the Math
Now that Olive Garden has revived its Never Ending Pasta Bowl at a premium price, you may be wondering: Is the deal still worth it? Here’s what happened after some diners did the math.
Mashed Survey: Which Fast Food Restaurant Has The Best Chocolate Milkshake?
If you're someone who reaches for a thick, creamy milkshake over an ice cream cone when you're craving something sweet, you aren't alone. According to Study Finds, in a survey of 2,000 adults, 69% said they prefer to drink their desserts instead of eat them. A milkshake — which is a blended beverage typically made with ice cream and flavored syrup — is one of the most popular drinkable desserts out there. You can whip one up in almost any flavor imaginable with almost any topping, from classics like vanilla or chocolate to more creative milkshake options like avocado or even bacon.
CNET
Halloween Deals at Baskin-Robbins, Dunkin', Chipotle and More
Halloween season is here, and even if you're too old to go trick-or-treating (like there is such a thing), you can still snag great deals from some of your favorite quick-service eateries. Trick-or-treating as we know it didn't become a Halloween custom in the US until the 1930s. The tradition...
Here’s Michigan’s favorite fast-food restaurant – and its least favorite
Fast food. A guilty pleasure of many, you either love to hate it or hate to love it. Either way, you probably eat it from time to time. A recent study by SavingSpot used Google Maps ratings to determine the favorite and least favorite fast-food restaurants in every state and major U.S. city.
iheart.com
McDonald’s Reveals New Smoky BLT Quarter Pounder With Cheese & New McFlurry
McDonald’s has a new burger coming. The Smoky BLT Quarter Pounder With Cheese will roll out on November 21st along with a new Oreo Fudge McFlurry. The burger features a quarter pound patty and comes with two slices of American cheese, thick-cut applewood-smoked bacon, fresh Roma tomatoes, shredded lettuce and smoky sauce on a toasted sesame seed bun.
Shake Shack's Holiday Shakes Are Finally Here
As the name suggests, Shake Shack is known for, well, its milkshakes (along with its burgers, of course). The shakes are all spun by hand and are made with the fast-food chain's signature house-made frozen custard. You can choose from a variety of flavors, from vanilla to strawberry to cookies and cream. Shake Shack has even added a non-dairy shake for vegans and lactose-intolerant treat lovers.
mamalikestocook.com
Cheesy Velveeta Corn Recipe
Enjoy cheesy Velveeta corn made in the microwave, when you want to throw together an easy side dish at the last minute. No special kitchen skills are needed, so anyone with a microwave can easily make this tasty side. The recipe is made with basic comfort food ingredients, frozen corn...
