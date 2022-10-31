Read full article on original website
3 Things in November That Could Extend the Stock Market Rally
Stocks ripped higher in October after investors shook off a bad inflation report and got more hopeful that the Federal Reserve would soon pivot from its hawkish policy that has sent stocks lower all year long. However, if there is anything investors have become accustomed to lately, it's market volatility....
3 Dow Stocks That Are No-Brainer Buys in November
This has been one of the toughest years for the investing community in a long time. The benchmark S&P 500 produced its worst first-half return in more than a half-century, while the technology-driven Nasdaq Composite has shed as much as 38% from its all-time high, which was set less than a year ago.
Oil Prices Drop on Expexted Interest Rate Hikes
The energy sector is poised for a mixed to lower start, pressured by weakness in the crude complex as the major equity indices swing in and out of positive territory. U.S. stock index futures were mostly flat ahead of a widely expected super-sized rate hike from the Federal Reserve, with investors looking for signs the central bank could temper its aggressive stance on future interest rate increases.
Why AssetMark Financial Stock Surged 14.6% Higher This Week
The share price of AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE: AMK) was up 14.6% this week from last Friday's close as of 1 p.m. ET today, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. It had gone up as much as 17.4% during the week. The stock price is down about 10.2% year to date to $23.54 per share as of 1 p.m. ET.
Why Teva Stock Stumbled Again on Friday
For the third day in a row, top generic drugs specialist Teva Pharmaceuticals (NYSE: TEVA) had a losing session on the stock market. Overall, it was an eventful week for the company, capped by big news out of its C-suite. So what. After market hours on Thursday, The Wall Street...
3 Top Dividend Stocks To Buy In November
In today's video, I will discuss 3 Top Dividend Stocks To Buy In November. All 3 dividend stocks are trading at cheap valuations and look appealing to long-term investors. T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ: TROW) is an investment management firm that trades in stride with the direction of the overall market. AvalonBay Communities (NYSE: AVB) is one of the largest apartment REITs on the market today with solid properties in strong markets. Prudential Financial (NYSE: PRU) is an insurance provider trading at only 9x earnings.
Verizon Stock Is Too Cheap to Pass Up
Verizon (NYSE: VZ) stock is trading as if the company is in a structural decline, but there may be some reason for optimism. Broadband is growing and bundles are becoming more compelling. Travis Hoium covers why he thinks this stock is too good to pass up in the video below.
Got $1,000? These 2 Stocks Could Be Genius Bets.
For many Americans, $1,000 is a nice chunk of money. If they invest it in the right company (or companies), then it could help set the stage for impressive long-term returns in the stock market. However, many are struggling to navigate the current bear market, with the S&P 500 down a staggering 22% year to date. As such, plenty of investors have seen their portfolios decline substantially in 2022. But these trying times are also an opportunity to bet on quality companies at a discount to their all-time highs. The key is to focus on realistic comeback opportunities that standout among the crowd.
U.S. Stocks Finish Volatile Session Sharply Higher After Jobs Report
(RTTNews) - Stocks saw significant volatility during trading on Friday before eventually ending the session sharply higher. With the strong upward move, the major averages regained ground after closing lower for four straight sessions. The major averages all posted strong gains on the day. The Dow jumped 401.97 points or...
Crude Climbs as the Dollar Slips
The energy sector is poised for a higher start, supported by strength in the underlying commodities and in the major equity indices. U.S. stock index futures rose in choppy trading after an increase in the October unemployment rate supported expectations that the Federal Reserve could deliver smaller rate hikes starting in December.
Why Alcoa, Southern Copper, and Other Metal Mining Stocks Are Soaring Today
Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ: CENX) shares are leading metal stocks higher with a 10.9% advance as of 2:13 p.m. ET, followed closely by similar gains from Alcoa (NYSE: AA), Southern Copper (NYSE: SCCO), and Rio Tinto Group (NYSE: RIO). While metal pricing has been tepid of late, headlines suggest it might be on the verge of improvement.
Here's a Dividend King to Buy and Hold Forever
During a market downturn like the one we've been in throughout most of this year, it can be difficult for investors to keep their composure. With the S&P 500 index down 19% so far in 2022, what can an investor do to remain calm amid market turmoil?. I can't speak...
Evergrande chairman's Hong Kong mansion seized by bank - media report
HONG KONG, Nov 3 (Reuters) - A mansion belonging to embattled China Evergrande Group's 3333.HK chairman in Hong Kong's prestigious The Peak residential enclave has been seized by lender China Construction Bank (Asia), local online news outlet HK01 reported on Thursday. The report did not say when the 5,000 square-foot...
Consider the Tax Efficiency of ETFs During Capital Gains Season
Capital gains season is almost upon mutual fund investors. This is a time when fund managers attempt to give their investors an idea of what their 2022 tax bills may look like by estimating how much their funds will distribute in income and capital gains later in the year. While...
5 Top Ranked Cheap Stocks
(1:00) - Where To Find Strong and Cheap Stocks. (5:15) - Stock Screener: Tracey’s Top Stock Picks. Welcome to Episode #304 of the Value Investor Podcast. Every week, Tracey Ryniec, the editor of Zacks Value Investor portfolio, shares some of her top value investing tips and stock picks. There...
Albemarle Earnings Soar 614% as Lithium Demand for EV Batteries Remains Hot
Lithium giant Albemarle (NYSE: ALB) released strong third-quarter results after the market close on Wednesday. In Wall Street lingo, it was a "mixed report," as earnings exceeded the analyst consensus estimate, though revenue missed it. Shares gained 3% on Thursday, which is probably at least partly a reflection of investors'...
Why Coinbase Stock Jumped on Friday
Shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN) enjoyed a fine Friday on the market, following the release of surprisingly robust third-quarter results. The cryptocurrency trading exchange's stock surged as much as 13.7% higher in the early morning, backing down to a milder gain of 6.5% by 12:30 p.m. ET. So what.
Bitcoin and Ethereum Popped and Dogecoin Flopped on Friday
Cryptocurrencies have been on a wild ride the last few weeks as everything from interest rates to Elon Musk's takeover of Twitter have caused volatility in the market. On Friday, trading seemed to settle into a more normal place with industry leaders climbing. As of 2:40 p.m. ET, Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) led the charge by climbing 6%, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) was up 3.5%, and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) was up 2.2%.
Microsoft Stock (NASDAQ: MSFT): Wall Street Still Thinks It’s a Strong Buy
After another sell-off following hawkish Fed comments, Microsoft stock (NASDAQ: MSFT) is now down over 35% year-to-date. It's been such a painful fall for the big tech darling that recently delivered cautious guidance for its coming quarter. Despite the selling pressure on MSFT stock, Wall Street analysts are not yet ready to turn on the name. Clearly, they still like what they see underneath the hood. That alone should have the attention of investors on the hunt for a bargain in today's brutal bear market.
At Stake in the US Midterms: The Future of Money
With abortion, voting rights and other weighty issues top of mind, “normies” could perhaps be forgiven for dismissing as self-obsessive any crypto commentator’s claim that Tuesday’s midterm U.S. elections are monumentally important for how they’ll shape the regulation of blockchain technology and digital assets. Regardless,...
